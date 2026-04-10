Temple Bar Rewinds to ’90s New York for One Weekend Only

On April 17 and 18, Temple Bar will step into its own history, hosting A Love Letter to 90s New York: Revisited in collaboration with Page Six and presented by Nine West.
The two-night takeover is not positioned as a costume party or a reenactment. Instead, it aims to recreate a particular feeling, one tied to a time when downtown nightlife moved with a quieter confidence and a sense of spontaneity that resisted documentation.
The resurgence of 1990s culture has been gaining momentum, shaped by a renewed appreciation for minimalism, restraint, and a social scene that felt less performative.
Temple Bar sits at the center of that conversation for a reason. Originally opened in 1989 on Lafayette Street, the bar became part of the downtown fabric during the very years now being revisited. Its identity was built on dim lighting, oversized martinis, and a crowd that understood discretion as part of the experience.
Following its restoration and reopening in 2021, the space has retained that same tone, making it a natural setting for a weekend that looks to the past without losing its relevance in the present.
For this limited engagement, the space will be subtly reimagined with cues drawn from the decade. Expect a pared-back environment with nostalgic tabletop elements and analog-driven moments that encourage guests to stay present.
Polaroid photography will replace phone flashes, with hosts capturing snapshots throughout the night. Vintage-style props and understated visual moments will be layered throughout the room, while a Page Six Famous neon sign anchors the setting, referencing the media landscape that once chronicled the city’s nightlife without fully revealing it.
The approach is less about spectacle and more about tone. The intention is to create a room that feels lived-in, social, and slightly elusive.
Music will carry the evening forward, with sets from DJ Vidal and DJ Tokyo Rose beginning at 10 PM each night. Their selections will lean into 1990s and 1990s-inspired tracks, echoing the sound that once defined downtown after dark.
Guests can make reservations through 10 PM, with standing room at the bar and walk-ins accommodated at the door’s discretion until 2 AM.
The cocktail menu reads like a greatest hits list of the era, interpreted through Temple Bar’s martini-focused lens.
Expect the return of the Cosmopolitan, Midori Sour, Lychee Martini, Dirty Martini, and Appletini, each presented with a level of polish that aligns with the bar’s current identity while still nodding to the decade that made them cultural staples.
Throughout the weekend, complimentary Dr. Bombay Ice Cream will be served, adding a playful layer to the experience. Created by Snoop Dogg, the brand draws from West Coast influences and 90s hip-hop culture, with flavors like Peanut Butter Jellytime, Iced Out Orange Cream, and Strawberry Cream Dream.
The reference feels intentional, offering a lighter counterpoint to the evening’s more tailored elements while still staying within the spirit of the era.
Reservations will go live on April 8 at 11 AM via Resy, with a limited-edition gift bag offered to the 100th guest each night who secures a reservation. The suggested dress code leans toward 90s minimalism, a reflection of the understated aesthetic that defined the time.
For one weekend, Temple Bar will revisit the kind of night that once defined downtown New York. Not a recreation, but a reminder.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.