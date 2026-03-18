Restoring Balance, One Loacker Chocolate Wafer at at Time

This story began 100 years ago in 1925, in the picture-book-pretty town of Bolzano, Italy, nestled 1000 metres above sea level. Alfons Loacker enjoyed the view from the Dolomites. The air, the flowers, the mountains and the sea gave him much happiness. He was inspired to open a small pastry shop and baked his own unique style of cookies. He called them Loakers, and whoever tasted them, shared in his happiness.