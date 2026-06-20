Niño Gordo Hosts a BYOB Wine Dinner in Its Hidden Cocktail Den on June 24

Niño Gordo is one of the most closely watched restaurants in Wynwood, and on June 24 it opens its Gold Room for a 24-seat BYOB dinner with Miami wine writer and content creator Jacqueline Coleman of @HistoryandWine. Tickets are $105 per person, available on OpenTable, and cover a full family-style feast, welcome bubbles, tax, and gratuity. There is no corkage fee, and guests receive an additional 20 percent off bottles from the restaurant's own wine list throughout the evening.