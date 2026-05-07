One Rare: Redefining the Modern Steakhouse Experience in Westchester

Few restaurants manage to balance polish with personality quite like One Rare Steakhouse. In a short time, it has become one of Westchester’s most talked-about dining destinations—blending classic steakhouse tradition with a modern sensibility and a distinctly personal touch from owner Admir Alibasic.
Alibasic’s journey into hospitality began early, and that foundation continues to shape every detail of the restaurant today.
“When I first envisioned One Rare, I wanted to bring a true New York City steakhouse experience to Westchester—but with a more personal, modern, refined touch,” he says. “I started in the kitchen at 17 years old at one of the most iconic steakhouses in Manhattan, and I understood early what makes a steakhouse great: consistency, quality, and energy.”
That vision has evolved into something far more layered than just a traditional steakhouse. Today, One Rare is defined by premium sourcing, elevated technique, and an experience that extends beyond the plate.
“Over time, the concept has evolved into something more elevated,” Alibasic explains. “We’ve pushed the envelope with rare products like certified Kobe beef, expanded our menu creatively, and really leaned into hospitality. It’s no longer just about steak—it’s about the full experience.”
One Rare is designed to feel special without feeling exclusive—a balance that many restaurants attempt, but few achieve.
“That balance is everything,” he says. “You want guests celebrating a major milestone sitting next to someone simply enjoying a great dinner on a Wednesday night—and both feel equally comfortable.”
For Alibasic, hospitality is not just service—it’s atmosphere, intention, and emotional tone.
“From a single guest to a large party, everyone receives the same level of quality, care, and attention to detail,” he explains. “The design, the lighting, the music—it all says fine dining. But the service, the warmth, the way we greet guests—that says home.”
Rather than replicate what already exists in Manhattan, One Rare aims to bring a level of product and execution rarely seen outside the city.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel—we’re building something modern while respecting tradition,” Alibasic says. “Our clientele in Westchester knows great food and comes with a refined palate.”
What sets the restaurant apart, he notes, is access to elite ingredients without crossing into New York City.
“We offer items you typically only find in top-tier restaurants in major cities—like authentic Kobe beef, A5 Wagyu selections, and a chef-driven menu—without having to go into NYC.”
At the core of One Rare’s kitchen is discipline and sourcing integrity.
“Everything starts with relationships,” he says. “I work closely with trusted purveyors who understand my standards. Once we have the best ingredients, I build the menu around letting those ingredients shine. Simple, precise, intentional.”
That same precision extends to the restaurant’s standout Wagyu program.
“Our Japanese Wagyu is sourced directly from the Kobe region in Japan, and every cut is fully authenticated,” Alibasic explains. “What makes it exceptional isn’t just the marbling—it’s the integrity behind it.”
For guests unfamiliar with ultra-premium beef, the difference is both technical and sensory.
“It’s an entirely different experience,” he says. “USDA Prime delivers bold flavor and richness. But Kobe beef exists in a class of its own.”
He pauses on what defines it most clearly.
“The marbling is so intricate that it begins to melt the moment it hits your palate. It’s not about the chew—it’s about the sensation. Silky, almost weightless, with a buttery texture.”
At this level, consistency is everything.
“With Kobe Beef, less is more,” Alibasic says. “We don’t over-season, we don’t over-handle. Temperature control is critical, timing is critical, and consistency is everything.”
That philosophy applies across the entire kitchen.
“Every steak we serve represents the brand. There’s no room for shortcuts.”
While steak is the centerpiece, Alibasic is intentional about expanding the guest experience beyond it.
“Our seafood program is something I’m very proud of,” he says. “Our Chilean Sea Bass is one of the best in the county. And our Chicken Parm surprises people—it’s not what they expect from a steakhouse, but it’s executed at a very high level.”
The difference, he adds, is technique.
“A big part of what elevates these dishes is our approach to sauces—we use classic French techniques, building layers of flavor that bring refinement to even the most familiar plates.”
The beverage program is designed to complement, not compete with, the food.
“We’ve curated a wine list that speaks to both classic steakhouse pairings and more adventurous selections,” he says. “We’ve been awarded by Wine Spectator year after year and named one of the Top 20 Steakhouses in America by USA Today.”
Cocktails follow a similar philosophy.
“We make all of our syrups and purées in-house, allowing us to build cocktails that are clean, expressive, and reflective of the season.”
For Alibasic, hospitality is not a department—it’s a culture.
“A proper greeting is a must,” he says. “Exceptional service is about anticipation. It’s knowing what a guest needs before they ask.”
He is equally deliberate about how the experience ends.
“A proper goodbye is just as important as the greeting—it leaves the lasting impression and completes the guest experience.”
As One Rare continues to grow, expansion is on the horizon—but only under strict standards.
“We absolutely hope to expand,” Alibasic says. “But growth must be thoughtful. What makes One Rare work is the attention to detail and the personal involvement behind it.”
For him, success is not measured in size, but in consistency.
“Success isn’t just growth; it’s consistency at the highest level. It’s making sure that five years from now, we’re still delivering something special every single night.”
Admir Alibasic, One Rare Steakhouse Owner
That mindset, he believes, is what will define the next chapter.
“The focus is refinement. That’s the goal.”
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