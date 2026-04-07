Noble 33 to Debut Dual-Concept Japanese Restaurant at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in 2027

“At Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, we set out to create an environment defined by discretion, exceptional quality, and a true sense of place in one of the world’s most coveted locations. It was essential to partner with a hospitality group that shares this philosophy. Noble 33 brings a global standard of excellence and a distinctive culinary vision that will be thoughtfully attuned to both our residents and the surrounding community.”

Genghis Hadi, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Nahla Capital