The Baklava Guy Who Became the Knicks' Most Unexpected Fan Tradition

During the 2025-26 season's Eastern Conference Finals, Donk began distributing free baklava outside Madison Square Garden. The calculus was direct: no major marketing budget, so put the product in front of thousands of people in the emotional peak of a playoff run. It worked. The Knicks won the championship. Donk was at the parade. New York media covered the story across multiple outlets. The New York Times published a profile on June 2 titled "Who is the Baklava Guy at the Knicks games?" The article is paywalled, but the coverage reflects the weight the city gave this one.