Lin & Daughters Reinvents the NYC BEC With a Crispy Scallion Pancake Wrap

New Yorkers are fiercely loyal to the bacon, egg and cheese. The city’s defining breakfast order is less a trend than a ritual, built around deli counters, hurried mornings, and muscle memory. At Lin & Daughters, however, chef-owner Becky Lin is reframing the familiar through the lens of Chinese comfort food, creating a limited-time breakfast special that feels distinctly tied to New York while drawing from generations of culinary tradition.