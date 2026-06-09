Eight Tropical Cocktails to Beat the Heat This Summer

Eight tropical fruit cocktails define summer 2026 drinking, built on passion fruit, pineapple, strawberry, grapefruit, and key lime.
The lineup spans vodka, tequila, mezcal, gin, rum, and sparkling red, plus one zero-proof option from UNDONE and Thomas Henry.
Every recipe below is complete and home-bar ready, with measures and methods as supplied by the brands.
Summer 2026 is drinking from the fruit bowl. The season's most appealing cocktails reach for passion fruit, pineapple, strawberry, grapefruit, and key lime, and they put real structure underneath the sweetness: a Prosecco-topped martini, a blender frose built on indigo gin, a mezcal shaken with muddled cucumber. The eight recipes that follow, gathered from the season's spirits houses, cover the full range of a warm afternoon, from a golf-course highball to a zero-proof paloma with genuine smoke. Each one is written to be mixed at home, measures and all.
ALB Vodka's take balances tart passion fruit against a clean spirit base, finished with a sparkling top.
Ingredients: 2 oz ALB Vodka; 1 tbsp Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur; 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice; 2 oz Prosecco, to serve.
Method: Add the vodka, Chinola, and lime juice to a shaker with ice. Shake briefly until well chilled, strain into a chilled coupe or flute, and top gently with Prosecco. Garnish with a lime wheel or an edible flower.
Pineapple supplies the tropical backbone and jalapeno the edge, with the tequila keeping the structure familiar. It is the pour built for a long lunch that stretches into the afternoon.
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila; 1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice; 0.5 oz agave; 0.75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur.
Method: Combine all ingredients and shake, pouring over ice. Garnish with a pineapple leaf and a jalapeno slice.
Strawberries, mint, and Empress 1908 Indigo Gin meet rose in the blender for the season's most photogenic slush.
Ingredients: 2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin; 2 cups rose wine; 1.5 cups frozen strawberries; 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice; 0.5 oz agave syrup; 6 mint leaves, plus more for garnish; 2 to 4 ice cubes.
Method: Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Garnish with fresh mint and serve immediately.
This one shakes joven mezcal with pineapple, lime, and muddled cucumber for the most savory-leaning drink on the list.
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven; 0.75 oz lime juice; 0.75 oz pineapple juice; 0.5 oz agave syrup; 3 slices of cucumber, muddled.
Method: Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously with ice and strain over fresh ice. No garnish.
Rosa Regale's sparkling red turns sangria into something quicker and brighter, with no overnight maceration required.
Ingredients: Rosa Regale Red; raspberry vodka; fresh muddled strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple.
Method: Mix equal parts chilled Rosa Regale and raspberry vodka with the muddled fruit. Serve over ice.
Three ingredients and a highball glass: the simplest build of the season, made for the back nine or the boat.
Ingredients: 2 oz Mount Gay Eclipse Rum; 4 oz pineapple juice; 2 oz soda water.
Method: Build over ice in a highball. Garnish with a slice of lime.
Blue Chair Bay's answer to Florida's signature citrus is cold, rich, and unhurried, a dessert and a drink in one glass.
Ingredients: 0.5 oz Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum; 1 oz Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Rum Cream; 1 oz pineapple juice; 1 oz orange juice; 1 oz cream of coconut; 1 cup ice.
Method: Blend all ingredients together. Pour into a glass rimmed with coconut flakes and garnish with a lime wheel and a cherry.
The non-alcoholic Smoky Paloma from UNDONE and Thomas Henry answers the most consistent request in modern entertaining: a drink with real character and no alcohol. Smoke and grapefruit do the work a spirit usually does.
Ingredients: 1.5 oz UNDONE No. 4 NOT MEZCAL; 3 oz Thomas Henry Pink Grapefruit; 0.75 oz fresh lime juice; pinch of smoked salt; grapefruit wheel for garnish.
Method: Mix the ingredients with ice and strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel and a smoked salt rim.
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