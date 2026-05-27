Kasumi Combines Authentic Japanese Culinary Skill with Florida Waterside Chill for an Evening of Culinary Indulgence in Boca Raton

When I arrived with my guest on a Wednesday evening, the dining room was bustling, but the service was attentive and personal. True to its Japanese roots, the menu offers a wealth of choices that invite thoughtful consideration. To shortcut the process, we decided to rely on our warm and friendly server Amanda as our dining guide. She was extremely knowledgeable about Japanese cuisine and could drill down to such details as specific cuts and flavors of fish, having visited the country several times. She helped us choreograph a varied and memorable dining experience that was truly a treat for all the senses.