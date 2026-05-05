A Place of Connection: Kiril Mihajlova on Building The Consulate Experience

That balance has proven essential, particularly in a market as competitive as New York. But the foundation of The Consulate goes deeper than operations—it’s rooted in identity. “The name is rooted in our personal journey as immigrants,” he says. “When people move to a new country and need support, they often turn to their consulate—it’s a place of connection, guidance, and community. We wanted our restaurant to embody that same feeling: a welcoming destination where people from all backgrounds can gather, feel at home, and connect.”