Food and Drink

Where to Celebrate Father's Day Across South Florida

Brunch with a World Cup view, a Michelin chef's counter, and a full-day feast with a cigar lounge: five ways to mark the day from Miami to Fort Lauderdale
Amazónico Miami bar with woven seating, tropical décor, and warm lighting
Amazónico Miami's lush bar and lounge set the scene for World Cup watch partiesPhoto Credit: James McDonald, Courtesy of Amazonico
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21, 2026, overlapping with the FIFA World Cup summer in Miami.

  • Options range from Zuma's Baikingu Brunch near the FIFA Fan Festival to a Michelin-starred chef's counter at MAASS.

  • Choices span Miami and Fort Lauderdale, from leisurely bakery mornings to all-day celebrations.

A hand squeezes lemon over a seafood dish at Maison Ostrow dining table
A selection of colorful signature cocktails at Amazónico Miami bar lounge
Citrus dessert with sorbet and sauce poured tableside at MAASS

Father's Day lands Sunday, June 21 this year, right as Miami settles into a World Cup summer. Whether the day calls for a long brunch, a steak-driven feast, or a front-row seat to the football, South Florida's tables are ready.

Brunch With the Game On

Brunch with the game on Zuma anchors the day with its signature Baikingu Brunch, a spread of live cooking stations, an unlimited sushi and raw bar, robata-grilled favorites, and a dedicated dessert room. Its Bayfront setting puts the FIFA Fan Festival within an easy post-brunch stroll, the rare Father's Day plan that pleases both the table and the group chat. A few minutes away, Amazónico turns its second-floor lounge into a World Cup watch party for the length of the tournament, pairing every match with à la carte dining and bottomless drink packages from $50, with reservations on OpenTable.

A spread of steaks, sides, and wine at Amazónico Miami dining room
Amazónico Miami's vibrant dining room pairs grilled specialties with global flavorsPhoto Courtesy of Amazónico

The Steak-and-Cigar Route

For fathers who measure the day in dry-aged beef, MAASS in Fort Lauderdale offers three ways in: a four-course prix fixe brunch, a limited Dry Aged Beef Box to cook at home (a 20-ounce bone-in Châtel striploin with signature sauces and a Glenmorangie tasting pack), and a seat at its Michelin-starred chef's counter, where Chef Ryan Ratino serves a tasting menu. Maison Ostrow takes the maximalist route, turning Father's Day into a full-day celebration that runs brunch through dinner with live music, a cigar-rolling station, charcuterie, and a dry-aged ribeye at the center, before the room settles into a late-evening lounge.

Overhead view of plated dishes from the MAASS dining experience
Chef Ryan Ratino's MAASS presents refined tasting-menu dishes and brunch farePhoto Credit: Ruben Pictures, Courtesy of MAASS

A Relaxed Miami Morning

For families who prefer something gentler, Casa Caracas brings its Venezuelan bakery classics and a Sunset Harbour menu to Harbour Club, a low-key way to gather over fresh pastries, a signature sandwich, or the bakery's beloved cachitos. No reservations, just walk in.

Why it matters

Father's Day and a World Cup summer rarely share a weekend, and South Florida is leaning into both. Whether the celebration calls for sushi by the bay, a Michelin tasting menu, a cigar and a ribeye, or a quiet bakery table, the through-line is a city that knows how to turn an occasion into an all-day event.

Amazónico Miami bar with woven seating, tropical décor, and warm lighting
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