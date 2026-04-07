Food and Drink

10 Tasty Reasons the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival is a Must-Attend Culinary Event

Celebrating 30 Years of Flavor, Philanthropy, and Fort Lauderdale Flair on Las Olas Boulevard
Group of guests smiling and posing at Las Olas Boulevard event in Fort Lauderdale
Celebrating 30 years of flavor, philanthropy, and Fort Lauderdale flair as guests gather on Las Olas Boulevard for a vibrant anniversary eventPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

“Cheers to 30 years” is more than a celebratory tagline for the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. It is a reflection of three decades of culinary excellence, community connection, and philanthropic impact that continues to define one of South Florida’s most anticipated annual events. As the festival returns on Friday, April 24, 2026, Las Olas Boulevard will once again transform into what organizers describe as a “culinary playground,” spanning SE 6th Avenue through SE 11th Avenue and delivering a fully immersive tasting experience from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with VIP access beginning at 5:30 p.m. 

Presented by the American Lung Association, the event has become “Greater Fort Lauderdale’s longest-running charitable wine and food festival,” bringing together food, wine, culture, and purpose in a single, high-energy evening. For 30 years, the community has gathered to “sip, savor, and support a healthier future,” with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting lung health programs, advocacy, and research. 

Below are ten expansive reasons why this year’s milestone celebration stands out as a must-attend experience.

1. A Pearl Anniversary Celebration Rooted in Legacy

Group of guests holding drinks and smiling at outdoor festival
Festivalgoers at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

The 30th anniversary marks what organizers call “three decades of unforgettable moments in support of a meaningful cause.” This milestone is not simply commemorative. It is experiential. The event leans into its origins with a 1990s-themed celebration that “transports guests back to 1996,” blending nostalgia with a modern, elevated execution that reflects how the festival has evolved.

2. A Boulevard Transformed Into a Culinary Playground 

Chef grilling scallops on flat top at outdoor event
Chef prepares fresh seafood at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

For one extraordinary night, Las Olas Boulevard becomes a fully curated event space. Guests move through multiple tasting pavilions, lounges, and activations that create a seamless flow of experiences. The design allows for “all the sips, samples, mixing, and mingling one can do,” reinforcing the festival’s reputation for accessibility and abundance.

3. More Than 40 Restaurants Delivering Signature and New Creations

Plated tuna dish with sauce and garnish at food festival
Gourmet tuna dish plated at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

The culinary backbone of the event features “more than 40 premier restaurants from the Greater Fort Lauderdale area hosting pop-up stations along the boulevard.” This lineup blends established favorites and emerging names, including Timpano, Casa Sensei, Ocean Prime, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Sixty Vines, American Social, RA Sushi, Mastro’s Ocean Club, La Mexicana Taco Bar, Wilder, and The Federal. Each brings a distinct flavor profile, ensuring that no two bites feel the same.

4. A Global Wine and Spirits Portfolio Featuring 200+ Selections

Two people holding wine bottles and smiling at tasting booth
Wine brand representatives present curated selections at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

Wine lovers are invited to “sip their way through exclusive pours, wines from around the world, and limited release bottles,” with more than 200 domestic and international wines and spirits featured across the festival. Curated by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, the offerings include premium labels and widely recognized brands, creating a tasting experience that spans regions, styles, and price points.

5. The Premium Wine Garden Elevates the Experience

Man pouring red wine for guest at tasting station
Wine tasting experience featuring curated pours at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

The Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits Premium Wine Garden, hosted by Ombelle Fort Lauderdale, returns as a focal point for elevated tasting. Guests enjoy “exclusive pours” alongside curated bites from Shooters Waterfront, creating a refined environment for deeper exploration of premium wines.

Group of guests smiling and posing at Las Olas Boulevard event in Fort Lauderdale
Cheers to 30 Years: The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival Returns April 24

6. VIP Access That Begins Before the Festival Opens

Woman holding red cocktail mug at Shaw-Ross Spirits booth
Shaw-Ross Spirits activation highlights premium cocktails at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

The Grand Cru VIP ticket transforms the evening into a layered, multi-phase experience. It begins with a “VIP Kick-Off Pre-Party at the Riverside Hotel from 5:30 to 7 p.m.,” featuring premium bites, cocktails, and a waterfront setting presented by Florida Power and Light and Amerant Bank. VIP guests also receive early entry to the festival, gaining access to tasting pavilions 30 minutes before general admission.

7. Exclusive VIP Wine Garden Access and Premium Tastings 

Crowd gathered at outdoor food festival by waterfront with palm trees
Aerial view of the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival along the Intracoastal waterfrontPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

From 7 to 9 p.m., VIP guests enjoy private access to the Premium Wine Garden, where they can “sip, sample, and indulge in premium wines before anyone else.” Past participating wineries have included Caymus Vineyards, Terlato Wine Group, Chateau Ste. Michelle, and Freixenet Mionetto, reinforcing the elevated nature of this experience.

8. A 90s-Themed VIP Lounge That Brings the Energy

Chef serving creamy pasta from a cheese wheel onto a plate
Fresh pasta served from a giant cheese wheel at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

New for 2026, the VIP experience introduces a “throwback-themed oasis celebrating the festival’s roots in 1996,” complete with specialty cocktails such as Manhattans, Cosmos, and Appletinis, along with a nostalgic soundtrack designed to keep “the energy high and the dance floor moving.” The lounge also offers dedicated seating, creating a balance between high-energy entertainment and relaxed social space.

9. Beverage Diversity Beyond Wine

Two women holding 196 vodka seltzer cans at event booth
Brand ambassadors showcase 196 vodka seltzer at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

In addition to wine, the festival showcases a wide range of spirits and beer offerings. Guests can explore selections including Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, Espolón Tequila, Jim Beam, and Jameson Irish Whiskey, along with craft beer participants such as Stella Artois, Kona, Goose Island, and Wicked Weed. Additional spirit brands such as Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, Copalli Rum, and WhistlePig Whiskey further expand the tasting experience.

10. A Purpose-Driven Event With Community Impact

Group of chefs and guests posing together at Las Olas Wine and Food Festival
Shooters Waterfront team and chefs celebrate 30 years at the Las Olas Wine and Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

At its core, the festival remains grounded in its mission. “100% of proceeds benefit the lifesaving mission of the American Lung Association,” supporting efforts to improve lung health, advance research, and advocate for clean air. Organizers underscore the importance of this mission with a simple reminder that resonates throughout the event. “If you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”

Beyond the tastings, the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival reflects a broader narrative of community, culture, and connection. It is a place where local businesses, culinary talent, and global beverage brands converge in a setting that feels both celebratory and purposeful.

From its early beginnings in 1996 to its current status as a premier culinary event, the festival has consistently evolved while maintaining its core identity. This year’s 30th anniversary edition captures that evolution in full, delivering an experience that is as dynamic as it is meaningful.

For attendees, the takeaway is clear. This is not simply a night of food and wine. It is a curated journey through flavor, culture, and community impact, set against one of South Florida’s most iconic backdrops. And for those who return year after year, it is also a reminder of why this event continues to matter.

Group of guests smiling and posing at Las Olas Boulevard event in Fort Lauderdale
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