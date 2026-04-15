Food and Drink

I’m donut ? Times Square Marks One Year in NYC With a $1 Nama Donut Celebration

Tokyo-Born Pastry Concept Draws Lines Again With A One-Day-Only Anniversary Offer In New York
Hands breaking soft sugar-coated donut showing airy interior
I’m donut ?’s cult-favorite nama donut reveals its signature pillowy texture, underscoring the Tokyo-born concept’s one-year anniversary buzz in Times SquareCourtesy of I’m donut ?
3 min read

To mark its first anniversary in New York City, Japanese pastry concept I’m donut ? Times Square is offering a rare, limited-time promotion that reflects both its cult status and continued demand. On Wednesday, April 22, the shop will offer its signature I’m donut ? originals for $1 each, available from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The offer is intentionally limited. A total of 500 donuts will be available, with a maximum of two per person, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

A Cult-Favorite Donut Establishment in NYC

Crowd gathered outside I’m donut ? storefront in Times Square
A line forms outside I’m donut ? Times Square as the New York establishment draws crowds for its limited-release nama donutsCourtesy of I’m donut ?

Since opening in April 2025, the Times Square outpost of I’m donut ? has consistently drawn long lines, a rarity in a neighborhood where novelty alone rarely sustains attention. The appeal lies in its nama donuts—a style that prioritizes texture over structure.

The term “nama,” which translates to “fresh” or “raw,” refers to the donuts’ ultra-soft consistency. These pastries are noticeably lighter than traditional American donuts, with a delicate, almost airy interior that dissolves quickly on the palate. The result is a product that feels closer to a hybrid between brioche and mousse than a standard fried dough.

Founded in Tokyo by Chef Ryouta Hirako, the concept has built a following through this singular approach. The name itself—“I’m donut ?”—leans into that ambiguity, questioning expectations of what a donut can be.

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Scarcity Drives Demand

The anniversary promotion taps into a strategy that has defined the brand’s expansion into the U.S.: controlled availability. By limiting both quantity and purchase volume, the event reinforces the exclusivity that has contributed to its visibility in New York’s competitive dessert market.

This is not a typical promotional giveaway. It functions more as a continuation of the brand’s identity—where scarcity, curiosity, and consistency intersect. The $1 price point may draw new visitors, but the format ensures the experience remains aligned with the brand’s existing audience.

Beyond the Donut

While the nama donuts remain the focal point, the broader menu reflects Hirako’s interest in reworking familiar formats. Offerings extend into both sweet and savory territory, alongside beverages such as hojicha and ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from Uji, Japan—an area widely recognized for producing high-quality tea leaves.

This attention to sourcing and technique has helped position the establishment within a more elevated segment of the pastry market, where craftsmanship carries as much weight as presentation.

Exterior of I’m donut ? with long line of customers waiting
Crowds wrap around I’m donut ? Times Square beneath its signature question mark signage, highlighting the brand’s continued popularity in New YorkCourtesy of I’m donut ?

A Moment Built for New York

Located at 154 West 45th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, I’m donut ? Times Square operates daily, with extended hours through the weekend. Its presence in Midtown places it at the intersection of tourism and local foot traffic, yet its audience has remained notably deliberate—drawn more by product than proximity.

The one-day anniversary event underscores that dynamic. Even at a reduced price, the offering remains limited, reinforcing the idea that access is part of the appeal.

The one-day anniversary event underscores that dynamic. Even at a reduced price, the offering remains limited, reinforcing the idea that access is part of the appeal.

Details

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