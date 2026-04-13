Citi’s Supper Club Expands Nationwide, Bringing Exclusive Dining Experiences to Miami, Chicago, and Beyond

Dining has always been social currency, but in 2026, it is also becoming one of the most intentional ways luxury consumers connect, travel, and spend. Citi is leaning into that shift with the expansion of The Supper Club Dining Series, a nationwide rollout designed to transform a simple dinner reservation into something far more experiential.
The initiative builds on a series of sold-out events across New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, now extending its reach to a broader map that includes Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and The Hamptons.
The Supper Club, a members-only community centered around curated dinner experiences, has long operated at the intersection of hospitality and culture. Through its collaboration with Citi, that concept is scaling nationally while maintaining the intimacy that defines it.
For Citi Strata Elite cardmembers, the offering goes beyond access. Each event is structured as a one-night-only experience, featuring acclaimed chefs, tailored menus, and venues selected for their cultural relevance within each city.
April: Miami, Florida
May: Los Angeles, California
July: The Hamptons, New York
September: Chicago, Illinois
November: San Francisco, California
The series continues to emphasize timing and scarcity, two elements that increasingly define luxury dining today.
The next chapter begins in Miami, where the series touches down this April with an evening at Fooq’s. The choice of venue signals a preference for restaurants that already hold cultural weight within their markets, allowing each event to feel grounded in its location while still delivering a curated overlay.
Previous stops offer a sense of the experience. Citi has hosted events at Craig’s in Los Angeles, The Corner Store and Café Carmellini in New York, and Mister Charles in Dallas, each drawing strong demand and selling out quickly.
The Miami event follows that pattern, pairing a recognized local dining destination with an elevated format designed specifically for cardmembers.
Behind the series sits a broader behavioral shift. Citi’s proprietary research highlights dining as one of the most consistent and fastest-growing categories among premium cardholders, particularly those who prioritize experiences over material goods.
48 percent report they are more likely to dine socially
45 percent say they go out more casually
42 percent are more inclined to treat others
40 percent choose higher-end or more unique restaurants
37 percent report an increase in romantic dining occasions
These patterns suggest that dining is no longer just a routine expense. It is becoming a form of entertainment, connection, and self-expression.
Citi’s strategy with the Strata Elite card reflects this shift, merging traditional rewards with access-driven experiences. Cardmembers can earn elevated points across travel and dining categories, including 6x points at restaurants during peak weekend hours, alongside additional travel benefits that collectively deliver significant annual value.
Yet the real differentiator lies in access. The Supper Club partnership offers entry into spaces that are typically difficult to secure, reinforcing a sense of exclusivity while encouraging repeat engagement.
“We built the Citi Strata Elite Card with an understanding that dining sits at the center of how cardmembers travel, socialize and discover culture.”
Courtney Joseph, Head of Rewards for U.S. Consumer Cards at Citi
Expanding a concept rooted in intimacy presents its own challenge. The Supper Club’s approach focuses on maintaining the feel of a private dinner party, even as the series moves across multiple cities.
Melissa Crane-Baker, Senior Vice President of Brand for The Supper Club, notes, “The partnership allows us to scale that experience nationally while keeping the intimacy that makes these unique experiences so special.”
That balance is key. While the footprint grows, the experience remains centered on connection, storytelling, and the shared ritual of a thoughtfully prepared meal.
What emerges from this expansion is a clear message about the future of luxury dining in the United States. Restaurants are no longer just places to eat. They are becoming stages for curated experiences, shaped by collaboration, access, and timing.
For Citi and The Supper Club, the goal is not simply to host dinners. It is to redefine how those dinners are experienced, remembered, and shared.
As the series moves through Miami and beyond, one thing becomes clear. The table is still the destination. The difference is what now surrounds it.
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