I’m donut ? Times Square Marks One Year in NYC With a $1 Nama Donut Celebration

To mark its first anniversary in New York City, Japanese pastry concept I’m donut ? Times Square is offering a rare, limited-time promotion that reflects both its cult status and continued demand. On Wednesday, April 22, the shop will offer its signature I’m donut ? originals for $1 each, available from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
The offer is intentionally limited. A total of 500 donuts will be available, with a maximum of two per person, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Since opening in April 2025, the Times Square outpost of I’m donut ? has consistently drawn long lines, a rarity in a neighborhood where novelty alone rarely sustains attention. The appeal lies in its nama donuts—a style that prioritizes texture over structure.
The term “nama,” which translates to “fresh” or “raw,” refers to the donuts’ ultra-soft consistency. These pastries are noticeably lighter than traditional American donuts, with a delicate, almost airy interior that dissolves quickly on the palate. The result is a product that feels closer to a hybrid between brioche and mousse than a standard fried dough.
Founded in Tokyo by Chef Ryouta Hirako, the concept has built a following through this singular approach. The name itself—“I’m donut ?”—leans into that ambiguity, questioning expectations of what a donut can be.
The anniversary promotion taps into a strategy that has defined the brand’s expansion into the U.S.: controlled availability. By limiting both quantity and purchase volume, the event reinforces the exclusivity that has contributed to its visibility in New York’s competitive dessert market.
This is not a typical promotional giveaway. It functions more as a continuation of the brand’s identity—where scarcity, curiosity, and consistency intersect. The $1 price point may draw new visitors, but the format ensures the experience remains aligned with the brand’s existing audience.
While the nama donuts remain the focal point, the broader menu reflects Hirako’s interest in reworking familiar formats. Offerings extend into both sweet and savory territory, alongside beverages such as hojicha and ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from Uji, Japan—an area widely recognized for producing high-quality tea leaves.
This attention to sourcing and technique has helped position the establishment within a more elevated segment of the pastry market, where craftsmanship carries as much weight as presentation.
Located at 154 West 45th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, I’m donut ? Times Square operates daily, with extended hours through the weekend. Its presence in Midtown places it at the intersection of tourism and local foot traffic, yet its audience has remained notably deliberate—drawn more by product than proximity.
The one-day anniversary event underscores that dynamic. Even at a reduced price, the offering remains limited, reinforcing the idea that access is part of the appeal.
The one-day anniversary event underscores that dynamic. Even at a reduced price, the offering remains limited, reinforcing the idea that access is part of the appeal.
Address: 154 West 45th Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues) New York, NY 10036
Hours: Sun-Wed 10am-10pm, Thurs-Sat 10am-11pm
Instagram: @imdonut.nyc
Website: I’m donut ? Times Square
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