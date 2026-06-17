Where to Celebrate Father's Day Across South Florida

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21, 2026, overlapping with the FIFA World Cup summer in Miami.
Options range from Zuma's Baikingu Brunch near the FIFA Fan Festival to a Michelin-starred chef's counter at MAASS.
Choices span Miami and Fort Lauderdale, from leisurely bakery mornings to all-day celebrations.
Father's Day lands Sunday, June 21 this year, right as Miami settles into a World Cup summer. Whether the day calls for a long brunch, a steak-driven feast, or a front-row seat to the football, South Florida's tables are ready.
Brunch with the game on Zuma anchors the day with its signature Baikingu Brunch, a spread of live cooking stations, an unlimited sushi and raw bar, robata-grilled favorites, and a dedicated dessert room. Its Bayfront setting puts the FIFA Fan Festival within an easy post-brunch stroll, the rare Father's Day plan that pleases both the table and the group chat. A few minutes away, Amazónico turns its second-floor lounge into a World Cup watch party for the length of the tournament, pairing every match with à la carte dining and bottomless drink packages from $50, with reservations on OpenTable.
For fathers who measure the day in dry-aged beef, MAASS in Fort Lauderdale offers three ways in: a four-course prix fixe brunch, a limited Dry Aged Beef Box to cook at home (a 20-ounce bone-in Châtel striploin with signature sauces and a Glenmorangie tasting pack), and a seat at its Michelin-starred chef's counter, where Chef Ryan Ratino serves a tasting menu. Maison Ostrow takes the maximalist route, turning Father's Day into a full-day celebration that runs brunch through dinner with live music, a cigar-rolling station, charcuterie, and a dry-aged ribeye at the center, before the room settles into a late-evening lounge.
For families who prefer something gentler, Casa Caracas brings its Venezuelan bakery classics and a Sunset Harbour menu to Harbour Club, a low-key way to gather over fresh pastries, a signature sandwich, or the bakery's beloved cachitos. No reservations, just walk in.
Father's Day and a World Cup summer rarely share a weekend, and South Florida is leaning into both. Whether the celebration calls for sushi by the bay, a Michelin tasting menu, a cigar and a ribeye, or a quiet bakery table, the through-line is a city that knows how to turn an occasion into an all-day event.
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