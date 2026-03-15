Food and Drink

5 Espresso Martini Recipes to Make at Home for National Espresso Martini Day

Elevated Espresso Martini Recipes Featuring Scotch, Tequila, Vodka, and Creative Coffee Cocktail Twists for an Indulgent At-Home Celebration
Overhead view of two espresso martinis with foam and coffee beans above a dessert table
Two espresso martinis topped with crema and coffee beans held above a table of pastries for National Espresso Martini DayPhoto Credit: Jay Wennington on Unsplash

Few cocktails manage to feel equally suited to late night celebrations and post dinner indulgence. The espresso martini sits comfortably in both spaces. Its balance of coffee, spirits, and gentle sweetness delivers a drink that feels both energizing and refined.

National Espresso Martini Day offers the perfect excuse to revisit the classic or experiment with inventive variations. Some interpretations lean toward dessert, others introduce unexpected ingredients like Scotch whisky or matcha. Each recipe below offers a polished take on the beloved coffee cocktail while remaining approachable enough to recreate in your own kitchen.

Below are five espresso martini style cocktails that bring café culture and cocktail craftsmanship together in a single glass.

1. Cherry & Chocolate Boulevardier

Cherry & Chocolate Boulevardier cocktail
Cherry & Chocolate Boulevardier cocktailPhoto Courtesy of Dewar’s

This decadent twist on a classic Boulevardier leans into rich coffeehouse flavors. Cherry juice and chocolate bitters deepen the profile of the whisky base, creating a drink that feels luxurious and layered. It works particularly well as an after dinner cocktail when something sweet yet structured is desired.

Ingredients

Method

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir until properly chilled. Place a small amount of melted chocolate at the base of the serving glass. Strain the cocktail over the chocolate and garnish with a cherry and fresh mint.

2. Be Mine Espresso Martini

Be Mine espresso martini
Be Mine espresso martiniPhoto Courtesy of Aberfeldy

Scotch whisky introduces a deeper, more complex backbone in this elegant espresso martini variation. A salted honey syrup adds warmth and subtle sweetness while the espresso maintains the drink’s signature energy.

Ingredients

Salted Honey Syrup

Combine 1 part boiling water with 2 parts honey and two large pinches of sea salt. Stir until fully combined and allow to cool before using.

Method

Add the whisky, salted honey syrup, and espresso into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with three espresso beans.

Overhead view of two espresso martinis with foam and coffee beans above a dessert table
Where to Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day in New York: 5 Chic Bars Serving the City’s Best Coffee Cocktails

3. Matcha Martini

Matcha martini next to Bombay Sapphire bottle
Matcha martini next to Bombay Sapphire bottlePhoto Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

For those who prefer a softer caffeine profile, this creative interpretation swaps coffee for matcha. The powdered green tea adds earthiness while oat milk lends a creamy texture.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

  • 0.5 oz white crème de cacao

  • 0.5 oz vanilla syrup

  • 1 oz oat milk

  • 1 tsp matcha powder

  • 6 mint leaves

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a small tin, then dry shake to build a creamy froth. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

4. Cazadores Café Espresso Martini

Cazadores Café espresso martini
Cazadores Café espresso martiniPhoto Courtesy of Cazadores Café

Tequila introduces an unexpected yet harmonious twist to the espresso martini. This version highlights Cazadores Café, a tequila based coffee liqueur that blends roasted coffee with agave sweetness and notes of vanilla and chocolate.

Ingredients

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and serve over ice. Garnish with three coffee beans.

5. Broken Shed Espresso Martini

Sometimes the most satisfying version of a cocktail is also the simplest. This clean and classic espresso martini focuses on balance between vodka, coffee liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka

  • 0.5 oz coffee liqueur

  • 1 oz hot espresso

  • Garnish: 3 coffee beans

Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 15 seconds. Double strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

A Coffee Cocktail Worth Mastering

The espresso martini remains one of the most adaptable cocktails behind the bar. Its balance of coffee and spirits allows bartenders and home enthusiasts to introduce new ingredients without losing the drink’s recognizable identity.

Whether leaning into chocolate and cherry, exploring a Scotch based interpretation, or keeping things classic with vodka and espresso, these recipes show just how versatile the coffee cocktail can be. With a good shaker and freshly brewed espresso, the café and cocktail lounge can meet comfortably at your own kitchen counter.
Overhead view of two espresso martinis with foam and coffee beans above a dessert table
The Best Espresso Martinis in South Florida: 10 Luxurious Spots to Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Drinks
Food
Global
Holidays

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com