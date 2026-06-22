Summer Bar at Lotte New York Palace Is Now Open for the Season

Summer Bar at Lotte New York Palace is now open Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m., in the hotel's courtyard
Seasonal cocktails include the Strawberry Patrón Frozé, Watermelon Mojito, and Blood Orange Margarita; light bites include warm pretzel bites, churros, and cheese plates
World Cup viewing activations in partnership with Taittinger run through the tournament, with matches on large outdoor screens alongside foosball tables and stadium-inspired fare
Hi-res imagery available via Magrino PR (Dropbox link provided)
The courtyard at Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue is open for the summer. Summer Bar runs Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. and turns the hotel's outdoor space into a bar focused on warm-weather drinking without requiring a hotel reservation to get in.
The cocktail list skews seasonal: the Strawberry Patrón Frozé, Watermelon Mojito, and Blood Orange Margarita are the anchors, each designed for extended afternoon drinking rather than a quick round. Light bites run alongside them: warm pretzel bites, churros, and cheese plates, the kind of snacking menu that makes the difference between one drink and three.
This summer, Summer Bar has added a FIFA World Cup programming layer in partnership with Taittinger. Matches screen on large outdoor displays alongside stadium-inspired food options, foosball tables, and Taittinger pours. It is a more composed version of the watch-party format, placed on the property of a five-star Midtown hotel rather than a sports bar.
The pairing of Taittinger with soccer viewing is a specific editorial choice on the hotel's part, and it works as a draw for guests who want to follow the tournament without sacrificing the setting.
Lotte New York Palace occupies the landmark Villard Houses on Madison Avenue at 50th Street, one of the few hotel properties in Midtown that occupies a genuine architectural landmark. The courtyard that Summer Bar activates is the space between the historic mansion facade and the modern tower, making it an unusual outdoor venue for a city where true outdoor hotel space is scarce.
Summer Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. The hotel is located at 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022. No reservation is required for walk-in courtyard access, though the hotel recommends checking with the property on availability for groups.
The seasonal window is finite. By late August or early September, the courtyard reverts to its standard configuration, and Midtown's outdoor summer bar options thin out considerably. The combination of the tournament programming and the location makes the next several weeks the right time to go.
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