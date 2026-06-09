Eight Tropical Cocktails to Beat the Heat This Summer

Pineapple supplies the tropical backbone and jalapeno the edge, with the tequila keeping the structure familiar. It is the pour built for a long lunch that stretches into the afternoon.

Ingredients: 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila; 1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice; 0.5 oz agave; 0.75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur.

Method: Combine all ingredients and shake, pouring over ice. Garnish with a pineapple leaf and a jalapeno slice.