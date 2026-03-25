What's in Your Easter Basket?

The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep as Miranda, editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, opened twenty years ago to the shock and awe of a public who doesn’t give too much thought to the behind the scenes of the magazine they buy at Indigo. As editor-in-chief of DINE magazine, I see two prominent similarities between myself and the mighty Miranda. We have the same hairdo and the same hair color. But more important, the Espresso Martini is our drink of choice. “The Devil’s Roast” is its name in the sequel.