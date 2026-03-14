Food and Drink

The Best Espresso Martinis in South Florida: 10 Luxurious Spots to Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day

A Curated Guide to the Most Elevated Espresso Martinis in Miami and South Florida, Featuring Inventive Coffee Cocktails, Michelin-Starred Restaurants, and Iconic Nightlife Destinations
Jaya at The Setai espresso martini
Jaya at The Setai espresso martiniPhoto Courtesy of The Setai Miami Beach

The espresso martini has become one of the most enduring cocktails of the past decade. Equal parts caffeine kick and evening indulgence, the drink bridges the gap between dessert and nightcap while giving bartenders room to experiment with flavor and technique.

Across South Florida, restaurants and cocktail bars have embraced the classic with thoughtful variations. Some stay close to the original recipe developed in London during the 1980s by bartender Dick Bradsell. Others introduce unexpected ingredients such as croissant-infused vodka, tequila, or coconut cold foam.

With National Espresso Martini Day arriving on March 15, these destinations across Miami and South Florida offer standout interpretations worth seeking out.

1. Maple & Ash Miami

Maple & Ash Miami espresso martini tree
Maple & Ash Miami espresso martini treePhoto Courtesy of Maple Hospitality Group

The Espresso Martini Tree

At Maple & Ash Miami, the espresso martini arrives with theatrical flair. Instead of a single cocktail, guests can order the Espresso Martini Tree, a presentation that turns the classic drink into a shareable centerpiece.

Each cocktail in the build combines Grey Goose vodka, Kahlúa, and house espresso, finished with the traditional garnish of three espresso beans. Served as part of the restaurant’s energetic dining experience, the presentation adds a sense of celebration to an already beloved drink.

2. Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier caramel martini
Le Jardinier caramel martiniPhoto Credit: Dakota Robert Ross, Courtesy of Le Jardinier

Caramel Martini

Located in the Miami Design District, Michelin-starred Le Jardinier approaches cocktails with the same thoughtful precision that defines its kitchen. The restaurant’s Caramel Martini reimagines the espresso martini through a balance of sweetness and roasted coffee notes.

The drink blends Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, caramel toffee, coastal infusion, and espresso. Served alongside the restaurant’s elegant dining experience, the cocktail reflects the bar program’s attention to seasonal and refined flavor combinations.

3. Dirty French Steakhouse

Dirty French Steakhouse espresso martini
Dirty French Steakhouse espresso martiniPhoto Credit: Evan Sung, Courtesy of Dirty French Steakhouse

Chocolate-Dusted Espresso Martini

Major Food Group’s Dirty French Steakhouse in Brickell offers a sophisticated interpretation rooted in classic technique. The drink follows the traditional espresso martini structure while elevating the presentation.

Grey Goose vodka and freshly brewed espresso form the base, while the final touch comes in the form of finely grated 70 percent dark chocolate. The result is a cocktail that balances bitterness, sweetness, and aroma in a way that complements the restaurant’s decadent steakhouse menu.

Jaya at The Setai espresso martini
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4. Jaya at The Setai Miami Beach

Jaya at The Setai espresso martini
Jaya at The Setai espresso martiniPhoto Courtesy of The Setai Miami Beach

The Classic Espresso Martini

At Jaya inside The Setai Miami Beach, the espresso martini stays close to its original blueprint. The cocktail follows the recipe created by Dick Bradsell during London’s cocktail revival of the 1980s.

The drink blends vodka, Kahlúa, freshly brewed espresso from La Colombe, and a dash of simple syrup. Shaken vigorously to create the signature frothy texture and finished with three coffee beans, it remains a timeless version of the beloved cocktail.

5. Le Specialità

Le Specialità Espresso Italiano
Le Specialità Espresso ItalianoPhoto Courtesy of Le Specialità

Espresso Italiano

Italian culinary tradition meets modern cocktail craft at Le Specialità in the Miami Design District. The restaurant’s Espresso Italiano introduces a creative spin on the familiar espresso martini structure.

Reposado tequila replaces vodka, joined by fresh espresso, Galliano Espresso Liqueur, Amaro Montenegro, and a touch of Fernet-Branca. The drink is finished with three espresso beans and an orange twist, adding aromatic complexity.

6. Habibi Miami

Nile River espresso martini
Nile River espresso martiniPhoto Credit: Lorenzo Franco

Nile River Espresso

At Habibi Miami, the espresso martini takes on a more layered profile with the Nile River Espresso.

The cocktail blends Cincoro Blanco and Casa Dragones Reposado tequila with Kahlúa, Licor 43, espresso, vanilla, and allspice. The combination results in a rich, aromatic drink that leans toward dessert without losing the structure of the classic cocktail.

7. The Guest House

The Guest House espresso martini
The Guest House espresso martiniPhoto Credit: TJ Perez, Courtesy of The Guest House

GH Espresso Martini

The bar team at The Guest House approaches the espresso martini with creativity and technical detail. The GH Espresso Martini begins with house-made croissant-infused vodka, introducing a subtle pastry-like richness.

Borghetti coffee liqueur, Averna amaro, and a spiced demerara syrup add depth before the cocktail is finished with vanilla bean cold foam and cinnamon espresso sugar. The result feels closer to a coffeehouse dessert than a traditional cocktail.

8. Sexy Fish Miami

Sexy Fish Miami espresso martini
Sexy Fish Miami espresso martiniPhoto Courtesy of Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish Espresso Martini

Inside the elaborate dining room of Sexy Fish Miami, the espresso martini appears in a sleek and polished format.

The drink combines vodka, freshly brewed espresso, J. Rieger & Co coffee liqueur, Café Amaro, and cane syrup. The result highlights rich coffee flavor while maintaining the clean structure that defines the cocktail.

9. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. spiced espresso martini
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. spiced espresso martiniPhoto Credit: Michael Pisarri, Courtesy of Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

A Spiced Espresso Martini

South Beach institution Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. delivers one of the more layered takes on the cocktail.

The recipe combines Grey Goose vodka, Aberfeldy Scotch, coffee liqueur, amaro, Drambuie, honey, and espresso. A pinch of cayenne in the shaker introduces subtle heat, and the drink is finished with a dusting of cayenne across half the coupe glass for a dramatic garnish.

10. Worthwyld

Worthwyld espresso martini
Worthwyld espresso martini Photo Courtesy of the Worthwyld

The Olas

Fort Lauderdale’s Worthwyld presents a modern interpretation called The Olas. The cocktail blends vodka, cold brew coffee, and coffee brandy before being topped with coconut cold foam and a light dusting of nutmeg.

The finishing touch adds a creamy layer that softens the drink’s bitterness while maintaining the espresso martini’s signature energy.

A Cocktail That Keeps the Night Going

Few drinks have enjoyed the same modern resurgence as the espresso martini. The combination of espresso, spirits, and a velvety foam delivers both flavor and a bit of late-night momentum.

Across South Florida, bartenders continue to reinterpret the cocktail through new ingredients, thoughtful presentations, and refined technique. Whether served in a Michelin-starred dining room, a high-energy steakhouse, or a beloved cocktail bar, the espresso martini remains one of the most satisfying ways to end the evening with a little extra energy.
Jaya at The Setai espresso martini
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