Lin & Daughters Reinvents the NYC BEC With a Crispy Scallion Pancake Wrap

New Yorkers are fiercely loyal to the bacon, egg and cheese. The city’s defining breakfast order is less a trend than a ritual, built around deli counters, hurried mornings, and muscle memory. At Lin & Daughters, however, chef-owner Becky Lin is reframing the familiar through the lens of Chinese comfort food, creating a limited-time breakfast special that feels distinctly tied to New York while drawing from generations of culinary tradition.
Available now at both the West Village and Flatiron locations, Lin & Daughters’ new breakfast wrap replaces the standard roll with a flaky scallion pancake, transforming the classic BEC into something richer in texture and far more layered in flavor.
The result is one of the more compelling breakfast additions to emerge in NYC this season — not because it reinvents the category entirely, but because it understands exactly what makes the original so enduring.
At the center of the dish is cong you bing, the traditional Chinese scallion pancake known for its crisp exterior and chewy, savory interior. Long considered a staple of Chinese street food culture, the pancake becomes the foundation of Lin & Daughters’ reinterpretation.
Chef Becky Lin wraps the pancake burrito-style around eggs, smoked gouda, and avocado spread, creating a breakfast that feels simultaneously indulgent and balanced. Guests can customize the wrap with bacon, roast beef, or keep it vegetarian.
Served alongside the sandwich is a portion of the restaurant’s house-made chili oil, offering heat and depth without overwhelming the more delicate richness of the eggs and cheese.
The contrast is what makes the dish memorable. The scallion pancake delivers structure and crunch while the smoked gouda adds a subtle sharpness that cuts through the buttery layers of the pancake itself. The avocado spread softens the overall texture, pulling the elements together into something cohesive rather than overly heavy.
For longtime followers of Lin & Daughters, the dish feels aligned with the restaurant’s broader philosophy: honoring Chinese culinary traditions while allowing them to exist naturally within New York’s dining culture.
Lin & Daughters has steadily established itself as one of New York City’s more thoughtful Chinese restaurants, balancing regional influence, handmade technique, and modern presentation without sacrificing authenticity.
Led by Becky Lin, the family-owned restaurant first gained recognition for its handmade dumplings, comforting noodle dishes, and carefully developed broths. Its Lunar New Year Golden Potato Dumplings earlier this year further reinforced the restaurant’s reputation for creating dishes rooted in symbolism and personal history.
Now operating locations in both the West Village at 181 West 4th Street and Flatiron at 55 West 26th Street, Lin & Daughters continues to expand while maintaining a focused identity. The restaurant avoids trend-chasing in favor of food that feels personal, precise, and connected to lived experience.
That approach is particularly effective with the scallion pancake breakfast wrap because the concept never feels forced. New York’s BEC culture and Chinese scallion pancakes share a similar practicality — portable, comforting, deeply tied to daily life. Lin’s version simply recognizes the overlap.
To accompany the breakfast special, Lin & Daughters is also debuting a new iced coffee topped with honey cold foam.
The drink leans sweet and creamy, designed specifically to balance the saltier, savory notes of the wrap. The honey foam softens the bitterness of the coffee while complementing the smoky richness of the gouda and the chili oil’s gentle heat.
Together, the pairing feels calibrated rather than excessive — substantial enough for a full breakfast, but still approachable for an everyday stop in Lower Manhattan.
In a city crowded with breakfast sandwiches attempting novelty for novelty’s sake, Lin & Daughters succeeds by staying grounded in technique and cultural clarity. The scallion pancake wrap does not abandon the spirit of the New York BEC. It simply broadens the conversation around it.
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