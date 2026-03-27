SkinnyDipped Miami Music Week Event: Brooks Nader Hosts Sunset Session at The Standard Spa

On March 26, 2026, Miami Music Week unfolded in its usual rhythm of late nights and high-profile gatherings. Earlier in the evening, SkinnyDipped offered a different pace. At The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, the brand hosted its Sunset Session, a waterfront event timed to coincide with golden hour and set against the calm of the bay.
The setting framed the evening in a way that felt considered. Guests arrived as the light shifted, creating a natural transition into a music-driven celebration that leaned into connection as much as entertainment.
The event was hosted by model and actress Brooks Nader, who welcomed guests alongside her sisters, adding a personal dynamic to the evening. The crowd reflected Miami’s cross-industry energy, bringing together names across fashion, hospitality, and entertainment.
Among those in attendance were Nicole Bader, Hallie Batchelder, Sammy Batchelder, Katie Begley, BLOND:ISH, Diplo, Peggy Gou, David Grutman, Isabela Grutman, Caroline Malloy, Alexa Jay McCoy, Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Alexia Nepola, Nico Norena, Taylor Olsen, Rohan Oza, Juliette Porter, Cindy Prado, Harry Raftus, Marissa Ren, and Zarah Kelleher.
The mix of familiar faces and emerging personalities gave the gathering a sense of momentum that extended beyond the evening itself.
Music remained at the center of the experience. Internationally acclaimed DJ Carlita delivered a set that carried guests through the early evening, building energy without overwhelming the setting.
The atmosphere balanced movement and ease. Conversations flowed as easily as the music, with guests moving between the dance floor and the waterfront space, creating a rhythm that felt natural to Miami Music Week but slightly more refined in tone.
Throughout the evening, SkinnyDipped’s signature snacks were served alongside cocktails. Coconut Almond Bites, Lemon Bliss Bites, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups circulated among guests, offering a clear reflection of the brand’s identity.
Co-founder Breezy Griffith was present to welcome attendees and mark the moment as part of the company’s continued growth. Founded alongside her mother Val Griffith, the Seattle-based brand has built a reputation for snacks that focus on lower sugar, non-GMO ingredients, and gluten-free formulations without artificial flavors or sweeteners.
The product itself became part of the experience, integrated into the flow of the event in a way that felt natural.
Miami Music Week is often defined by scale and intensity. SkinnyDipped’s Sunset Session offered a counterpoint. It emphasized timing, setting, and community, creating a space where guests could engage with the moment before the night fully took over the city.
With distribution in more than 30,000 retail locations nationwide, including Target and Amazon, SkinnyDipped continues to expand its presence while maintaining a focus on accessible indulgence. The brand also supports the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, a philanthropic effort founded by Forest Whitaker that focuses on leadership and community building among young people.
As the sun set over the bay, the event captured a specific kind of Miami energy. It was social, polished, and grounded in the idea that connection can feel just as important as the music.
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