A Night at Club Room NYC: Dinner, Cocktails, and Jazz at Soho Grand Hotel
Tucked inside the storied Soho Grand Hotel, the Club Room delivers the sort of evening that feels distinctly New York. Dinner begins with polished elegance, cocktails arrive with careful craftsmanship, and by the time the night unfolds, the space has transformed into a lively gathering spot where music, mixology, and nightlife meet in one seamless experience.
This two-room cocktail bar revives the glamour of classic supper clubs while embracing the creative energy that defines downtown Manhattan. For those seeking a sophisticated dinner destination that evolves into a late-night scene, Club Room offers exactly that rhythm.
A Downtown Supper Club with Classic New York Energy
Located within Soho Grand, Club Room blends uptown polish with downtown character. The space moves effortlessly between cocktail lounge and live music venue, creating an atmosphere where dining and entertainment share the spotlight.
The experience begins in a setting that feels refined yet relaxed. Velvet seating, warm lighting, and a stage that hosts nightly performers give the room the intimacy of a private jazz club. Live musicians appear twice nightly, with performances scheduled between 7:30–8:30 PM and again from 9–10 PM.
The menu follows the supper club tradition, offering dishes designed for sharing alongside cocktails crafted with precision. Oysters arrive dressed and ready for the table, club fries encourage casual indulgence, and caviar service adds a touch of classic luxury.
Behind the bar, veteran bartender Jeremy Oertel brings decades of experience from celebrated New York cocktail institutions. His drinks span eras of mixology, including timeless classics like the Old Fashioned alongside contemporary staples such as the espresso martini.
Dinner That Sets the Tone for the Night
Chef Ken Addington, a New York–raised restaurateur known for leading kitchens recognized by The New York Times, oversees the culinary direction. His background in acclaimed restaurants translates into a menu that balances comfort and technique.
During my visit, the Grilled Club Steak quickly became the standout of the table. The 8 oz wagyu sirloin arrives alongside crisp fries, peppery watercress, and a generous swipe of hotel butter that melts into the steak’s rich, well-seared surface. It is deeply satisfying and exactly the kind of dish that anchors the meal while the table settles into conversation and cocktails.
The Herb Roasted Chicken offered a comforting counterpoint. Served with preserved lemon mashed potatoes, sautéed kale, and finished with a sherry jus, the dish balances bright citrus notes with savory depth, making it a thoughtful alternative for guests seeking something lighter without sacrificing flavor.
Dinner here feels intentional. The pacing encourages guests to settle into the evening instead of moving through the meal quickly. Around 9 PM the energy begins to shift, and the restaurant subtly transitions from supper club to nightlife destination.
When Dinner Turns Into a Party
As the evening progresses, the atmosphere inside Club Room transforms. DJs take over later in the night, and the once-intimate dinner setting evolves into a lively social scene that draws Manhattan’s most stylish crowds.
One of the most coveted spots in the room sits behind the DJ booth, where the music, energy, and crowd converge. It is where dinner guests often end up lingering long after the plates have been cleared.
The timing is key. Spending the evening there between 9 and 11 PM captures the best of both worlds: a chic dinner experience that gradually flows into the late-night crowd as the room’s energy begins to shift.
And when the dance floor begins to fill, the move is simple. Order a round of espresso martinis and let the night unfold.
A New Highlight for Downtown’s Jazz Scene
Club Room is also stepping into a larger cultural moment this spring with the debut of the Downtown NYC JazzFest, a five-night celebration of jazz taking place April 22 through April 26, 2026 across several GrandLife venues including Club Room.
The festival pays tribute to the neighborhood’s long relationship with the genre. Downtown Manhattan has served as a creative laboratory for jazz for more than a century, nurturing experimental players, avant-garde composers, and genre-blending artists who expanded the music beyond traditional boundaries.
During the festival, Club Room will host performers known for their commanding stage presence and storytelling through music, offering an intimate setting where guests can experience jazz up close.
Across the broader festival lineup, notable artists include:
Jeff “Tain” Watts Quartet, a three-time Grammy-winning drummer known for his masterful rhythm and powerful sound
Shayna Steele’s Wilshire Project, blending soulful vocals with classic nightclub influences
Mark G. Meadows, presenting interpretations of Stevie Wonder’s catalog
Brian Newman, the musical director for Lady Gaga, performing interpretations of the Great American Songbook
Together, these performances reinforce the role of downtown Manhattan as a space where jazz continues to evolve while honoring its roots.
Where Downtown Manhattan Comes to Play
Club Room captures something that is increasingly rare in New York nightlife: a venue that encourages guests to settle in for the entire evening. Dinner unfolds slowly. The music adds atmosphere without overpowering conversation. As the night deepens, the room finds a different pulse.
For anyone planning a late evening downtown, the formula is simple. Book dinner around 9 PM, stay for the music, and let the night carry you toward the dance floor. With a cocktail in hand and the DJ just steps away, the line between restaurant and nightlife disappears in the best possible way.
And if you find yourself standing behind the DJ booth with an espresso martini in hand, you will know you have arrived at the right spot.
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