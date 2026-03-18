Restoring Balance, One Loacker Chocolate Wafer at at Time
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
There’s no secret to happiness, but there is a science to it. According to new research from Loacker Canada, Canadians are most likely to feel happy when they slow down, connect with others, and enjoy simple pleasures. Dr. Gillian Mandich.
This story began 100 years ago in 1925, in the picture-book-pretty town of Bolzano, Italy, nestled 1000 metres above sea level. Alfons Loacker enjoyed the view from the Dolomites. The air, the flowers, the mountains and the sea gave him much happiness. He was inspired to open a small pastry shop and baked his own unique style of cookies. He called them Loakers, and whoever tasted them, shared in his happiness.
Dr. Gillian Mandich, Canadian Happiness Researcher and Author, examines what every day behaviours reveal about how people feel – and what helps them feel better. “Happiness isn’t only about constant positivity or big life milestones,” says Dr. Mandich,“It’s shaped by small, intentional behaviours that help us feel grounded, comforted, and connected.”
My thoughts exactly.
New research suggests that mindful indulgence plays a role in how Canadians manage stress, restore balance, and find joy. This was on my mind when I invited an old friend for Afternoon Tea.
We're having a great time sharing our personal joys, and reminiscing about the hopes and dreams of our High School days and where we are today, when I say, "Enough of the past! Let's pour the tea."
I reach for a selection of my favourite Loacker Patisserie: Cappuccino, crispy wafer biscuits with coffee cream filling; Creme Noisette with hazelnut cream filling; White Coconut with coconut cream filling covered with lush white chocolate. Ah! Instant happiness.
My friend is a fan of Loacker Tortina Original, a crispy milk chocolate cookie with hazelnut cream filling. And there is a choice on the plate. More is More! I offer Tortina Carmel, Tortina Dark, and the latest, Tortina Peanut Butter.
How do they make each bite taste so good? All Loacker Pattisserie is made with cocoa from their sustainability program, with 100% Alpine milk and no added flavours. I have seen these cows grazing in the fields on my visits to the Dolomites and the Alpine region...they look like mighty happy cows.
I've refreshed the tea and we're on our third cup when we're joined by a neighbour. I offer something light, the original Loacker classic crispy wafers with chocolate cream filling, or hazelnut or peanut butter. Human nature dictates trying one of each. We are included in the 85% statistic that sharing a sweet treat with someone else makes a difference in how happy we feel.
I offer my neighbour a package of Quadratini for his grandchildren. They will love these crispy wafer squares with raspberry yogurt cream filling. I assure him this treat is made with real sun-ripened raspberries with no added flavorings or colors and no preservatives. We agree that this will make them all happy.
TJ Rooney, President, North America at Loacker says, “We believe mindful indulgence and goodness go hand in hand. It means savoring something delicious that’s made with care; knowing it’s crafted with quality ingredients and thoughtfulness for people and the planet. From the ingredients we choose, to the way our products are enjoyed, our goal is to support habits that help people slow down, connect, and feel good.”
The Loacker survey* suggests that mindful indulgence plays a role in how Canadians manage stress, restore balance, and find joy. Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (74%) say they enjoy sweet treats, and 45% say enjoying a treat after a stressful day helps them feel happy again.
At the same time, happiness is strongly tied to connection. An astonishing 96% of Canadians say spending quality time with loved ones positively impacts their happiness, while 85% agree that sharing a sweet treat with someone else can make a difference in how happy they feel.
Together, the findings suggest that happiness is often supported by small rituals – taking a break, sharing something sweet, or making space for connection in an otherwise busy day. Loacker is encouraging Canadians to step back from the rush of daily life, savour small pleasures, and rethink happiness as something shaped by everyday choices grounded in goodness.
*These findings are from a survey conducted by Loacker from January 6 to January 8, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,501 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
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