Where to Celebrate Father's Day Across South Florida

Brunch with the game on Zuma anchors the day with its signature Baikingu Brunch, a spread of live cooking stations, an unlimited sushi and raw bar, robata-grilled favorites, and a dedicated dessert room. Its Bayfront setting puts the FIFA Fan Festival within an easy post-brunch stroll, the rare Father's Day plan that pleases both the table and the group chat. A few minutes away, Amazónico turns its second-floor lounge into a World Cup watch party for the length of the tournament, pairing every match with à la carte dining and bottomless drink packages from $50, with reservations on OpenTable.