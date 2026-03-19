Delmonico’s Revives the Ladies’ Luncheon, Honoring a Pivotal Moment in Women’s Dining History

Founded in 1837, Delmonico’s occupies a singular place in American dining history. The restaurant is known not only for its longevity, but for a long list of firsts that helped shape the country’s restaurant culture. It was the first restaurant to publish a cookbook, the first to use tablecloths, and it predates the Statue of Liberty. Its culinary legacy includes dishes such as Eggs Benedict, Lobster Newberg, Chicken à la Keene, and the Delmonico Steak.