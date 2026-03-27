Miami’s Best Easter Brunches for 2026: Luxury Dining, Waterfront Views, and Caviar Service

Easter brunch in Miami comes with its own set of expectations, and this year, they are anything but understated. Tables are set against waterfront views, Champagne is poured generously, and menus move easily between caviar service and expansive buffets designed for lingering well into the afternoon. It is a holiday that leans into indulgence, where the setting matters just as much as what arrives on the plate.
Across the city, the experience takes different forms. Some restaurants keep things polished with multi-course menus and quiet dining rooms, while others embrace a more celebratory pace with live stations, flowing cocktails, and Easter Bunny appearances that make the day feel just as special for younger guests. However you choose to spend it, Easter brunch in Miami has become an occasion that’s thoughtfully done, with every detail considered.
At Jaya, Easter brunch arrives as a full-scale culinary production. Set within The Setai’s lush courtyard or its elegant indoor dining room, the experience centers on abundance and precision. Guests move through a spread that includes a caviar station, Peking duck, premium grilled meats and seafood, and a carefully curated dessert display by Chef Vijay Veena.
Live jazz sets the tone while Louis Roederer Champagne flows alongside rosé, mojitos, and espresso martinis. The experience is priced at $135 per adult and $75 per child, with added touches like an Easter egg hunt and seasonal sweets rounding out the afternoon.
This Easter brunch extends beyond the table into a full afternoon experience at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. Hosted in the ballroom, the offering includes buffet stations, a welcome cocktail, bottomless mimosas, and live entertainment.
Families are also met with holiday crafts, an egg hunt, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Pricing is $195 per adult and $85 for children, with seatings at 11 AM and 1 PM.
In Surfside, The Surf Club Restaurant approaches Easter brunch with a composed, multi-course structure. The experience begins with pastries, fruit cocktails, and Eggs Royale finished with Regiis Ova caviar, before moving into mains such as Maine Lobster Roll, Peekytoe Crab Benedict, or a Hen Egg Omelet layered with black truffle.
Dessert leans classic with Tahitian vanilla crème brûlée French toast or a blackberry malt pavlova. Caviar service and mimosas continue throughout, reinforcing a format that feels equal parts celebratory and indulgent.
MILA’s Easter brunch carries its signature rhythm. The two-hour, multi-course buffet unfolds with a wide range of dishes alongside interactive elements such as a Temaki handroll station, a housemade gelato cart, and a Spritz station that keeps the energy consistent throughout.
Served from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, the experience balances variety with presentation, finishing with a special Easter dessert, La Noisette. The setting remains lively, making it a natural choice for those who prefer their brunch with momentum.
At Maple & Ash, Easter brunch unfolds in stages, beginning with Kaluga caviar served alongside caramelized onion cream cheese and everything bagels. The progression continues with a roasted seafood tower featuring king crab, oysters, clams, and prawns, followed by a choice of elevated entrées including king crab eggs Benedict and French omelette.
Accompaniments such as Chateaubriand and maple-glazed bacon add depth, while a dedicated dessert table closes the experience. A mimosa and Bloody Mary bar reinforces the celebratory tone. The prix fixe is $110 per person and $65 for children.
Le Jardinier approaches Easter through a seasonal lens, offering a three-course prix fixe brunch at $95 per person. The menu highlights spring-driven ingredients with dishes such as white asparagus with elderflower hollandaise, bomba rice risotto with roasted carrot and fennel, and braised beef short rib with char-grilled spring onions.
Dessert introduces a detailed composition featuring lemongrass, white chocolate, and mango-passion fruit curd. Optional wine pairings are available, adding another layer to the experience.
Aguasal’s Easter brunch brings together live jazz and a layered menu shaped by Mediterranean seafood traditions. The experience begins with table-served viennoiserie and parfaits before opening into a broader spread that includes lobster bisque, burrata, charcuterie, and a raw bar with sushi and oysters.
Hot stations feature dishes such as truffle bucatini, braised short rib with polenta, and salt-crusted salmon with champagne beurre blanc. Dessert closes with carrot cake and honey walnut gelato. Pricing is $110 per adult and $55 per child.
At CATCH, Easter brunch is framed by its rooftop terrace setting in South of Fifth. The $99 experience includes eight chef-curated stations ranging from sushi and robata grill selections to breakfast classics.
Holiday-specific additions include Maine lobster tails at the raw bar, an Ossetra caviar service cart, and a dry-rubbed leg of lamb at the carving station. Dessert arrives in the form of coconut carrot cake finished with candied pecan cream cheese frosting.
Casadonna’s Easter brunch leans into its waterfront setting with an expansive al fresco buffet. Guests can expect a seafood tower, raw bar, sushi, fresh pastas, and entrées such as prime rib and grilled salmon, alongside a wide selection of pastries and desserts.
Beverage packages range from wine and cocktails to higher-tier Champagne offerings, extending the experience over a relaxed afternoon.
Los Fuegos delivers Easter brunch through its signature asado format. The three-course experience highlights wood-fired cooking, including appetizers, a parrillada of meats and seafood, and a dessert spread.
Set on the veranda with live entertainment, the brunch is priced at $115 per person, with an optional beverage package featuring Perrier-Jouët Champagne and wines.
Cecconi’s introduces a refreshed Easter brunch experience inside Soho Beach House. The buffet-style format includes a DIY Prosecco bar, sushi station, and tableside caviar service, paired with chef-led presentations and seasonal dishes.
Live music carries throughout the afternoon, creating a setting that feels both polished and social. Pricing is $115 per person.
At Amara, Easter brunch unfolds against Biscayne Bay with a buffet that integrates Latin-inspired dishes and classic brunch staples. Highlights include a raw bar, ceviche, grilled meats such as ribeye and picanha, and seafood-focused entrées.
Desserts are crafted by Pastry Chef Maite Zarrabeitia, while beverage packages range from wine and spritzes to Champagne. Brunch begins at $109 per person.
Mirabella’s Easter brunch draws inspiration from Italy’s seaside regions, with a buffet that includes crudos, house-made pastas, and carving stations. A raw bar and egg station round out the savory offerings.
Guests can customize their experience with a build-your-own cocktail bar featuring spritzes and Bloody Mary variations. Pricing is $95 for adults and $45 for children.
Set atop the Gale Miami Hotel, Yamashiro introduces a Sakura-themed brunch with dishes such as katsu sando, matcha French toast, and wagyu steak and eggs.
Cocktails incorporate Japanese influences, while a tableside coffee and matcha cart adds a fun element to the experience. Brunch is available from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM.
Daniel’s offers a structured Easter brunch beginning with sourdough bread service and accompaniments like sheep’s milk ricotta. Starters include cobia ceviche and steak tartare, followed by mains such as branzino, lamb ragu, or steak and eggs.
Dessert remains classic with carrot cake or soft serve. The prix fixe is $95 per person.
At Palmea Kitchen, Easter brunch is part of a full-day program that includes egg hunts, a petting zoo, and appearances by the Easter Bunny. The menu features lobster ravioli, a raw bar, sushi, and made-to-order omelets.
Pricing is $88 per adult and $25 for children, with access tied to reservations or resort stay.
Nikki Beach’s Amazing Sundays Brunch brings a high-energy approach to Easter. Guests can move between stations offering sushi, pasta, carving selections, and desserts, all set against ocean views and live music.
Pricing is $85 per person and $42.50 for children.
CASA NEOS offers a relaxed Easter brunch with Mediterranean influences, including dishes such as a Greek omelette, avocado Aegean toast, and grilled hanger steak.
Served from 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM, the experience pairs well with its scenic riverfront setting and concludes with a special Easter dessert, La Noisette.
Mayfair Grill’s Easter brunch highlights Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s approach to seasonal flavors. Dishes include grilled short rib Benedict and cafecito French toast, paired with cocktails like the Spring Spritz and Blushing Bunny.
The experience begins at 11 AM and includes live music throughout.
At a’Riva in Sunset Harbour, Easter brunch leans polished, featuring a holiday menu, seasonal cocktails, and a dessert table.
Priced at $75 per person, it offers a straightforward way to gather by the water for the occasion.