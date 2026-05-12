Day One at the Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival: Birdies, Bites, and First Impressions Set the Tone

Day one of the Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival began at TPC Dorado Beach for Birdies & Bites, and before a single pour or plated bite, I could already feel an energy shift. I’ve been to Dorado Beach before, but never on the course itself. As someone who doesn’t golf, the setting immediately pulled me in. The ocean breeze mixed with the smell of freshly cut grass created a backdrop that felt both elevated and grounded, with the Atlantic quietly stretching along the horizon.
The day started inside the clubhouse with a reception hosted by celebrity chefs Ming Tsai and Todd English, two chefs whose reputations carry prestige, yet the atmosphere felt warm and approachable. There was no barrier between guests and talent. After briefly connecting with the team, I stepped into a golf cart and headed out onto the course, and that transition changed everything. Moving from a structured space into motion shifted my mindset from observing to participating. As we rolled through the course, the scale of the festival revealed itself naturally through the landscape's flow, creating a rhythm that felt intentional and designed to be discovered rather than announced.
Somewhere along that ride, I connected with Head Sommelier Brendan Steenhuisen of Dante in Condado and his wife, Angelica, and that moment ended up shaping my entire day. What started as a simple introduction quickly turned into something more meaningful. They became my point of connection, not just for that afternoon, but throughout the festival.
Brendan is deeply involved in what’s being built here, working closely with founder Robert Weakley; his level of involvement came across without any sense of formality. The conversation felt natural from the start. At one point, I was offered a glass of Dom Pérignon. Instead, I chose FIJI Water. I knew the day ahead would be long, and I wanted to stay fully present for it. That decision, small as it was, reflected something bigger. This experience wasn’t about indulgence for the sake of appearance. It was about being engaged, aware, and intentional with every moment.
“We invest in and collaborate with the communities where the employees of FIJI Water live and work to build a thriving Fiji together.”
FIJI Water Foundation
Moving through the course, the conversations with Brendan continued to unfold, and he shared his journey, from his early years in Canada to time spent in the Cayman Islands, and now his role in Puerto Rico. There was a clear depth of experience, but what was more pronounced was his wine.
This wasn’t just another professional chapter for him. It was something he was invested in on a personal level. That distinction became increasingly clear as we talked about the festival itself. This wasn’t being approached as a temporary event or a one-time showcase. There was intention behind it. Pride in what was being built. A recognition that this had the potential to represent something larger for Puerto Rico.
That perspective scaled how I experienced everything around me. It wasn’t just about what was happening in front of me but why it was happening. And that added a layer of meaning that you can’t manufacture.
Showcasing the island’s culinary talent one event at a time. Puerto Rico Eats for Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity for Puerto Rico’s culinary and hospitality students. As the philanthropic arm of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, the organization raises funds through culinary events and year-round initiatives to provide scholarships, on-the-job training, and career support. By offering professional development and investing in local talent, Puerto Rico Eats for Good aims to contribute to the island’s vibrant culinary scene and ensure long-term success for its students and professionals.
As we continued through the course, Brendan spoke about the vision he shares with Founder Robert Weakley, and it was articulated in a way that felt both ambitious and grounded. The goal is to build a wine and food festival in Puerto Rico that can stand alongside the best in the United States and on a global level. Not by replicating what already exists, but by creating something rooted in the island itself. Something that reflects culture, energy, and identity, while still operating at the highest level internationally.
That idea resonated with me immediately. I’ve long had a strong connection to Puerto Rico, and hearing that vision expressed so clearly made it feel real, not theoretical. I shared my perspective openly. Without a deep background in wine or culinary arts, I am curious and engaged. That honesty opened the conversation more, offering context and insight without hesitation, making the experience feel inclusive.
One of the most unexpected and meaningful discoveries during day one of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival was learning about bo.ka.do Scratch Kitchen, a concept that quietly embodies many of the values the festival itself is working to elevate. Located outside the San Juan metro area, the restaurant isn’t positioned for casual tourist traffic or convenience. Getting there takes intention, and somehow that makes the experience feel even more authentic.
What stood out immediately was the philosophy behind the business. The chef behind bo.ka.do isn’t simply creating vegetarian dishes; she’s building an ecosystem centered around local agriculture, sustainability, and community connection. Every item on the menu is handmade from scratch using locally sourced ingredients. Nothing is processed. Nothing comes from a can. The food reflects a commitment to Puerto Rico’s land and the farmers who continue to cultivate it.
That level of intention extends beyond the kitchen itself. Alongside the restaurant, she also developed a marketplace that sources and sells produce, products, and goods directly from local farmers and artisans. It transforms the concept from simply a dining destination into something larger: a community hub supporting Puerto Rico’s agricultural economy at a grassroots level.
In many ways, bo.ka.do Scratch Kitchen feels perfectly aligned with the larger vision behind the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival. The festival is not just showcasing luxury experiences or celebrity chefs. It’s highlighting the people and businesses helping shape Puerto Rico’s culinary future from the ground up.
For me, bo.ka.do became one of those stories worth following long after the festival ends. Not because it’s trendy, but because it feels real, intentional, and deeply connected to the island itself.
As we made our way further into the course, my perspective shifted in a meaningful way. What stood out wasn’t just the setting or the level of access, although both were undeniable. It was the people behind the experience. The way it was being carried by individuals who genuinely believed in what they were building. That’s not something you can fake, and it’s not something every event achieves. Brendan embodied that throughout the day. The same energy, the same openness, the same willingness to engage, moment after moment.
And that consistency matters, because it shapes how everything else is received. Day one was still unfolding, but the foundation had already been set. This wasn’t just about showcasing glamorous parties, fine cuisine, amazing wines, or just the location. It was about building "a happening, and with intention.
An event that could grow and evolve while staying true to its core.
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