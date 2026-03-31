Food and Drink

Salvage City Supper Club NYC Residency at Paradise Club: An Immersive Dining Show Arrives in Times Square

Michelin-Starred Cuisine, Avant-Garde Performance, and a Two-Hour Theatrical Experience Debut at The Times Square EDITION This April
Performers in red lighting dance with ropes on stage beneath Salvage City Supper Club sign
Salvage City Supper Club electrifies Times Square with immersive performance and nightlife theatricsSalvage City Supper Club
4 min read

New York’s dining scene is preparing for a new kind of arrival. Salvage City Supper Club, the immersive experience that first gained attention at EDC Las Vegas, will make its New York City debut with a limited residency at Paradise Club inside The Times Square EDITION.

Beginning April 17 and running through August 29, the production introduces a format that blends multi-course dining with live performance, unfolding over the course of a two-hour experience. Scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights, with select Thursday performances, the residency positions itself at the intersection of nightlife, theater, and fine dining.

Dancer performing under rain effect with blue and red lighting on stage
Performer dances under water and colored lighting during immersive Salvage City Supper Club experienceSalvage City Supper Club

A Narrative-Driven Evening in Times Square

Set within the layered interior of Paradise Club, the experience places guests inside a fictional world described as existing at the edge of collapse. The storyline unfolds in real time as dancers, acrobats, and performers move throughout the space, dissolving the boundary between audience and stage.

The format leans into immersion. Rather than observing from a distance, guests become part of the environment, with each moment shaped by proximity, movement, and timing. The setting itself reinforces the tone, drawing on Paradise Club’s reputation for cabaret-style productions and high-production entertainment.

Performers dancing under spotlight with trumpet and theatrical staging at immersive supper club
Salvage City performers deliver a high-energy live act under dramatic stage lighting at Paradise ClubSalvage City Supper Club

Executive Producer Paul Seigenthaler, Founder of Five Senses Holdings, describes the intention behind the expansion:

“Bringing Salvage City to the Paradise Club is the first time we’ve brought the experience outside of EDC. Together we have built a dining and entertainment experience where guests can take a detour from reality and escape from the ordinary.”

Executive Producer Paul Seigenthaler and Founder of Five Senses Holdings

Paradise Club Director Jono Mason adds context to the venue’s role in the collaboration:

“Guests are seeking unique, meaningful experiences, with a sense of discovery—where performance, art, and community converge in ways that feel both unexpected and intentional,” says Paradise Club Director Jono Mason. “Paradise Club has always sought to present culturally-driven experiences with chaotic, high production spectacle, and to cultivate the community-minded aspect that is so often absent in today’s landscape. In bringing Salvage City Supper Club to Paradise Club, we’re holding true to that vision.”

Performers dancing under cascading water and warm stage lighting in immersive NYC show
Dancers perform a dramatic, fire-lit sequence with water effects during Salvage City Supper ClubSalvage City Supper Club
Performers in red lighting dance with ropes on stage beneath Salvage City Supper Club sign
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A Culinary Program Led by Chef John Fraser

At the center of the evening is a five-course, family-style menu created by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser. The dishes are designed to align with the narrative, introducing a thematic element that carries through each course.

Highlights include Roots Pulled from Edible Soil, Hay-Smoked Black Cod, and Bush Berry and Juniper-Braised Short Rib. Each course is paired with curated cocktails and wines, integrated into the pacing of the show so that dining and performance feel interconnected. Vegetarian options are also available, ensuring accessibility across preferences.

The approach prioritizes cohesion. Food is not treated as a separate component but as part of the storytelling, reinforcing the immersive structure of the evening.

Creative Direction and Production

Performers in metallic outfits and sunglasses dancing in front of Salvage City stage sign
Salvage City cast in futuristic costumes perform choreography in front of illuminated stage signageSalvage City Supper Club

The production is directed by Bret Pfister, known for his work in contemporary immersive nightlife. Wardrobe is led by Jonny Cota, winner of Amazon Prime’s Making The Cut, adding a fashion-forward dimension to the visual identity of the show.

Together, the creative team shapes an environment that draws equally from theater, nightlife, and performance art, aligning with Paradise Club’s legacy of genre-blending productions such as The Devouring, Nude Noir, and Moonrise.

Ticketing and Experience Options

Live performance with singer and dancers on stage during Salvage City Supper Club NYC residency
Salvage City Supper Club transforms Times Square with immersive dining, live music, and theatrical spectacleSalvage City Supper Club

Guests can choose between several ticket tiers, each offering access to the full experience with varying levels of inclusivity. Premium packages, priced at $320++, include entry alongside the multi-course dinner and premium wine and cocktail pairings. Standard tickets, at $270++, provide the same dining experience with select wine pairings.

For groups, a Stronghold Reserved Banquette Dinner Experience is available at $1800++ for parties of up to six. All experiences are 21 and over, reinforcing the evening’s positioning within New York’s nightlife landscape.

A New Chapter for Experiential Dining in New York

Salvage City Supper Club flyer with theatrical branding for the immersive NYC residency
Salvage City Supper Club brings immersive dining and avant-garde performance to Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITIONSalvage City Supper Club

Salvage City Supper Club arrives at a moment when dining in New York continues to expand beyond traditional formats. Guests are increasingly drawn to experiences that combine storytelling, performance, and culinary craft in a single setting.

With its Times Square residency, Salvage City introduces a format that leans fully into that shift. It offers a night that moves between spectacle and intimacy, where each course and performance builds on the last.

For a city that rarely stands still, this latest addition suggests that dinner, in the right setting, can still feel like an event.
Performers in red lighting dance with ropes on stage beneath Salvage City Supper Club sign
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