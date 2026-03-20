Delilah Still Sets the Table for Dinner and a Show in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has never been short on restaurants with a scene. What is harder to find is a place that understands how to stage an evening. Delilah continues to stand out for precisely that reason. Originally launched in Los Angeles, the venue has grown into a multi-city name with outposts at Wynn Las Vegas, Miami, and Dallas, yet its identity still feels tied to the glamour and performance of its home market.
Part restaurant, part supper club, part late-night escape, Delilah has built its reputation on the idea that elevated dining works best when hospitality extends beyond the plate. The result is a destination that remains especially relevant for a hospitality-focused conversation, not only because of what it serves, but because of how deliberately it shapes the night around the guest.
A Supper Club Spirit With a Modern LA Point of View
Delilah borrows its visual language from the roaring ’20s, but the experience is not presented as costume or parody. The space uses lavish chandeliers, plush interiors, olive green furnishings, and a crackling fireplace to create a setting that feels intimate, theatrical, and unmistakably polished.
That design language matters because it supports the venue’s larger point of view. Delilah is not trying to be a quiet dining room. It is a luxury hospitality environment where eating, drinking, and dancing are intentionally folded into the same evening.
As dinner service progresses, the atmosphere evolves. Live jazz, entertainers, and surprise acts gradually shift the room’s energy, and what begins as a refined meal often develops into a more animated night out. Lounge-style bottle service extends the experience further after dinner hours, allowing guests to stay in place as the room changes around them.
In a city where many restaurants rely on proximity to celebrity to define relevance, Delilah’s staying power comes more from its ability to choreograph mood.
Elevated Dining With Crowd-Pleasing Appeal
The menu centers on refined American fare, a choice that fits the broader format well. The food is substantial enough to anchor the evening, but familiar enough to keep the tone social and relaxed.
Among the better-known dishes are Truffle Risotto, Maine Lobster Cavatelli, and Tony’s Famous Baby Back Ribs, selections that lean into comfort with a more polished finish. This is part of Delilah’s appeal as a dining destination in Los Angeles. It understands that luxury does not always need to read as formal or restrained. Sometimes it looks like a room full of people dressed for the occasion, eating well, ordering another round, and deciding to stay longer than planned.
The dress code reinforces that tone. Upscale casual chic is the expectation, with guests encouraged to arrive stylish and well presented, a detail that helps preserve the room’s sense of occasion without pushing it into stiffness.
Sunday Jazz Night Gives the Format a Fresh Pulse
One of Delilah’s more distinctive programming plays is Sunday Jazz Night, which begins every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and gives the venue a recurring identity beyond the standard dinner rush.
The evening features a live jazz band alongside a dedicated menu that leans into spectacle and shareability. Highlights include caviar bump kits and a build-your-own Cocktail Tower, with signature cocktail options such as Champagne Papi and Jojo. On the food side, guests can order The Tower, a collection of Delilah favorites that includes Chicken Tenders, Pigs in a Blanket, Mac and Cheese Croquettes, and other crowd-pleasing bites.
That programming matters because it captures what Delilah does particularly well. It translates luxury hospitality into something playful, social, and visually memorable.
Why Delilah Still Matters in LA Hospitality
Los Angeles dining is crowded with beautiful rooms, strong menus, and hard-to-book tables. Delilah continues to separate itself by offering something more layered: a hospitality experience that moves with the rhythm of the night.
Its crowd has long included high-profile regulars, with names like Drake and Kendall Jenner associated with the venue, but celebrity presence is only part of the picture. The more compelling reason Delilah remains a standout is that it treats the restaurant as a full stage set, where design, entertainment, service, and dining all play a role.
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