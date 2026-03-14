The Best Espresso Martinis in South Florida: 10 Luxurious Spots to Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day

The espresso martini has become one of the most enduring cocktails of the past decade. Equal parts caffeine kick and evening indulgence, the drink bridges the gap between dessert and nightcap while giving bartenders room to experiment with flavor and technique.
Across South Florida, restaurants and cocktail bars have embraced the classic with thoughtful variations. Some stay close to the original recipe developed in London during the 1980s by bartender Dick Bradsell. Others introduce unexpected ingredients such as croissant-infused vodka, tequila, or coconut cold foam.
With National Espresso Martini Day arriving on March 15, these destinations across Miami and South Florida offer standout interpretations worth seeking out.
At Maple & Ash Miami, the espresso martini arrives with theatrical flair. Instead of a single cocktail, guests can order the Espresso Martini Tree, a presentation that turns the classic drink into a shareable centerpiece.
Each cocktail in the build combines Grey Goose vodka, Kahlúa, and house espresso, finished with the traditional garnish of three espresso beans. Served as part of the restaurant’s energetic dining experience, the presentation adds a sense of celebration to an already beloved drink.
Located in the Miami Design District, Michelin-starred Le Jardinier approaches cocktails with the same thoughtful precision that defines its kitchen. The restaurant’s Caramel Martini reimagines the espresso martini through a balance of sweetness and roasted coffee notes.
The drink blends Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, caramel toffee, coastal infusion, and espresso. Served alongside the restaurant’s elegant dining experience, the cocktail reflects the bar program’s attention to seasonal and refined flavor combinations.
Major Food Group’s Dirty French Steakhouse in Brickell offers a sophisticated interpretation rooted in classic technique. The drink follows the traditional espresso martini structure while elevating the presentation.
Grey Goose vodka and freshly brewed espresso form the base, while the final touch comes in the form of finely grated 70 percent dark chocolate. The result is a cocktail that balances bitterness, sweetness, and aroma in a way that complements the restaurant’s decadent steakhouse menu.
At Jaya inside The Setai Miami Beach, the espresso martini stays close to its original blueprint. The cocktail follows the recipe created by Dick Bradsell during London’s cocktail revival of the 1980s.
The drink blends vodka, Kahlúa, freshly brewed espresso from La Colombe, and a dash of simple syrup. Shaken vigorously to create the signature frothy texture and finished with three coffee beans, it remains a timeless version of the beloved cocktail.
Italian culinary tradition meets modern cocktail craft at Le Specialità in the Miami Design District. The restaurant’s Espresso Italiano introduces a creative spin on the familiar espresso martini structure.
Reposado tequila replaces vodka, joined by fresh espresso, Galliano Espresso Liqueur, Amaro Montenegro, and a touch of Fernet-Branca. The drink is finished with three espresso beans and an orange twist, adding aromatic complexity.
At Habibi Miami, the espresso martini takes on a more layered profile with the Nile River Espresso.
The cocktail blends Cincoro Blanco and Casa Dragones Reposado tequila with Kahlúa, Licor 43, espresso, vanilla, and allspice. The combination results in a rich, aromatic drink that leans toward dessert without losing the structure of the classic cocktail.
The bar team at The Guest House approaches the espresso martini with creativity and technical detail. The GH Espresso Martini begins with house-made croissant-infused vodka, introducing a subtle pastry-like richness.
Borghetti coffee liqueur, Averna amaro, and a spiced demerara syrup add depth before the cocktail is finished with vanilla bean cold foam and cinnamon espresso sugar. The result feels closer to a coffeehouse dessert than a traditional cocktail.
Inside the elaborate dining room of Sexy Fish Miami, the espresso martini appears in a sleek and polished format.
The drink combines vodka, freshly brewed espresso, J. Rieger & Co coffee liqueur, Café Amaro, and cane syrup. The result highlights rich coffee flavor while maintaining the clean structure that defines the cocktail.
South Beach institution Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. delivers one of the more layered takes on the cocktail.
The recipe combines Grey Goose vodka, Aberfeldy Scotch, coffee liqueur, amaro, Drambuie, honey, and espresso. A pinch of cayenne in the shaker introduces subtle heat, and the drink is finished with a dusting of cayenne across half the coupe glass for a dramatic garnish.
Fort Lauderdale’s Worthwyld presents a modern interpretation called The Olas. The cocktail blends vodka, cold brew coffee, and coffee brandy before being topped with coconut cold foam and a light dusting of nutmeg.
The finishing touch adds a creamy layer that softens the drink’s bitterness while maintaining the espresso martini’s signature energy.
Few drinks have enjoyed the same modern resurgence as the espresso martini. The combination of espresso, spirits, and a velvety foam delivers both flavor and a bit of late-night momentum.
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