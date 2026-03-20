Food and Drink

Easter Dining in New York: 8 Brunches and Holiday Menus Worth Booking Now

From Greek Easter Lamb Feasts and Prix-Fixe Brunches to French-Inspired Downtown Tables and Spring-Forward Brooklyn Menus, These New York Restaurants Offer Stylish Ways to Celebrate Easter in 2026
Colorful salads and crispy entrée plated on a bright yellow backdrop at Barlume
A vibrant spread of seasonal dishes highlights Barlume’s relaxed Easter brunch approach in New YorkPhoto Courtesy of Barlume

Easter dining in New York comes with its own rhythm. Some tables lean into tradition with lamb, breads, and holiday pastries. Others take a broader spring approach, letting the season guide the menu through fresh produce, lighter brunch fare, and a reason to gather a little longer than usual.

This year, the city’s Easter offerings span a wide range of moods and cuisines. There are polished prix-fixe brunches, all-day neighborhood favorites, French-inflected downtown lunches, and one especially meaningful Greek Easter celebration timed for April 12. The common thread is a sense of occasion without unnecessary fuss.

1. Estiatorio Milos

Estiatorio Milos' Greek Easter spread
Estiatorio Milos' Greek Easter spreadPhoto Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

A Greek Easter Feast Rooted in Tradition

For a holiday meal that feels deeply ceremonial, Estiatorio Milos offers one of the season’s most distinctive experiences. With Greek Easter falling on April 12, the restaurant is presenting a multi-course brunch for $175 per person built around the flavors and rituals of the holiday.

The meal begins with red-dyed eggs and Magiritsa, the classic Greek Easter soup, followed by a spread of tzatziki, artisanal Greek cheeses, and olives. The centerpiece is roasted spring lamb with oven-roasted lemon potatoes, served alongside an Easter salad of romaine, feta, and dill. Dessert brings the holiday home with koulourakia, tsoureki, and Greek yogurt with fresh fruit.

The experience is further shaped by a curated Greek wine selection featuring Assyrtiko, Xinomavro, and Agiorgitiko, chosen to complement the menu’s traditional flavors. For those seeking an Easter meal with strong cultural roots and a polished dining room to match, Milos stands apart.

2. Scarpetta New York

Scarpetta spaghetti dish
Scarpetta spaghetti dishPhoto Courtesy of Scarpetta New York

A Polished Easter Brunch and Dinner in Flatiron

Scarpetta New York approaches Easter with a format that works well for a wide range of celebrations, whether the plan calls for a lingering midday meal or a more formal evening reservation.

On Sunday, April 5, the restaurant will serve an Easter brunch from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM featuring a three-course prix-fixe menu for $80 per adult and a two-course children’s menu for $40. Dinner follows from 5:30 PM to 9 PM, when Scarpetta will offer its signature à la carte menu alongside special holiday dishes.

For families or groups looking for a refined setting with a straightforward holiday structure, Scarpetta offers the kind of ease that makes holiday dining feel well considered.

3. Raf’s

Yogurt with strawberries, pistachios and honey in a white bowl on marble table
Seasonal yogurt with fresh strawberries, pistachios and honey highlights Raf’s Easter brunch menuPhoto Credit: Melanie Landsman, Courtesy of Raf's

Pastry Baskets, Lamb, and a Bakery Bonus

There is something especially inviting about Easter at Raf’s, where the holiday menu feels designed around the pleasures of a spring brunch table.

On Sunday, April 5, the restaurant will serve a $75 prix-fixe brunch menu that begins with a Pastry Basket for the table, including Hot Cross Buns. First-course options include Yogurt with Seasonal Fruit & Granola, Tardivo Salad with Citrus & Pistachio, or a Sourdough Tartine with Ricotta & Mushrooms.

For the main course, guests can choose between a French Omelette with Crème Fraîche & Trout Roe, White Asparagus with Salsa Verde, Poached Egg & Crispy Prosciutto, or Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb with Crispy Potatoes, Fava & Mint Pesto. Dessert closes things on a sweet note with Opera Cake or Carrot Cake Madeleines with Sweet Ricotta & Candied Gingered Pistachios. There is also an added bakery incentive: Chocolate Hot Cross Buns will be available for purchase April 1 through April 5.

Colorful salads and crispy entrée plated on a bright yellow backdrop at Barlume
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4. Café Mulberry

Café Mulberry table spread
Café Mulberry table spreadPhoto Courtesy of Café Mulberry

A French-Inspired Downtown Easter

For diners looking to step away from the more traditional holiday template, Café Mulberry offers a stylish French-inspired brunch with just enough occasion built into the menu.

The lineup begins with dishes such as European-style Egg Soldiers and Oeufs Mimosa topped with smoked trout roe, before moving into bistro standards like the Sandwich du Matin with jambon, egg, gruyère, and fig jam, and a classic Croque Madame. Lighter options such as Salade Verte and Smoked Salmon Tartine keep the menu balanced, while French Onion Soup and Hanger Steak with market lettuces add a more substantial note.

It is an elegant downtown alternative for Easter lunch or brunch, especially for those who prefer the holiday celebrated with a chic city table and a glass raised to spring.

5. Sungold

Red and white layered cocktail with citrus garnish on a marble table
A layered spring cocktail at Sungold brings a vibrant, seasonal touch to Easter in WilliamsburgPhoto Courtesy of Sungold

A Spring-Forward Easter in Williamsburg

At Sungold at Arlo Williamsburg, Easter dining takes a more seasonal route. Executive Chef Michael King’s menu emphasizes local sourcing and spring produce, making it a strong option for diners who want the holiday meal to feel fresh, relaxed, and rooted in the season itself.

The restaurant’s new spring menu highlights garden-forward vegetables and herbs, with ingredients ranging from pear butter and parsnips to radish and hazelnuts. Handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, small plates, and shareable entrées round out the offering, giving guests room to shape the meal around the mood of the table.

The setting adds to the appeal. Diners can choose the lobby bar and lounge, framed by floor-to-ceiling brick walls, rotating art, and plush velvet banquettes, or opt for the outdoor patio overlooking Wythe Avenue. For an Easter celebration that feels current and unmistakably Brooklyn, Sungold makes a compelling case.

6. Barlume

Assorted salads and small plates with vegetables, feta and citrus on a bright table
A colorful spread of Mediterranean-inspired dishes defines Easter brunch at BarlumePhoto Courtesy of Barlume

An Easygoing Easter Brunch with Holiday Specials

Barlume offers a more relaxed take on the holiday, staying open from 11 AM to 5 PM on Easter and serving its regular à la carte brunch menu alongside a selection of exclusive Easter specials.

That flexibility makes it a good fit for diners who want a holiday meal without the formality of a fixed menu. It also suits smaller groups or last-minute planners looking for a festive brunch that still leaves room for spontaneity.

Sometimes that is the real luxury on a holiday weekend: a table that feels celebratory but not overly programmed.

7. Lele’s Roman

Pasta, fried vegetables and cocktails served on a table at an Italian restaurant
A lively spread of Roman-inspired dishes and cocktails defines Easter dining at Lele’s RomanPhoto Credit: Melissa Hom, Courtesy of Lele’s Roman

An All-Day Easter Option with Room to Linger

If the ideal Easter plan involves keeping options open, Lele’s Roman is well positioned for the job. The restaurant will operate on its normal schedule, beginning with breakfast from 7 AM to 11 AM, followed by brunch from 11 AM to 2:30 PM and dinner from 5 PM to 9 PM.

While breakfast remains standard, both brunch and dinner will feature the regular à la carte menus enhanced by holiday additions. That all-day structure makes Lele’s especially appealing for families or groups whose schedules do not always align neatly with a single seating.

It is the sort of restaurant that allows Easter to unfold at its own pace, whether that means an early breakfast or a later evening meal.

8. NoMad Diner

Skillet shakshuka with poached eggs and hot sauce at NoMad Diner
Farro shakshuka with poached eggs highlights NoMad Diner’s comfort-driven Easter menuPhoto Courtesy of NoMad Diner

Comfort Food with a Spring Holiday Twist

At NoMad Diner inside Arlo NoMad, Easter comes with a comfort-driven point of view. Chef Michael King’s menu reworks diner classics with a more contemporary touch, giving the holiday a casual but thoughtfully composed setting.

Highlights for Easter include Farro Shakshuka ($20) with za’atar-spiced feta, poached eggs, and smoked tomato sauce, along with Pimento Mac and Cheese ($20) made with peppadew peppers, smoked Gouda, and parsley breadcrumbs. For dessert or a playful finish, there are milkshakes such as the Cookies N Cream ($12) with Oreos and chocolate syrup, as well as a boozy option, the Shelbyville Shake ($19) with Bulleit bourbon, salted maple caramel, and pecans.

For those who want Easter dining in New York to feel approachable, indulgent, and a little nostalgic, NoMad Diner offers a strong final stop on the list.

A Holiday Table That Fits the City

New York rarely celebrates in just one style, and Easter is no exception. Some diners will want lamb and tradition. Others will look for pastries, spring vegetables, or a long brunch with friends in a downtown dining room.

That range is part of the city’s appeal. The holiday table can be formal, familial, design-forward, or comfort-minded, sometimes all in the same weekend. These restaurants show just how many ways Easter dining in New York can feel special, without ever losing the city’s sense of character.
Colorful salads and crispy entrée plated on a bright yellow backdrop at Barlume
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