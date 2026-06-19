Parmigiano Reggiano Meets East Asian Cuisine

Will it be a Love Match or will it be a Train Wreck? In one corner, aKin, led by Chef Eric Chong. a master of East Asian flavor, and in the other corner, from Italy, Parmigiano Reggiano, the King of Cheese. The pundits, professors and a handful of Chefs with various Asian backgrounds remind me, in one voice, "cheese is not an ingredient in East Asian cooking," and "you can't make it work, and keep the integrity of the cuisine."