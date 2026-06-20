Niño Gordo Hosts a BYOB Wine Dinner in Its Hidden Cocktail Den on June 24

Wednesday, June 24, 6:30 PM at Niño Gordo, Wynwood, Miami
$105 per person, all-inclusive: welcome bubbles, family-style dinner, tax, gratuity, and no corkage fee on any bottle guests bring
Seating is limited to 24 guests; tickets via OpenTable
Niño Gordo is ranked No. 21 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list
Niño Gordo is one of the most closely watched restaurants in Wynwood, and on June 24 it opens its Gold Room for a 24-seat BYOB dinner with Miami wine writer and content creator Jacqueline Coleman of @HistoryandWine. Tickets are $105 per person, available on OpenTable, and cover a full family-style feast, welcome bubbles, tax, and gratuity. There is no corkage fee, and guests receive an additional 20 percent off bottles from the restaurant's own wine list throughout the evening.
The format is specific by design. Guests arrive for welcome bubbles in Dekotora, Niño Gordo's Japanese cocktail den accessed through the main dining room, before moving into the Gold Room for dinner. The Gold Room operates as a private space within the restaurant, which gives the evening a room-within-a-room quality that separates it from a standard restaurant buyout.
The family-style format covers a range of Niño Gordo's kitchen disciplines. Hamachi Crudo and Cauliflower Kaarage come out as starters, followed by Shiitake Dumplings and Spicy Fried Rice. The main course is steak, and dessert runs through Miso Flan and Mango Sticky Rice. The progression moves from lighter, brighter dishes into the restaurant's Argentine fire-cooking side before landing on an Asian pastry close.
This is the structure that has put Niño Gordo at No. 21 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list. The ranking reflects a kitchen that treats Argentine and Asian technique as parallel influences rather than a fusion premise, and the tasting format gives that approach room to run.
The collaboration with Jacqueline Coleman adds a specific curatorial angle to the wine pairing. Coleman runs @HistoryandWine, a Miami-based wine education platform, and is known in the local dining community for connecting natural and context-driven wine programming to restaurants already operating at a high level. Her presence turns the BYOB format into something with a point of view rather than a bring-whatever-you-like free-for-all.
With 24 seats, this sells out quickly. The price point is competitive for what it covers.
Tickets are available via OpenTable. The restaurant is at 112 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33127. Book directly: OpenTable reservation link. Follow @ninogordo and @historyandwine for updates.