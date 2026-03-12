Food and Drink

10 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes to Mix at Home: Luxury Irish Whiskey and Festive Holiday Drinks

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2026 With Elevated Cocktail Recipes Inspired by Irish Whiskey, Five-Star Hotels, and Creative Seasonal Drinks From Around the World
Teeling Whiskey's Green Tea Taster
Teeling Whiskey's Green Tea TasterPhoto Courtesy of Teeling Whiskey

St. Patrick’s Day has long been associated with a well-poured pint, yet the holiday has also inspired a wide range of cocktails that showcase Irish whiskey, cream liqueurs, and creative seasonal flavors. Across Ireland and beyond, brands and hotels have developed their own signature serves to mark the occasion, many rooted in classic techniques with a playful nod to the holiday’s emerald theme.

For those hosting at home on March 17, a thoughtfully mixed cocktail can set the tone for the celebration. Some lean toward dessert-like indulgence, others highlight the depth of Irish whiskey, and a few explore modern twists with ingredients such as matcha, pineapple, and maple.

1. Emerald Dew

Sheen Falls Lodge's Emerald Dew
Sheen Falls Lodge's Emerald DewPhoto Credit: Nick Cavanagh

Inspired by Sheen Falls Lodge, County Kerry, Ireland

Located on a 300-acre estate overlooking the Sheen Falls in Kenmare Bay, Sheen Falls Lodge pairs outdoor adventure with refined hospitality. The five-star Relais & Châteaux property offers activities such as falconry, horseback riding, fishing, and archery before guests settle in fireside with cocktails at the bar.

For St. Patrick’s Day, the hotel serves the Emerald Dew, a rich and creamy cocktail that blends whiskey with chocolate and melon liqueur for a layered, dessert-style drink.

Ingredients

  • ¾ oz whiskey

  • 1 oz Baileys Irish Cream

  • ½ oz Crème de Cacao Blanc

  • ¾ oz Midori Japanese melon liqueur

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

  2. Shake until well chilled.

  3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

2. Celtic Velvet

The Cellar Bar at the Merrion Hotel
The Cellar Bar at the Merrion HotelPhoto Courtesy of The Merrion

The Merrion, Dublin

Dublin’s The Merrion, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, occupies four restored Georgian townhouses and houses one of Ireland’s largest private art collections. Guests celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can enjoy a themed cocktail in the hotel’s Cellar Bar as part of its March hospitality offerings.

The Celtic Velvet blends Irish cream with mint and chocolate notes for a smooth, indulgent cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz whiskey

  • ¾ oz Irish cream

  • ¾ oz Crème de Menthe

  • 2 dashes chocolate bitters

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker.

  2. Fill with ice and shake firmly.

  3. Double strain into a Nick & Nora glass.

  4. Garnish with a mint leaf.

3. The Lucky Leprechaun Martini

Bombay Sapphire's The Lucky Leprechaun Martini
Bombay Sapphire's The Lucky Leprechaun MartiniPhoto Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

The Lucky Leprechaun Martini brings herbal freshness and creamy texture together through matcha and oat milk, creating a playful yet refined holiday drink.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

  • 0.50 oz white crème de cacao

  • 0.50 oz vanilla syrup

  • 1 oz oat milk

  • 1 teaspoon matcha powder

  • 6 mint leaves

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

  2. Shake and strain into a small tin.

  3. Dry shake to froth the cocktail.

  4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

4. The Golden Clover Bloom

DEWAR’S The Golden Clover Bloom
DEWAR’S The Golden Clover BloomPhoto Courtesy of DEWAR’S

Bright citrus and tropical pineapple give this whiskey cocktail a fresh balance while an edible flower garnish adds visual elegance.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz DEWAR’S 12 Year Old whisky

  • 0.5 oz apricot liqueur

  • 0.5 oz simple syrup

  • 0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

  • 1 oz fresh pineapple juice

  • Optional: 4 dashes Fee Foam

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

  2. Shake until chilled.

  3. Strain into a glass.

  4. Garnish with an edible flower or dehydrated petals.

5. Shamrock Smash

Aberfeldy's The Shamrock Smash
Aberfeldy's The Shamrock SmashPhoto Courtesy of Aberfeldy

This fruit-forward cocktail pairs Scotch whisky with pineapple and lime, creating a refreshing St. Patrick’s Day serve.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

  • 0.75 oz Martini Rossi Bitter

  • 0.75 oz pineapple juice

  • 0.5 oz lime juice

  • 0.5 oz simple syrup

Garnish

  • Pineapple slice

  • Pineapple leaves

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

  2. Shake vigorously for 20–30 seconds.

  3. Strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.

  4. Garnish with pineapple slice and leaves.

6. SEÁN MÓR

Dubliner's The Golden Clover Bloom
Dubliner's The Golden Clover BloomPhoto Courtesy of Dubliner

This whiskey-forward cocktail leans into classic structure with vermouth and orange bitters, producing a smooth and contemplative drink.

Ingredients

Garnish

  • Lemon twist

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over ice.

  2. Stir for 20–30 seconds until chilled.

  3. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.

  4. Express a lemon twist over the surface and drop it into the drink.

7. Fiery Irish Firecracker

Dubliner's Fiery Irish Firecracker
Dubliner's Fiery Irish FirecrackerPhoto Courtesy of Dubliner

This cocktail leans toward lively flavors with ginger beer, strawberry, and bitters paired with Irish whiskey.

Ingredients

  • 0.85 oz Dubliner Fiery Irish

  • 0.35 oz crème de fraise

  • 0.5 oz Aperol

  • 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

  • 3 oz ginger beer

Garnish

  • Fresh strawberry slices

Method

  1. Build the cocktail directly in a rocks glass over ice.

  2. Add sliced strawberries on top.

  3. Allow the ingredients to combine naturally before serving.

8. Maple Irish Coffee (Non-Alcoholic)

Maple Irish Coffee from Fresh Roasted Coffee
Maple Irish Coffee from Fresh Roasted CoffeePhoto Courtesy of Fresh Roasted Coffee

For those seeking a zero-proof option, this modern take on Irish coffee centers on dark-roasted coffee rather than whiskey.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz freshly brewed Organic Black Knight Blend coffee

  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

  • Pinch smoked sea salt

  • ½ cup steamed milk

  • Whipped maple cream (heavy cream with a splash of maple syrup)

  • Dusting cinnamon

  • Fresh orange zest

Method

  1. Brew the coffee and pour into a mug.

  2. Stir in maple syrup and smoked sea salt.

  3. Add steamed milk.

  4. Top with whipped maple cream.

  5. Finish with cinnamon and fresh orange zest.

9. Irish Coffee

Teeling Whiskey's Hot Irish Coffee
Teeling Whiskey's Hot Irish CoffeePhoto Courtesy of Teeling Whiskey

Few drinks feel as appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day as the classic Irish Coffee. This version highlights Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

  • 4 oz brewed coffee

  • ½ oz demerara syrup

  • Bar spoon heavy cream

Garnish

  • Grated nutmeg

Method

  1. In a warmed glass, combine whiskey, coffee, and syrup.

  2. Stir to combine.

  3. Float heavy cream gently on top using the back of a spoon.

  4. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

10. Green Tea Taster

Teeling Whiskey's Green Tea Taster
Teeling Whiskey's Green Tea TasterPhoto Courtesy of Teeling Whiskey

A simple shot-style cocktail that blends whiskey with fruit and citrus flavors.

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

  • 1 oz peach schnapps

  • 1 oz lemon-lime soda

  • 1 oz sours mix

Method

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice.

  2. Pour into a rocks glass or strain into a shot glass.

Garnish

  • Lime wedge.

A Holiday Toast with Irish Spirit

St. Patrick’s Day cocktails often strike a balance between tradition and experimentation. Irish whiskey provides the backbone for many classic recipes, yet bartenders continue to explore new combinations that bring fresh character to the holiday.

Some drinks lean rich and creamy. Others brighten the glass with citrus, fruit, or ginger spice. Each recipe offers a different way to raise a glass on March 17, whether gathered around a dinner table, hosting friends, or simply enjoying a quiet toast to the holiday.
