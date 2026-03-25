What's in Your Easter Basket?

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Spring has arrived. It’s a time of tulips, daffodils, fiddleheads and possibilities. We dust ourselves off, breathe in the fresh air, and put our best foot forward. There are a few items we keep in tow to celebrate along the way, for though April showers may come your way, they bring the flowers that bloom in May.
Vernal Equinox. The first day of Spring. I am looking at the freezing rain pelting my windows, when my doorbell rings. It’s the Lindt Easter Bunny Family! They have arrived! The large gold-wrapped dark chocolate bunny (I call him the Dad), the medium sized milk gold wrapped milk chocolate bunny (the Mom) and cute little white chocolate gold wrapped bunny (Baby).
They have come out in time to remind us that Easter is just around the corner. You can hide these and the entire selection of Lindt chocolate Easter confectionary: eggs in all sizes and colors, and vast variety of bunnies in all sizes, and bring them out as a big surprise for Easter weekend. There will be smiles galore, the gold paper unwrapped, and the deliciousness of a Lindt-reminder of Easter family joy to be shared by all.
Michael Hunter (yes, that’s his real name) is a hunter, angler, seasoned outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, wild food and a profound respect for nature. His restaurant, Antler Kitchen & Bar, is cozy and comfortable with the décor made of natural materials that reflect the cuisine: wild game, fish and fowl.
What is the secret of his success in a very niche market? The words honesty and integrity come to mind. He is true to himself and his passions, and shares the wild foods that he loves. Have you ever tasted Gooseneck Barnacles that grow on the craggy rocks of the Pacific Coast? I didn’t even know they were a food.
At a recent dinner at Antler, celebrating their tenth anniversary, we were served a variety of specialties. The sensational flavours and textures of Smoked Swordfish Carpaccio with lemon vinaigrette, granny smith mostarda and pistachio crumble, or the Wild Boar Cavatelli of tomato braised wild boar ragu, ricotta cavatelli, parmesan and basil, were overtures to the main event. Alberta Bison Tomahawk steak, crusty and thickly sliced to show off its perfectly rare cook, is enough to make steak afficionados weep real tears. Soon, there was just a curved, foot-long, meaty bone left on the platter.
There are always classic Canadian desserts offered, like apple pie, sticky toffee pudding and chocolate cake. The first bite of chocolate cake is a little nudge to my ego. “Taste this cake” I offer to the table, “it’s better than what I bake.” Shhh… The chef is delighted to share that their secret ingredient is Almond Flour.
Check out the Antler Easter Dinner Menu here. This is how to celebrate Canada this Easter, and count our blessings.
The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep as Miranda, editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, opened twenty years ago to the shock and awe of a public who doesn’t give too much thought to the behind the scenes of the magazine they buy at Indigo. As editor-in-chief of DINE magazine, I see two prominent similarities between myself and the mighty Miranda. We have the same hairdo and the same hair color. But more important, the Espresso Martini is our drink of choice. “The Devil’s Roast” is its name in the sequel.
Grey Goose Vodka struts into the world of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and partners with supermodel Heidi Klum in a global campaign celebrating this highly anticipated film. It opens in theatres May 1.
A perfect partnership. Like Miranda, Grey Goose makes no compromises. It is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork.
The Devils Roast
1½ oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka 1 oz single‑origin espresso
¾ oz coffee liqueur
Pinch of salt
Garnish: 3 gold‑dusted coffee beans
Add GREY GOOSE® Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and salt to a shaker with ice.
Shake hard until well chilled.
Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with three gold‑dusted coffee beans.
Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski are long-time friends who live on opposite sides of the Atlantic. Maggie is Director of the Michelin Guide. Constance is a top model. When Maggie, pregnant with twins, meets with Constance at an event, they realize that festive and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks are non-existent. And with that, the idea for French Bloom is born. These alcohol-free organic French Sparkling wines are dedicated to those who want to gather their loved ones and celebrate without moderation.
“No party without alcohol? For us it’s totally…passé!” French Bloom is grounded in traditional organic winemaking and guided by a new vision of celebration. Crafted from organic French Chardonnay wines and delicately dealcoholized to 0.0% alcohol, each sparkling cuvée delivers a distinctive sensory experience, worthy of life’s most beautiful moments.
French Bloom Le Rosé has been awarded the title of World’s Best Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine at the World Sparkling Wine Awards. Judging criteria includes balance, complexity, appearance, and overall presentation. It is 100% natural and organic ingredients. No sugar, no sulfites, no preservatives, low calories, pregnant-friendly, vegan. Who could ask for anything more?
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