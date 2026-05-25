Where to DINE Now: The Alphorn Restaurant

We spear cubes of crusty bread to plunge, one by one, into the savoury cauldron. The bread is merely the vehicle to deliver the tantalizing silky and stretchy cheese. The wine cuts through the richness just enough to keep it balanced, while the garlic adds warmth without overpowering the cheese. There’s a subtle tang beneath the creaminess that gives the fondue depth rather than heaviness. The real prize, though, is the religieuse—that show-stopping toasty crusting of cheese that forms at the base of the pot. It’s like discovering gold.