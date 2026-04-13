Kichi Kichi Comes to Miami: A Rare Omurice Performance Lands for a Limited U.S. Tour

There are certain dining experiences that exist somewhere between meal and performance. For years, Kichi Kichi in Kyoto has occupied that space, drawing global attention for a dish that feels deceptively simple until it is placed in the hands of its creator.
This April, that experience makes its way to Miami for the first time. Spicy Hospitality Group is introducing Chef Motokichi Yukimura to U.S. audiences through a three-city tour, with Miami serving as the opening act in a tightly scheduled series of collaborations.
At the center of the experience is omurice, a Japanese comfort dish built on chicken fried rice and finished with a softly set omelet. Under Chef Yukimura’s direction, the preparation becomes something far more precise.
The omelet is sliced open tableside to reveal its custard-like interior, then finished with a rich brown demi-glace. The moment is choreographed with intention, down to the chef’s signature song and performance, which has become synonymous with Kichi Kichi’s identity.
For American diners, this marks the first opportunity to experience the dish as it is traditionally presented in Kyoto, executed live by the chef himself.
The U.S. debut begins in Miami with a sequence of restaurant takeovers across several of Spicy Hospitality Group’s concepts.
The tour opens at YASU Omakase on April 17 and 18, with dinner seatings at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM priced at $250 per person. It continues at The Joyce on April 19, offering a lunch seating at 12:30 PM and dinner seatings at 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:00 PM, with pricing set at $175 and $250.
The Miami portion concludes at KARYU on April 20 and 21, where lunch is served at 12:30 PM and dinner at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Pricing ranges from $250 to $450 per person, reflecting the elevated format of the experience.
Each venue introduces its own perspective through a multi-course, prix-fixe format built around the signature omurice, pairing the dish with each restaurant’s culinary identity.
The structure of the experience is intentionally restrained. Each service is designed to remain intimate, allowing Chef Yukimura to prepare and present the dish personally for guests each evening.
Reservations are available exclusively through Dorsia, with access extended to both members and non-members via dedicated booking links. Availability across all cities remains limited, reinforcing the sense that this is less a pop-up and more a fleeting moment in time.
Spicy Hospitality Group’s involvement reflects a continued focus on curating experiences that sit at the intersection of food, culture, and design. Founded by Andre Sakhai, the group has quickly established a presence in Miami through concepts such as The Joyce, a 45-seat American steakhouse shaped by technique-driven cooking and a design-forward dining room, and KARYU, an intimate omakase experience centered on premium Tajimaguro wagyu sourced from a family-run Japanese ranch.
YASU Omakase, meanwhile, offers an eight-seat counter experience rooted in Japanese tradition, anchored by a 600-year-old hinoki wood counter and a progression of 14 to 16 courses that emphasize precision and seasonality.
Together, these spaces provide a fitting backdrop for a chef whose work exists at the intersection of technique and performance.
Still, there is something distinct about the Miami debut. It sets the tone, introducing Chef Yukimura’s approach to an audience that understands dining as both craft and experience.
For those who secure a seat, the takeaway is not just the dish itself. It is the moment it is revealed, the precision behind it, and the understanding that some of the most memorable meals are the ones that arrive with a sense of occasion.
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