Noble 33 to Debut Dual-Concept Japanese Restaurant at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in 2027

Los Angeles is looking ahead to a notable addition on its culinary horizon. Award-winning hospitality group Noble 33 has announced plans to debut a Japanese steakhouse paired with an izakaya concept inside Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in 2027.
The project will occupy nearly 12,000 square feet on the ground floor of the boutique residential development at 9900 S. Santa Monica Boulevard, positioned just steps from the Golden Triangle. The scale alone suggests ambition, but the concept itself signals something more layered, a dual approach to Japanese dining that reflects both precision and energy.
Rather than separating concepts across locations, Noble 33 is bringing two interpretations of Japanese cuisine under one roof.
At its core, the Japanese steakhouse introduces a perspective less commonly explored in Los Angeles, focusing on the depth and technique of Japanese steak preparation alongside the format’s inherent theatricality. It complements the group’s existing portfolio, which has leaned into high-energy fine dining across concepts such as Toca Madera, Medüza Mediterranea, Sparrow Italia, and 1587 Prime.
Running parallel, the izakaya concept draws from Tokyo’s back-alley dining culture, offering a more relaxed counterpoint through small plates and ramen. Together, the two formats create a dynamic rhythm, allowing guests to move between a more structured dining experience and something that feels spontaneous and social.
For Noble 33, the project represents its first venture into Japanese-inspired cuisine, an intentional expansion of its culinary scope.
“The goal for Noble 33 has always been to expand across different cuisines, exploring how we can thoughtfully incorporate global dining experiences which have long inspired us as a point of departure for our menu. For Rosewood Residences, we’re introducing Los Angeles to our take on Japanese dining, anchored by the precision and immersive experience of a classic Noble 33 steakhouse.”
Noble 33 Co-Founder and CEO Mikey Tanha
That emphasis on immersion has become a defining characteristic of the group’s approach, where dining is shaped as much by atmosphere and design as it is by the menu itself.
The interiors, led by Noble 33’s in-house design team under Tosh Berman, move away from conventional minimalism often associated with Japanese design.
Instead, the space leans into richness and layering. Wood paneling and coffered ceilings establish a sense of depth, while warm lighting softens the environment. Leather banquettes and tailored seating introduce a level of comfort that balances the visual detail.
At the center, a bar and open sushi counter bring movement into the room, creating a focal point that anchors the dining experience. More secluded areas are framed by shoji screens, samurai armor, and curated weapon displays, introducing a ceremonial tone that contrasts with the energy of the main space.
Large-scale artwork and custom millwork add another dimension, reinforcing a design narrative that prioritizes storytelling over restraint.
The restaurant will be housed within Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, a project developed by Nahla Capital and GPI Companies. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on discretion, quality, and a strong sense of place within one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighborhoods.
“At Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, we set out to create an environment defined by discretion, exceptional quality, and a true sense of place in one of the world’s most coveted locations. It was essential to partner with a hospitality group that shares this philosophy. Noble 33 brings a global standard of excellence and a distinctive culinary vision that will be thoughtfully attuned to both our residents and the surrounding community.”
Genghis Hadi, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Nahla Capital
The scale of the project allows Noble 33 to fully realize a concept it has been developing for years.
“We’ve had our Japanese concept in the works for several years and were waiting for the right location to bring it to life. With 12,000 square feet, the space allows us to fully execute the design vision and create something unlike any other Japanese restaurant in the city.”
Noble 33 Co-Founder Tosh Berman
When it opens in 2027, the restaurant is positioned to contribute to an ongoing shift in Los Angeles dining. It reflects a move toward experiences that balance culinary precision with atmosphere, where the setting plays as significant a role as the food itself.
In a city known for reinvention, this next addition suggests that even established formats can be reinterpreted through scale, design, and a willingness to rethink expectations.
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