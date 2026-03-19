Interior of Delmonico’s main dining room with mural and white tablecloth seating
Delmonico’s in New York City marks its historic 1868 milestone with the return of the Ladies’ LuncheonPhoto Courtesy of Delmonico's
Food and Drink

Delmonico’s Revives the Ladies’ Luncheon, Honoring a Pivotal Moment in Women’s Dining History

The Historic New York Restaurant Marks an Often-Overlooked 1868 Milestone With a Limited-Time Three-Course Menu Benefiting the Joyful Heart Foundation
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Some restaurant stories live on through signature dishes. Others endure because they quietly changed public life. At Delmonico’s, the latter is back in focus this spring as the landmark New York restaurant introduces a limited-time Ladies’ Luncheon Menu that revisits one of the most consequential moments in its long history.

Available now through April 20, 2026, the $49 three-course menu commemorates the day Delmonico’s became the first restaurant to welcome women dining publicly without men, a moment that helped reshape women’s visibility in civic and social life. The timing coincides with Women’s History Month, though the story reaches back to a much earlier turning point: April 20, 1868.

The 1868 Luncheon That Changed the Table

Historic Delmonico’s restaurant exterior at night in New York City
Delmonico’s iconic Lower Manhattan exterior glows at night along a city intersectionPhoto Courtesy of Delmonico's

That spring day, journalist Jane Cunningham Croly organized what became known as the inaugural Ladies’ Luncheon after she had been excluded from a men-only event. Delmonico’s hosted the gathering, and in doing so made international headlines.

The significance extended well beyond a single meal. The luncheon marked the first time women publicly dined without men at a restaurant, opening space for greater independence in public life and helping lay groundwork for the emergence of professional women’s clubs. It remains a major chapter in women’s history, though not one that is often given the same attention as other milestones of the period.

By returning to that story now, Delmonico’s is using food as a way to reconnect diners with a moment that changed who was seen, and welcomed, at the table.

Interior of Delmonico’s main dining room with mural and white tablecloth seating
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A Special Menu With Purpose

The Ladies’ Luncheon Menu features three courses and includes newer dishes such as Potato Leek Soup, Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, Roasted Organic Chicken, and Prime Flat Iron Steak Frites.

This year’s edition also carries a philanthropic component. Proceeds from the Ladies’ Luncheon menu will benefit the Joyful Heart Foundation, the national organization founded by Mariska Hargitay. The foundation’s mission is to transform society’s response to assault, domestic violence, and child abuse by building a world that prioritizes survivors’ healing.

That decision gives the menu a stronger contemporary resonance. The story being honored may begin in the 19th century, but the effort to support women’s safety, dignity, and agency remains very much present tense.

Daytime exterior of Delmonico’s restaurant in Manhattan surrounded by city streets
Delmonico’s landmark building stands in Lower Manhattan during the dayPhoto Credit: Charles Tumiotto Jackson for Delmonico's

A Restaurant of Firsts Looks Back With Intention

Founded in 1837, Delmonico’s occupies a singular place in American dining history. The restaurant is known not only for its longevity, but for a long list of firsts that helped shape the country’s restaurant culture. It was the first restaurant to publish a cookbook, the first to use tablecloths, and it predates the Statue of Liberty. Its culinary legacy includes dishes such as Eggs Benedict, Lobster Newberg, Chicken à la Keene, and the Delmonico Steak.

Following its post-COVID reopening, the restaurant marked its return with events hosted by Candace Bushnell and Julia Haart. This year, as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Delmonico’s is taking a more reflective approach, turning attention toward storytelling, legacy, and giving back.

The result is a menu that does more than mark a date on the calendar. It asks diners to consider how something as ordinary as lunch once carried the force of social change. For New Yorkers and visitors alike, the invitation is straightforward. Take a seat, order the meal, and remember that public freedom has often been won in places as everyday, and as meaningful, as the dining room.
Interior of Delmonico’s main dining room with mural and white tablecloth seating
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