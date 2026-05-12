J.P. Wiser’s Showcases Whisky at a Prestige Dinner at Reign

Foie Gras Torchon is partnered on the plate with tart Ontario rhubarb gel, a mini brioche, crisply toasted with a spread of duck fat and for texture, a sprinkle of pistachios which seem to be having their fifteen minutes of fame this year. If this were the only dish on the menu, I would have been happy. But there were more delectables to come. J.P. Wiser’s Red Letter whiskey surprised me in the excellent way it paired with foie gras--which goes against traditional white wine. Red Letter is made from corn and a hint of rye in new oak casks. It’s not available at the LCBO at this point since few bottles were produced.