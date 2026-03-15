5 Espresso Martini Recipes to Make at Home for National Espresso Martini Day

Few cocktails manage to feel equally suited to late night celebrations and post dinner indulgence. The espresso martini sits comfortably in both spaces. Its balance of coffee, spirits, and gentle sweetness delivers a drink that feels both energizing and refined.
National Espresso Martini Day offers the perfect excuse to revisit the classic or experiment with inventive variations. Some interpretations lean toward dessert, others introduce unexpected ingredients like Scotch whisky or matcha. Each recipe below offers a polished take on the beloved coffee cocktail while remaining approachable enough to recreate in your own kitchen.
This decadent twist on a classic Boulevardier leans into rich coffeehouse flavors. Cherry juice and chocolate bitters deepen the profile of the whisky base, creating a drink that feels luxurious and layered. It works particularly well as an after dinner cocktail when something sweet yet structured is desired.
0.75 oz Martini & Rossi Rubino
0.75 oz Martini & Rossi Bitter
1 oz cherry juice
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir until properly chilled. Place a small amount of melted chocolate at the base of the serving glass. Strain the cocktail over the chocolate and garnish with a cherry and fresh mint.
Scotch whisky introduces a deeper, more complex backbone in this elegant espresso martini variation. A salted honey syrup adds warmth and subtle sweetness while the espresso maintains the drink’s signature energy.
1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12 Scotch Whisky
1 oz chilled espresso
0.5 oz salted honey syrup
Garnish: 3 espresso beans
Combine 1 part boiling water with 2 parts honey and two large pinches of sea salt. Stir until fully combined and allow to cool before using.
Add the whisky, salted honey syrup, and espresso into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with three espresso beans.
For those who prefer a softer caffeine profile, this creative interpretation swaps coffee for matcha. The powdered green tea adds earthiness while oat milk lends a creamy texture.
1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire
0.5 oz white crème de cacao
0.5 oz vanilla syrup
1 oz oat milk
1 tsp matcha powder
6 mint leaves
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a small tin, then dry shake to build a creamy froth. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Tequila introduces an unexpected yet harmonious twist to the espresso martini. This version highlights Cazadores Café, a tequila based coffee liqueur that blends roasted coffee with agave sweetness and notes of vanilla and chocolate.
1 oz espresso or 2 oz cold brewed coffee
Garnish: 3 coffee beans
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and serve over ice. Garnish with three coffee beans.
Sometimes the most satisfying version of a cocktail is also the simplest. This clean and classic espresso martini focuses on balance between vodka, coffee liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso.
1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka
0.5 oz coffee liqueur
1 oz hot espresso
Garnish: 3 coffee beans
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 15 seconds. Double strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
The espresso martini remains one of the most adaptable cocktails behind the bar. Its balance of coffee and spirits allows bartenders and home enthusiasts to introduce new ingredients without losing the drink’s recognizable identity.
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