10 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes to Mix at Home: Luxury Irish Whiskey and Festive Holiday Drinks

St. Patrick’s Day has long been associated with a well-poured pint, yet the holiday has also inspired a wide range of cocktails that showcase Irish whiskey, cream liqueurs, and creative seasonal flavors. Across Ireland and beyond, brands and hotels have developed their own signature serves to mark the occasion, many rooted in classic techniques with a playful nod to the holiday’s emerald theme.
For those hosting at home on March 17, a thoughtfully mixed cocktail can set the tone for the celebration. Some lean toward dessert-like indulgence, others highlight the depth of Irish whiskey, and a few explore modern twists with ingredients such as matcha, pineapple, and maple.
Located on a 300-acre estate overlooking the Sheen Falls in Kenmare Bay, Sheen Falls Lodge pairs outdoor adventure with refined hospitality. The five-star Relais & Châteaux property offers activities such as falconry, horseback riding, fishing, and archery before guests settle in fireside with cocktails at the bar.
For St. Patrick’s Day, the hotel serves the Emerald Dew, a rich and creamy cocktail that blends whiskey with chocolate and melon liqueur for a layered, dessert-style drink.
¾ oz whiskey
1 oz Baileys Irish Cream
½ oz Crème de Cacao Blanc
¾ oz Midori Japanese melon liqueur
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake until well chilled.
Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Dublin’s The Merrion, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, occupies four restored Georgian townhouses and houses one of Ireland’s largest private art collections. Guests celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can enjoy a themed cocktail in the hotel’s Cellar Bar as part of its March hospitality offerings.
The Celtic Velvet blends Irish cream with mint and chocolate notes for a smooth, indulgent cocktail.
1½ oz whiskey
¾ oz Irish cream
¾ oz Crème de Menthe
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
Fill with ice and shake firmly.
Double strain into a Nick & Nora glass.
Garnish with a mint leaf.
The Lucky Leprechaun Martini brings herbal freshness and creamy texture together through matcha and oat milk, creating a playful yet refined holiday drink.
1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire
0.50 oz white crème de cacao
0.50 oz vanilla syrup
1 oz oat milk
1 teaspoon matcha powder
6 mint leaves
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake and strain into a small tin.
Dry shake to froth the cocktail.
Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Bright citrus and tropical pineapple give this whiskey cocktail a fresh balance while an edible flower garnish adds visual elegance.
1.5 oz DEWAR’S 12 Year Old whisky
0.5 oz apricot liqueur
0.5 oz simple syrup
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
1 oz fresh pineapple juice
Optional: 4 dashes Fee Foam
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake until chilled.
Strain into a glass.
Garnish with an edible flower or dehydrated petals.
This fruit-forward cocktail pairs Scotch whisky with pineapple and lime, creating a refreshing St. Patrick’s Day serve.
1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch Whisky
0.75 oz Martini Rossi Bitter
0.75 oz pineapple juice
0.5 oz lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
Pineapple slice
Pineapple leaves
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake vigorously for 20–30 seconds.
Strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.
Garnish with pineapple slice and leaves.
This whiskey-forward cocktail leans into classic structure with vermouth and orange bitters, producing a smooth and contemplative drink.
0.85 oz sweet vermouth
2 dashes orange bitters
Lemon twist
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over ice.
Stir for 20–30 seconds until chilled.
Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.
Express a lemon twist over the surface and drop it into the drink.
This cocktail leans toward lively flavors with ginger beer, strawberry, and bitters paired with Irish whiskey.
0.85 oz Dubliner Fiery Irish
0.35 oz crème de fraise
0.5 oz Aperol
3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
3 oz ginger beer
Fresh strawberry slices
Build the cocktail directly in a rocks glass over ice.
Add sliced strawberries on top.
Allow the ingredients to combine naturally before serving.
For those seeking a zero-proof option, this modern take on Irish coffee centers on dark-roasted coffee rather than whiskey.
8 oz freshly brewed Organic Black Knight Blend coffee
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
Pinch smoked sea salt
½ cup steamed milk
Whipped maple cream (heavy cream with a splash of maple syrup)
Dusting cinnamon
Fresh orange zest
Brew the coffee and pour into a mug.
Stir in maple syrup and smoked sea salt.
Add steamed milk.
Top with whipped maple cream.
Finish with cinnamon and fresh orange zest.
Few drinks feel as appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day as the classic Irish Coffee. This version highlights Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey.
1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
4 oz brewed coffee
½ oz demerara syrup
Bar spoon heavy cream
Grated nutmeg
In a warmed glass, combine whiskey, coffee, and syrup.
Stir to combine.
Float heavy cream gently on top using the back of a spoon.
Garnish with grated nutmeg.
A simple shot-style cocktail that blends whiskey with fruit and citrus flavors.
1 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
1 oz peach schnapps
1 oz lemon-lime soda
1 oz sours mix
Shake all ingredients with ice.
Pour into a rocks glass or strain into a shot glass.
Lime wedge.
St. Patrick’s Day cocktails often strike a balance between tradition and experimentation. Irish whiskey provides the backbone for many classic recipes, yet bartenders continue to explore new combinations that bring fresh character to the holiday.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.