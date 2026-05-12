Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival 2026 Defines Caribbean Luxury Gastronomy

Scott Conant is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and media personality who has shaped Italian and American dining for over four decades. Known for his soulful approach to food and hospitality, he leads acclaimed restaurants including Leola (Bahamas), The Americano (Atlanta, GA), Cellaio (Monticello, NY), and The Kitchen, An SC Spot (Newburgh, NY), each showcasing his signature style of refined Italian cuisine infused with American influences, seasonal ingredients, and the spirit of sprezzatura. A James Beard Award winner and FOOD & WINE Best New Chef, Conant also founded Martone Street, a premium Italian food brand inspired by his family heritage that launched in September 2025 with signature sauces and pantry staples. A familiar face on Food Network for more than 15 years, he is a longtime Chopped judge and the bestselling author of Peace, Love & Pasta. Across restaurants, consumer products, and media, Conant remains dedicated to connecting people through food, storytelling, and genuine hospitality.