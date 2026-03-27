Innovative Chocolate Dishes: How Chefs Are Reinventing Chocolate

Bread and Chocolate, two staples in my pantry, marry together beautifully in this next course. Two loaves of bread, courtesy of baker extraordinaire Matthew James Duffy, aka Sourdough Duffy, are so chock full of goodness. One is a crusty multigrain sourdough that nourishes the soul; the other is cocoa-infused and interspersed with bits of chocolate that elicits rich tones of bitterness with subtle sweet notes in between. They are accompanied by two dips: one dark chocolate labneh and one Jerusalem artichoke hummus. Within these velvety smooth textures lies a balance of Callebaut Dominican Republic, Callebaut Tanzania, Cacao Barry Zephyr and Extra Brute Cacao Powder. Were we not attending a chocolate dinner, we might not have recognized the chocolate notes, but would simply wonder at the je ne sais quoi ingredient that has provided such enhanced depth.