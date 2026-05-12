Food and Drink

The Pour That Marks the Day: Four Cocktails from Dewar's and Aberfeldy for World Whisky Day

Celebrate May 16 with four Scotch cocktails that showcase Dewar’s and Aberfeldy’s signature 12- and 15-year expressions, from bright aperitifs to spirit-forward nightcaps
Close-up of a Gold Rush whisky cocktail with orange peel garnish over ice
The Dewar’s Gold Rush balances honey syrup, fresh lemon, and Dewar’s 15 for a richer take on the classic whisky sour, created to mark World Whisky DayPhoto Courtesy of Dewar’s / Aberfeldy

AT A GLANCE

World Whisky Day is observed globally on May 16, 2026 — an annual moment to celebrate Scotch whisky culture across borders and palates.

Dewar's and its sister distillery Aberfeldy have released four cocktail recipes for the occasion, spanning their 12- and 15-year expressions.

The four drinks — the Lemon Wedge, Gold Fashioned, Dewar's Gold Rush, and Highland Spritz — range from aperitif-bright to spirit-forward, covering every moment of the table.

Both distilleries are rooted in Aberfeldy, Perthshire, Scotland; Dewar's 12 and 15 and Aberfeldy 12 are the featured expressions.

Four Scotch Cocktails to Make for World Whisky Day

World Whisky Day falls on May 16 this year, and for those who take their glass seriously, it warrants more than a quiet dream. It calls for intent: a considered selection, the right recipe, and the kind of occasion that gives a well-made Scotch cocktail room to land.

Dewar's and Aberfeldy — both rooted in the Highlands town of Aberfeldy, Perthshire — have provided four cocktail recipes for the day, each designed to move through a specific moment of an evening. The lineup pulls from Dewar's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch, Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt, and Dewar's 15 Year Old, three expressions that together span the spectrum from accessible to refined.

The recipes are worth knowing through the season, not just for May 16. As the US Open approaches and summer entertaining begins in earnest, a whisky cocktail that reads as sophisticated rather than simple becomes something you reach for again.

1. The Lemon Wedge

Two chilled Lemon Wedge cocktails with citrus garnish on a serving tray
The Lemon Wedge pairs Dewar’s 12 with ginger beer and fresh citrus for an easygoing Scotch highball made for warm eveningsPhoto Courtesy of Dewar’s / Aberfeldy

The Lemon Wedge is the most accessible of the four — a high-format drink built on Dewar's 12 that reads like a Scotch highball cleaned up for a terrace. The 12 Year Old's double-aged smoothness keeps it from turning sharp, while fresh lemon and ginger beer give it the lift needed to open an evening on a warm afternoon. It works as an aperitif and doubles well as a crowd-poured option when the glass count rises.

The Lemon Wedge | Dewar's 12

A bright, refreshing highball-style cocktail that opens the evening with clarity.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Dewar's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch

  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice

  • 4 oz ginger beer

  • Lemon wedge and fresh mint, to garnish

Method

  1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

  2. Pour Dewar's 12 and fresh lemon juice over the ice.

  3. Top with ginger beer and stir gently to combine.

  4. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a sprig of fresh mint.

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2. The Gold Fashioned

Bottle of Aberfeldy 12 beside two whisky cocktails on a wooden table
Aberfeldy 12 anchors the Gold Fashioned with honeyed single malt depth and a classic orange twist garnishPhoto Courtesy of Dewar’s / Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy 12 brings genuine single malt weight to this riff on the Old Fashioned. The distillery's signature honey character — present in the malting process itself — reads through the drink without sweetener doing the work. A touch of orange bitters is the only addition needed. This is the cocktail for the second pour of the night, when the conversation has found its register and the glass needs to keep pace.

The Gold Fashioned | Aberfeldy 12

A single malt take on the classic Old Fashioned, built on Aberfeldy's natural honey character.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

  • 1 tsp demerara sugar syrup

  • 2 dashes orange bitters

  • Orange peel, to garnish

Method

  1. Combine Aberfeldy 12, demerara syrup, and orange bitters in a mixing glass.

  2. Add ice and stir for approximately 30 seconds until well chilled.

  3. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

  4. Express orange peel over the glass and use as garnish.

3. Dewar's Gold Rush

Golden whisky cocktail with orange garnish and large ice cubes
The Gold Rush balances Dewar’s 15 with honey syrup and fresh lemon for a refined whisky sourPhoto Courtesy of Dewar’s / Aberfeldy

The Gold Rush steps up to Dewar's 15 Year Old — a Sherry-finished expression with more body and depth — and pairs it with honey syrup and lemon in a format that reads as a refined whisky sour. The 15's finish adds a dried fruit warmth that keeps the drink from going too tart. Where the Lemon Wedge is an opener, the Gold Rush is a statement pour: it works for the host who wants the cocktail to do some of the talking.

Dewar's Gold Rush | Dewar's 15

A honey-forward whisky sour built on the Sherry-cask depth of Dewar's 15.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Dewar's 15 Year Old Blended Scotch

  • 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

  • 3/4 oz honey syrup (2:1 honey to water)

  • Lemon twist and edible gold leaf, to garnish (optional)

Method

  1. Combine Dewar's 15, lemon juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker.

  2. Add ice and shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds.

  3. Strain into a coupe glass.

  4. Garnish with a lemon twist — add gold leaf for a World Whisky Day presentation.

4. The Highland Spritz

A sparkling amber cocktail with citrus peel and bubbles over ice
The Highland Spritz layers Dewar’s 15 with sparkling wine and elderflower for a lighter, celebratory take on Scotch cocktailsPhoto Courtesy of Dewar’s / Aberfeldy

The Highland Spritz closes the set with another Dewar's 15 build — this time lightened with sparkling wine and elderflower to land somewhere between a cocktail and a toast. It is deliberately festive, designed for a raised glass moment rather than a long pour. On World Whisky Day specifically, it functions as the natural finale: a drink that acknowledges the occasion without overcomplicating it.

The Highland Spritz | Dewar's 15

A celebratory spritz that pairs Dewar's 15 with elderflower and sparkling wine.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Dewar's 15 Year Old Blended Scotch

  • 1/2 oz elderflower liqueur

  • 2 oz sparkling wine or Champagne

  • Splash of soda water

  • Fresh edible flowers or lemon twist, to garnish

Method

  1. Pour Dewar's 15 and elderflower liqueur into a wine glass over ice.

  2. Top with sparkling wine and a small splash of soda water.

  3. Stir gently once to combine.

  4. Garnish with edible flowers or a lemon twist.

A Word on the Expressions

Dewar's 12 is double-aged — first in American and Spanish oak casks, then rested in the original casks — producing a blended Scotch that leads with vanilla and gentle fruit. Aberfeldy 12 is the brand's single malt, distilled in Perthshire and known for its distinctive honeyed quality, a character derived from water that passes through heather and peat on its way to the still. Dewar's 15 extends the double-aging process and finishes in Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks, adding weight and dried fruit depth that reads well in both the Gold Rush and the Highland Spritz.

Whether observed on May 16 or taken as inspiration through summer, the four recipes hold. The occasion creates the opening; the quality of the pour sustains it.

Close-up of a Gold Rush whisky cocktail with orange peel garnish over ice
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