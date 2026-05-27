Kasumi Combines Authentic Japanese Culinary Skill with Florida Waterside Chill for an Evening of Culinary Indulgence in Boca Raton

Imagine Japan taking a luxury vacation in South Florida and deciding to stay for an exceptional meal—that’s the vibe at Kasumi, the highly regarded modern Japanese restaurant that overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway at the Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton. It’s a distinctive mixture of Florida waterside chill and Japanese culinary skill.
Kasumi exudes a laid back yet elevated beach-town vibe with sweeping waterfront vistas and a large open indoor dining room with abundant natural textures that flow into an outdoor terrace. There, guests enjoy cool evening breezes as sleek yachts lazily cruise by. The cuisine, however, is decidedly and delightfully Japanese—prepared with fresh authentic ingredients, precise traditional techniques and a menu that combines time-honored offerings with refreshing contemporary interpretations for a not-to-be-missed experience.
When I arrived with my guest on a Wednesday evening, the dining room was bustling, but the service was attentive and personal. True to its Japanese roots, the menu offers a wealth of choices that invite thoughtful consideration. To shortcut the process, we decided to rely on our warm and friendly server Amanda as our dining guide. She was extremely knowledgeable about Japanese cuisine and could drill down to such details as specific cuts and flavors of fish, having visited the country several times. She helped us choreograph a varied and memorable dining experience that was truly a treat for all the senses.
I settled in with a Lychee Martini featuring vodka, lychee liqueur and purée and a hint of lemon for acidic contrast. The generously sized libation was sweet, refreshing and perfect for watching the sun dip majestically behind the horizon. Meanwhile, Amanda explained that the restaurant’s Master Sushi chef Toyoji Hemmit was born and raised in Tokyo and trained under nationally recognized culinary talent before emigrating the U.S.
“Honor traditional Japanese techniques while embracing the vibrant flavors and energy of South Florida with a strong focus on balance, seasonality, and craftsmanship.”
Toyoji Hemmit, Master Sushi Chef at Kasumi
The result is a menu that ranges from meticulously crafted handrolls, nigiri and sashimi to bold, flavorful large plates that include Stone-Gilled Wagyu Striploin and all manner of grilled fish. The menu has recently been refreshed and updated to offer repeat clientele palate-pleasing variety and draw in new diners with inventive offerings. We were fortunate to sample many of the new additions.
In keeping with Japanese dining tradition, every dish is beautifully presented to please the eye as well as the palate.
We launched our culinary journey on a traditional note with Amanda’s recommended Madai Usuzukuri, one of the new cold appetizer offerings. Madai, for the uninitiated, is raw sea bream, highly prized in Japan for its sweet, clean flavor. It was cut into paper-thin slices that resembled flower petals and accompanied by Ponzu, which is a tangy medley of citrus juice, vinegar and soy sauce, as well as various garnishes. The dish was a winning choice both for its lively flavor and Instagram-able good looks. Various tuna and other cold appetizer choices also are offered, which likely are just as enjoyable.
From the salad selection, we enjoyed Moro-Q, which revolves around a selection of crisp fresh crudité accompanied by a thick, slightly sweet moromi miso paste and key-lime flavored mayonnaise. The combination was unique and flavorful.
Next up from the hot appetizer menu section was newly introduced Takoyaki, crisped doughy octopus-filled bites. Also on the menu are edamame, fried chicken bites, beef dumplings and much more—all with unique Japanese names and flavor accents.
As a large plate, we enjoyed Toban Sukiyaki, also a new offering. This was a rich and satisfying medley of chicken, Shimeji mushrooms, various vegetables in a light soy-caramel sauce that picked up a note of richness from the simmered chicken. It was another truly satisfying choice. Other large plates include various high quality, fresh grilled fish and steaks.
Along with our Sukiyaki came an attractive plate of sushi, including my favorites ruby red salmon roe and fresh eel. I learned from Amanda that there were multiple types of eels, each with a distinctive flavor and some far more highly prized than others. Another main course highlight was a large iced bowl brimming with sashimi chosen by our server based on our taste preferences. These included samples of several cuts of salmon, served up with a fascinating lesson in salmonology—information on different salmon cuts and the relative fat content that determines distinctive flavors.
Many of the sushi and sashimi offerings are listed by main ingredients and can be ordered as maki rolls, hand rolls, nigiri or straightforward sashimi. Yes, you can have it your way.
Perfect for washing all this down was my tasty and extremely eye-pleasing Cucumber Lychee Cocktail, which the inhouse mixologist created just for me after I requested something similar but a bit less sweet than my original Lychee Martini. It was just right.
The recently updated menu showcases an array of dishes crafted to appeal to every taste. In addition to those we sampled, highlights include Grilled Hamachi, which comes flame-seared and glazed with sea salt or teriyaki as well as lightly fried Chicken Kara Age.
Reinvented sushi includes Tazuna Roll—a colorful rainbow-style combination of king crab and cucumber topped with delicate slices of assorted fish, and Vegetable Roll, a bright mix of cucumber, avocado, asparagus, and carrot finished with a zesty key lime mayo. Seaweed and Cucumber Salad tossed in a sesame-ginger vinaigrette offers refreshing balance, while Golden Ostra Caviar Blini add an indulgent touch.
Many longtime favorites remain on the new menu, including Chicken Toban Yaki with Shimeji mushrooms, eggplant and yuzu butter, as well as Saikyo Miso Marinated Black Cod with hijiki seaweed and miso butter.
The specialty drink menu also is a showcase of creativity featuring a wide range of choices that are both wonderfully tasty as well as picture pretty and a great way to wind down after a hot Florida day. Unusual ingredients like Sparkling Flower sake, orange marmalade, cucumber and honey add fun and flair. The cocktail program is set to be updated shortly to complement the refreshed menu. Can something this good get better? We can’t wait to find out.
Thank goodness Japan isn’t flying home soon.
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