The Pour That Marks the Day: Four Cocktails from Dewar's and Aberfeldy for World Whisky Day

World Whisky Day is observed globally on May 16, 2026 — an annual moment to celebrate Scotch whisky culture across borders and palates.
Dewar's and its sister distillery Aberfeldy have released four cocktail recipes for the occasion, spanning their 12- and 15-year expressions.
The four drinks — the Lemon Wedge, Gold Fashioned, Dewar's Gold Rush, and Highland Spritz — range from aperitif-bright to spirit-forward, covering every moment of the table.
Both distilleries are rooted in Aberfeldy, Perthshire, Scotland; Dewar's 12 and 15 and Aberfeldy 12 are the featured expressions.
World Whisky Day falls on May 16 this year, and for those who take their glass seriously, it warrants more than a quiet dream. It calls for intent: a considered selection, the right recipe, and the kind of occasion that gives a well-made Scotch cocktail room to land.
Dewar's and Aberfeldy — both rooted in the Highlands town of Aberfeldy, Perthshire — have provided four cocktail recipes for the day, each designed to move through a specific moment of an evening. The lineup pulls from Dewar's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch, Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt, and Dewar's 15 Year Old, three expressions that together span the spectrum from accessible to refined.
The recipes are worth knowing through the season, not just for May 16. As the US Open approaches and summer entertaining begins in earnest, a whisky cocktail that reads as sophisticated rather than simple becomes something you reach for again.
The Lemon Wedge is the most accessible of the four — a high-format drink built on Dewar's 12 that reads like a Scotch highball cleaned up for a terrace. The 12 Year Old's double-aged smoothness keeps it from turning sharp, while fresh lemon and ginger beer give it the lift needed to open an evening on a warm afternoon. It works as an aperitif and doubles well as a crowd-poured option when the glass count rises.
A bright, refreshing highball-style cocktail that opens the evening with clarity.
2 oz Dewar's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch
1 oz fresh lemon juice
4 oz ginger beer
Lemon wedge and fresh mint, to garnish
Fill a highball glass with ice.
Pour Dewar's 12 and fresh lemon juice over the ice.
Top with ginger beer and stir gently to combine.
Garnish with a lemon wedge and a sprig of fresh mint.
Aberfeldy 12 brings genuine single malt weight to this riff on the Old Fashioned. The distillery's signature honey character — present in the malting process itself — reads through the drink without sweetener doing the work. A touch of orange bitters is the only addition needed. This is the cocktail for the second pour of the night, when the conversation has found its register and the glass needs to keep pace.
A single malt take on the classic Old Fashioned, built on Aberfeldy's natural honey character.
2 oz Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
1 tsp demerara sugar syrup
2 dashes orange bitters
Orange peel, to garnish
Combine Aberfeldy 12, demerara syrup, and orange bitters in a mixing glass.
Add ice and stir for approximately 30 seconds until well chilled.
Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.
Express orange peel over the glass and use as garnish.
The Gold Rush steps up to Dewar's 15 Year Old — a Sherry-finished expression with more body and depth — and pairs it with honey syrup and lemon in a format that reads as a refined whisky sour. The 15's finish adds a dried fruit warmth that keeps the drink from going too tart. Where the Lemon Wedge is an opener, the Gold Rush is a statement pour: it works for the host who wants the cocktail to do some of the talking.
A honey-forward whisky sour built on the Sherry-cask depth of Dewar's 15.
2 oz Dewar's 15 Year Old Blended Scotch
3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz honey syrup (2:1 honey to water)
Lemon twist and edible gold leaf, to garnish (optional)
Combine Dewar's 15, lemon juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker.
Add ice and shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds.
Strain into a coupe glass.
Garnish with a lemon twist — add gold leaf for a World Whisky Day presentation.
The Highland Spritz closes the set with another Dewar's 15 build — this time lightened with sparkling wine and elderflower to land somewhere between a cocktail and a toast. It is deliberately festive, designed for a raised glass moment rather than a long pour. On World Whisky Day specifically, it functions as the natural finale: a drink that acknowledges the occasion without overcomplicating it.
A celebratory spritz that pairs Dewar's 15 with elderflower and sparkling wine.
1.5 oz Dewar's 15 Year Old Blended Scotch
1/2 oz elderflower liqueur
2 oz sparkling wine or Champagne
Splash of soda water
Fresh edible flowers or lemon twist, to garnish
Pour Dewar's 15 and elderflower liqueur into a wine glass over ice.
Top with sparkling wine and a small splash of soda water.
Stir gently once to combine.
Garnish with edible flowers or a lemon twist.
Dewar's 12 is double-aged — first in American and Spanish oak casks, then rested in the original casks — producing a blended Scotch that leads with vanilla and gentle fruit. Aberfeldy 12 is the brand's single malt, distilled in Perthshire and known for its distinctive honeyed quality, a character derived from water that passes through heather and peat on its way to the still. Dewar's 15 extends the double-aging process and finishes in Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks, adding weight and dried fruit depth that reads well in both the Gold Rush and the Highland Spritz.
Whether observed on May 16 or taken as inspiration through summer, the four recipes hold. The occasion creates the opening; the quality of the pour sustains it.