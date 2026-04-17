Where to DINE Now: Pizzeria No 900

There are hundreds of pizzerias in Toronto. What distinguishes this pizza? The 00 flour rests for 36 hours before baking. The magic oven temperature is 900 degrees and the baking time is 90 seconds—not one second more or less. When it comes out of the oven the dough has a soft texture but maintains firm integrity and doesn't flop over like a noodle. The light and airy cornicione and crust are slightly sweet and harmonize with the toppings, rather than just hold them in place. The ingredients are selected to match the dough—the Fior de latte, in particular, with its creamy, "flower of milk" texture, is a perfect complement.