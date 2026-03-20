Delilah Still Sets the Table for Dinner and a Show in Los Angeles

Among the better-known dishes are Truffle Risotto, Maine Lobster Cavatelli, and Tony’s Famous Baby Back Ribs, selections that lean into comfort with a more polished finish. This is part of Delilah’s appeal as a dining destination in Los Angeles. It understands that luxury does not always need to read as formal or restrained. Sometimes it looks like a room full of people dressed for the occasion, eating well, ordering another round, and deciding to stay longer than planned.