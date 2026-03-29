SAVOR SoFLO 2026 Returns to Hollywood Beach With a Luxury Food and Wine Festival Experience

SAVOR SoFLO, presented by Publix and the City of Hollywood, returns to the sands of Hollywood Beach on April 18 and 19, 2026, promising two days of nonstop culinary excitement. Now in its sixth year, this beloved beachfront festival is the ultimate celebration of South Florida’s food, drinks and beachside vibes, an event no foodie can afford to miss
Set against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, SAVOR SoFLO transforms the Hollywood Broadwalk into a 25,000+ square-foot playground of flavor, where festival-goers can indulge in gourmet bites, craft beers, fine wines and premium spirits. From returning fan-favorites like Margaritaville Restaurants, Morton’s and The Palm to fresh new culinary talents making their debut, the festival delivers the best of South Florida’s vibrant food scene in one unforgettable weekend.
Sustainability takes center stage, too. In line with the City of Hollywood’s green initiatives, all vendors will use compostable or biodegradable materials, keeping the beach as pristine as the dishes on display.
San Pellegrino Cooking Stage: Watch top local and national chefs whip up culinary magic with interactive demos
Royal Rice Pavilion Tastings: Exclusive chef tastings and curated bites by notable chef personalities including [CHEF NAME]
Publix Liquors VIP Spirits Lounge: Premium cocktails in a tropical tiki-inspired oasis
“SAVOR SoFLO has become more than a festival, it’s a celebration of community, creativity and flavor. Every year, we’re amazed by the energy, the food and the people who make this event so special. This year will be filled with unforgettable experiences right on Hollywood Beach.”
Tammy Gail, founder and producer of SAVOR SoFLO
Tickets for the Festival are on sale now and can be purchased at www.savorsoflo.com. General Admission ($120) grants access to unlimited tastings, live entertainment, and full festival fun from 1PM to 4PM. VIP ($150) adds early entry at 12PM and exclusive access to the Publix Liquors VIP Spirits Lounge. A portion of proceeds benefits Glam-A-THON and Gilda’s Club South Florida, supporting breast cancer patients with mental health and wellness resources.
For the latest updates to participants, activations and exciting news about the Festival, follow SAVOR SoFLO on Instagram @savorsoflo.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.