Coffee Project New York Introduces Limited-Time Floral Drinks for Spring 2026

Spring in New York has a way of shifting daily routines, especially when it comes to what’s in hand. As temperatures rise, iced beverages begin to replace hot cups, and cafés respond with menus that feel lighter, more seasonal, and often more experimental. This year, Coffee Project New York is leaning into that transition with a focused lineup of floral-forward drinks designed specifically for the warmer months.
Launched March 27, the independent café and coffee roaster is introducing three limited-time offerings that highlight ingredients not always seen at the forefront of New York’s coffee scene. Known for its attention to technique and sourcing, Coffee Project NY approaches this seasonal release with the same level of detail, but with a noticeably softer, more aromatic direction.
At the center of the lineup is the Rose Cream Latte, a caffeine-free option that shifts away from the traditional espresso base. Instead, it starts with a house-made rose hibiscus iced tea, layered with rose syrup and milk, then finished with a semi-whipped rose cream. The result is intentionally subtle—light in texture, gently sweet, and designed for longer sipping rather than a quick caffeine boost.
For those looking for something even more minimal, the Rose Hibiscus Iced Tea is offered on its own. Brewed with rose and hibiscus, then garnished with rose petals, it reads as a straightforward seasonal refresher. There’s no added complexity beyond the ingredients themselves, which feels consistent with the brand’s broader approach: letting components speak without overworking them.
While the floral drinks define the seasonal theme, the Pandan Foam Latte brings a different kind of attention. Making its return after previous demand, the drink pairs espresso with house-made pandan syrup and a salted coconut foam.
Pandan, often referred to as the vanilla of Southeast Asia, remains relatively unfamiliar in mainstream U.S. coffee culture. It carries a distinct profile—slightly grassy, lightly sweet, with a coconut-like finish—that doesn’t immediately align with traditional coffee flavor pairings. That contrast is part of what makes the drink notable. It introduces a broader flavor reference point without compromising the structure of a classic latte.
Visually, it leans into spring as well, with a soft green hue that stands out without feeling overdesigned. It’s a drink that signals both seasonality and experimentation, but still sits comfortably within Coffee Project NY’s core identity.
Part of what allows Coffee Project New York to execute these kinds of seasonal offerings consistently is its footprint across the city. With locations in the East Village, Tribeca, Hell’s Kitchen, FiDi, Chelsea, Fort Greene, and Long Island City, the brand has established itself as a reliable stop for both everyday coffee and more specialized drinks.
This reach also means that limited-time menus like this one aren’t confined to a single flagship location. Instead, they become part of a broader, citywide rollout—accessible, but still tied to a specific moment in the calendar.
The introduction of floral ingredients into iced beverages isn’t entirely new, but it often appears as a secondary note rather than the focus. Here, Coffee Project NY is placing those elements front and center, without overcomplicating the format.
The lineup doesn’t attempt to redefine coffee culture outright. Instead, it offers a quieter shift—one that reflects how seasonal drinking habits continue to evolve, particularly in a city where cafés are constantly balancing familiarity with newness.
With the menu available for a limited time, it serves as a reminder that even small changes—an ingredient swap, a different base, a new texture—can reshape how a daily routine feels, especially as the season turns.
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