Taste of Tennis Miami 2026 Brings Alexander Zverev, Danielle Collins, and Tennis Star Power to Hutong Miami

Ahead of the 2026 Miami Open, Taste of Tennis Miami once again brought together the worlds of sport, dining, and style for one of the city’s most anticipated pre-tournament gatherings. This year’s edition unfolded at Hutong Miami in Brickell, the sleek Northern Chinese restaurant known for its elevated cuisine, signature Peking duck, and high-energy atmosphere.
The annual event delivered exactly what fans have come to expect from Taste of Tennis: a rare chance to see top players off the court and in a more relaxed, social setting just before one of the biggest hard-court tournaments of the season. With the Miami Open around the corner, the evening offered a glamorous kickoff to tournament week, blending celebrity sightings, culinary experiences, and sponsor activations in a distinctly Miami setting.
Among the stars drawing attention were Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla, who arrived with their Dachshund, Mishka, adding a playful note to the stylish evening. Danielle Collins, the 2024 Miami Open champion, was also in attendance, alongside Eugenie Bouchard, Corentin Moutet, Alycia Parks, and Sachia Vickery, making the event feel like a true who’s who of tennis just days before the main draw.
Set against Hutong Miami’s dramatic interiors and polished Brickell backdrop, the event captured the intersection of luxury hospitality and global sport. Known for its contemporary take on Northern Chinese cuisine and its chic, design-forward ambiance, Hutong proved a fitting venue for an evening that felt equally rooted in culinary sophistication and social buzz.
Taste of Tennis Miami also spotlighted a curated group of brand partners that helped shape the experience, including Dobel Tequila, Clos du Bois, BOSS, VOSS, John Hardy, and Segafredo. Segafredo, in particular, promoted its return as the exclusive coffee partner, serving signature espresso martinis at the March 16 event at Hutong Miami.
More than just a party, Taste of Tennis continues to stand out because it humanizes the sport’s biggest personalities. In a city that knows how to celebrate both competition and culture, the Miami edition remains a winning formula: world-class athletes, acclaimed hospitality, and an intimate fan experience that sets the tone for the excitement to come.
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