Food Builds Relationships: the 2026 Canada-China Culinary Cultural Exchange and Luna Private Banquets Grand Opening

The interior of Luna is one of hushed privacy. The dining rooms may be filled to capacity, but not so much as the sound of a cough escapes into the hallways. Each dining room has a unique tone as well as its own set of utensils, its own patterned-dishes and serving pieces created specifically for Chinese cuisine. A living room area with furnishings of sleek elegance and a round table crafted of rich dark wood is centered with an electric turntable that can accommodate all the banquet dishes. No need to ever ask, “Please pass the steamed shrimp dumplings.” The lighting enhances the subtle colour scheme, and even the ceiling makes a design statement.