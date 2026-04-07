Food and Drink

Del Mar West Palm Beach Debuts in Nora District with Mediterranean Flair and Expansive Design

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Brings Coastal European Cuisine, Open-Air Dining, and a Polished Social Energy to Palm Beach County
Branzino fillet with capers, lemon, and potatoes on a white plate
A Mediterranean-inspired branzino with capers and lemon sits alongside rustic potatoes, capturing the coastal elegance of Del Mar West Palm BeachCameron Mitchell Restaurants
3 min read

Del Mar West Palm Beach has officially opened its doors, marking Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ first venture into Palm Beach County. Located in the Nora District, the new restaurant introduces a Mediterranean-inspired concept shaped by coastal flavors and a design approach that leans into both scale and warmth.

The opening signals a continued expansion for the brand across South Florida, following established locations in Naples, Columbus, and Fort Lauderdale. Here, the setting feels particularly intentional. Nora’s pedestrian-friendly layout lends itself to a restaurant designed for movement, conversation, and extended evenings.

Turkish eggs with yogurt, herbs, and chili oil in a bowl
Turkish eggs with soft-poached eggs, spiced yogurt, and herbs reflect Del Mar’s Mediterranean brunch offeringsCameron Mitchell Restaurants

A Dining Room Designed for Energy and Ease

Spanning approximately 12,000 square feet, Del Mar balances indoor and outdoor spaces with a sense of openness. The main dining room is complemented by a nearly 2,400-square-foot terrace, anchored by a courtyard bar and seating for close to 100 guests.

Inside, the restaurant accommodates more than 340 diners across multiple zones, including three private dining rooms and two bars. A fully open kitchen introduces a level of transparency, allowing the rhythm of service to become part of the experience.

The design draws from European coastal influences, with natural textures, warm neutral tones, and layered details shaping the space. The result feels polished without distancing itself from comfort, aligning with the restaurant’s broader approach to hospitality.

Outdoor dining terrace with wicker chairs and plants
The open-air terrace at Del Mar blends lush greenery with relaxed, coastal European designCameron Mitchell Restaurants
Branzino fillet with capers, lemon, and potatoes on a white plate
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A Mediterranean Menu Grounded in Coastal Traditions

At its core, Del Mar’s menu reflects a cross-section of Mediterranean culinary traditions, with influences spanning Greece, Southern Spain, Morocco, France, Italy, and Turkey.

The kitchen centers on seasonal, made-from-scratch dishes, with an emphasis on seafood, olive oils, cheeses, and spice-driven preparations. Shareable formats play a key role, encouraging a more communal style of dining.

Signature dishes include the Open Fire Roasted Shellfish Platter, featuring South African lobster tail, scallops, prawns, clams, and mussels finished with garlic and lemon. Other highlights such as lamb rack with roasted squash and preserved lemon jus, branzino with olive oil crushed potatoes and lemon caper vinaigrette, and scallops paired with romanesco and couscous reflect the menu’s balance of familiarity and detail.

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Seared scallops with romanesco and orange sauce on a blue plate
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Leadership That Shapes the Experience

The West Palm Beach location is led by General Manager Amanda Thompson and Executive Chef Tyler Budzinski, both long-time contributors within Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. Together, they bring more than 17 years of combined experience across the group’s concepts.

Their approach emphasizes consistency and flow, with a focus on how each element of the restaurant connects. From the pacing of service to the presentation of each dish, the goal is to create a dining experience that feels cohesive without becoming overly structured.

A Restaurant Built for Gatherings

Interior dining room with booths, warm lighting, and greenery
Inside, warm lighting and curved banquettes create an intimate yet energetic dining atmosphereCameron Mitchell Restaurants

Del Mar positions itself as a destination for connection. The layout supports a range of occasions, from smaller dinners to larger celebrations, with flexible private dining spaces and an outdoor terrace that adapts throughout the evening.

Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., offering reduced pricing on cocktails, wines, and select menu items. Dinner service is available nightly, with extended hours on weekends. Beginning May 2, weekend brunch will be introduced, including a dedicated Mother’s Day offering on May 10.

Expanding the Palm Beach Dining Landscape

Del Mar restaurant exterior in West Palm Beach Nora District
Del Mar’s Nora District location introduces a Mediterranean concept to West Palm Beach’s evolving dining sceneCameron Mitchell Restaurants

The arrival of Del Mar adds another layer to West Palm Beach’s evolving dining scene. It brings a concept that blends scale with detail, offering a setting that feels equally suited to a casual evening or a more structured occasion.

Within the Nora District, the restaurant contributes to a growing sense of destination dining, where design, cuisine, and atmosphere are considered together. Del Mar does not attempt to redefine the Mediterranean genre. It refines how it is experienced in this particular place, shaped by Palm Beach’s pace and perspective.
Branzino fillet with capers, lemon, and potatoes on a white plate
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