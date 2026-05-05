A Place of Connection: Kiril Mihajlova on Building The Consulate Experience

In a city where restaurants come and go with remarkable speed, Kiril Mihajlova has quietly built something more enduring—an ecosystem of hospitality rooted in connection, quality, and intention. Alongside his twin brother, Mihajlova has expanded The Consulate into a growing New York presence, blending elevated dining with a deeply personal story. Speaking about the journey, he reflects on partnership, purpose, and the art of creating spaces people genuinely want to return to.
“We each bring different strengths to the business, which creates a strong balance. One of us focuses more on lease negotiations, new spaces, and operational logistics, while the other oversees the day-to-day restaurant side—staffing, managers, accounting, and marketing. That said, we are both deeply involved in every aspect of the business and make key decisions together.”
Kiril Mihajlova, Co-Founder of The Consulate NYC
That balance has proven essential, particularly in a market as competitive as New York. But the foundation of The Consulate goes deeper than operations—it’s rooted in identity. “The name is rooted in our personal journey as immigrants,” he says. “When people move to a new country and need support, they often turn to their consulate—it’s a place of connection, guidance, and community. We wanted our restaurant to embody that same feeling: a welcoming destination where people from all backgrounds can gather, feel at home, and connect.”
Mihajlova’s story began in Macedonia before unfolding in New York, where the brothers gradually built their footprint. “Our New York story began in 2011 when one of us first moved here. In 2016, the other joined. By 2018, we decided it was time to create something of our own.” Their first Upper West Side location opened in 2019—just months before the pandemic—followed by expansion into Midtown, the West Village, Murray Hill, and the launch of a new concept, At The Office Bar, in 2026.
What sets their restaurants apart in such a saturated landscape is, in Mihajlova’s view, both simple and uncompromising. “It starts with quality. We focus on exceptional ingredients and premium meats, including carefully selected dry-aged cuts that elevate both flavor and experience. Beyond the food, service is everything to us—we want guests to feel cared for from the moment they walk in.”
Equally important is the atmosphere. Working closely with interior designer Larisa Mihajlova, the team approaches each space with intention. “Design is incredibly important because dining is about more than just food—it’s about the full experience,” he says. “We wanted The Consulate to feel sophisticated yet comfortable—elegant but still approachable. From the lighting and materials to the art and music, every detail is intentional.”
Consistency across multiple venues, however, comes down to people. “Our managers are the key to that success,” he says. “We hold weekly meetings, review reports, analyze performance, and stay on top of guest feedback. That allows us to identify opportunities quickly and make improvements when needed.” At the same time, individuality is encouraged. “Each location is allowed to embrace its own personality while maintaining the same standards of hospitality, food quality, and service that define our brand.”
The menu itself reflects that balance of comfort and refinement. “The Short Rib Cavatelli is rich and comforting, the Consulate Burger has become a signature, and the Steak Frites is always a classic choice,” he shares. “For something more elevated, the Filet Mignon and our Ribeye are standout dishes.” New additions, like a sushi bar at their latest location, hint at a willingness to evolve while staying true to the brand’s core.
Behind it all is a philosophy centered on people—both guests and staff. “For us, attitude and work ethic come first. Skills can be taught, but genuine hospitality and a positive mindset are essential,” Mihajlova says. “We also believe in growing from within—many of our managers started in more junior roles and developed with us over time.”
Balancing creativity with operations remains an ongoing exercise. “It’s a constant balance, and it ultimately comes down to structure and trust in the team,” he explains. “We’ve built strong systems and have great managers in place, which allows us to step back and focus on the bigger picture when needed. At the same time, we stay involved creatively—that’s what keeps the brand evolving.”
Looking ahead, expansion is on the horizon, though Mihajlova emphasizes intention over speed. “We’re always looking at opportunities to grow, both within New York and beyond. We want to be thoughtful with expansion and make sure every new concept feels authentic to us.”
At its core, The Consulate is less about scale and more about feeling—a sense of familiarity and belonging that lingers long after the meal ends. “We want guests to feel like they’ve discovered a place they want to come back to,” Mihajlova says. “More than anything, we want them to leave with a sense of connection—whether it’s with the food, the atmosphere, or the people they shared the experience with.”
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