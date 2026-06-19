Parmigiano Reggiano Meets East Asian Cuisine

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium hosts an exclusive curated-luncheon at aKin Restaurant, renowned Asian restaurant in Toronto. Yes, it's true, they will re-imagine the prime cheese of Italy as an ingredient in East Asian Cuisine.
Will it be a Love Match or will it be a Train Wreck? In one corner, aKin, led by Chef Eric Chong. a master of East Asian flavor, and in the other corner, from Italy, Parmigiano Reggiano, the King of Cheese. The pundits, professors and a handful of Chefs with various Asian backgrounds remind me, in one voice, "cheese is not an ingredient in East Asian cooking," and "you can't make it work, and keep the integrity of the cuisine."
A culinary risk-taker since acing the first MasterChef Canada, as well as being named Michelin Guide Toronto & Region 2025 Young Chef Award winner, Eric Chong picked up the gauntlet and said, "I can do this." He tested recipes, experimented with methods and flavours, created dishes heretofore unknown. Until one fine morning in May, he said to his kitchen crew, "we are ready to rock and roll," or words to that effect.
The modern elegance of the aKin dining room is enhanced by the afternoon sun and the intriguing lighting. Tables are filled with guests, like me, who are waiting with anticipation to participate in this immersive dining experience. East-Asian flavours will reimagine Parmigiano Reggiano. We're expecting Chef Eric to bring umami to the table in ways we've never before experienced.
Showtime!
A polite Taste Greeting to the three basic stages of maturation of Parmigiano Reggiano and a lovely cocktail. 12 Months - Pale straw colour, smoother texture, mild creamy flavour with notes of milk and butter. Excellent for salads and light dishes. 22–24 Months - More crumbly and granular, with crunchy crystals beginning to appear. Nutty, balanced flavour and often considered the classic expression of Parmigiano Reggiano. 36 Months - Very crumbly and brittle, packed with crystals, deep savory, umami flavors, toasted nuts, dried fruit and spice notes.
Fabrizio Raimonde of the Consortium shared the 900-year-old legacy of Parmigiano Reggiano with pride and explained the reason why it has Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status. Only cheese produced in specific regions of Italy—Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, parts of Bologna, and parts of Mantua—using strict traditional methods, may legally bear the name Parmigiano Reggiano.
Rules govern where the milk comes from, how the cows are fed, the ingredients used, the production methods, and the minimum aging period. Every wheel is inspected and marked for traceability and authenticity. The protection preserves centuries of tradition, guarantees quality, and prevents imitation-products from using the reputation of the original cheese.
First Course: A5 Wagyu Beef Tartare with 36-month-old Parmigiano Reggiano. A surprising elegance in the crunch of the cheese and the soft texture of the tartare, as well as a delicious raising of the flavour quotient.
Second Course: Lobster Noodles with the 22-month-aged version taste lush and unusual in a wonderful way, accessorized by an interesting 12-month-old Tuille with a crackle that could be heard across the table.
Third Course: We're served what looks like a pink paper cup, apparently filled with Bubble Tea. Eric Chong has the last laugh here. It is all, including the straw, made of Parmigiano Reggiano, with a side of 36-month-old Parmigiano Reggiano ice cream.
Parmigiano Reggiano has been my favorite cheese ever since I watched the cows grazing in an old wood-fenced field in Parma. Their eyes signaled an invitation to me. I climbed through the fence, pulled up a handful of grass, chewed on the tender, juicy white roots, and shared their secret!
It has been a privilege to share and enjoy the skill of this culinary artist. Lunch of the Year Award goes to Eric Chong and his team at AKIN and Parmigiano Reggiano retains the title, The King of Cheese.
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