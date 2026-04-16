The Chicest Hotels, Restaurants, and Experiences in New York City Right Now

On Monday April 20th, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt will walk the red carpet at Lincoln Center for the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, nearly two decades after the original film made New York look like the only city on earth worth caring about. The red carpet begins at 5:30pm ET, and while the event itself is strictly invite-only, Disney+ and Hulu will be livestreaming every moment.
For those who would rather be in the city than watching from a sofa, New York has obliged by offering a roster of addresses and experiences that feel lifted straight from Runway Magazine's pages.
Whether you are planning a long weekend in New York City around the release or simply looking for an excuse to visit New York City, these are the addresses worth knowing.
If Miranda Priestly were booking a downtown luxury hotel, the address would be Gansevoort Meatpacking. The hotel delivers polished elegance with the neighborhood's signature edge: a heated rooftop pool hovering above the skyline, a lively current between its bars and lounges, and Estelle's anchoring the dining scene. Guests are within walking distance of the Whitney Museum, the High Line, and some of the city's best boutique shopping.
A few blocks east on Washington Street, The Standard, High Line remains one of downtown New York's most distinctive addresses. Set above the elevated park with views stretching over the Meatpacking District and the Hudson River, its striking architecture has made it a true neighborhood fixture.
In SoHo, ModernHaus has become one of the neighborhood's chicest places to stay. The rooftop pool and terrace carry a distinctly fashion-crowd energy, while the location places guests moments from the boutiques of Mercer Street and the galleries of Tribeca.
Rooted in the creative energy of the Lower East Side, Moxy Lower East Side on Chrystie Street offers compact, but cleverly styled rooms. Sake No Hana handles polished Japanese dining; Loosie's takes care of late nights; and The Highlight Room crowns it all with skyline views and one of the best rooftop moments in downtown Manhattan.
Then there is Nine Orchard, which has become something of a Lower East Side darling. Set inside a restored Beaux-Arts bank building on Orchard Street, it feels quieter and more discreet than some of the city's flashier addresses. The crowd is creative, stylish, and unmistakably downtown: fashion editors in oversized blazers having breakfast before heading to a showroom appointment.
Miranda Priestly never ate at her desk. These are the five New York restaurants that would have met her standards.
A SoHo institution since 1997, Balthazar on Spring Street remains the most reliable stage for the downtown creative set. The room is everything a French brasserie should be: oversized antiqued mirrors, red leather booths, and warm globe lighting that flatters everyone in equal measure. The menu delivers steak frites and a towering seafood platter with the kind of consistency that keeps fashion editors returning decade after decade.
In the Meatpacking District, RH Rooftop Restaurant sits atop RH New York's expansive design gallery on Ninth Avenue, unfolding as a skylit garden escape complete with pleached London plane trees, trickling fountains, and chandeliers. The ingredient-driven menu and globally curated wine list make it ideal for long, unhurried lunches. Guests staying at the Gansevoort Meatpacking or The Standard, High Line are within easy walking distance.
On the Upper East Side, Cafe Commerce restores lunch to the occasion it deserves to be. Chef Harold Moore's menu is rooted in French tradition with a distinctly New York sensibility: Harold's Famous Chicken, Rigatoni Commerce Carbonara, Duck au Poivre, all executed with composed precision in a room that carries easy uptown glamour without making a fuss about it. An ideal stop for visitors exploring the Upper East Side between the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park.
Also on the Upper East Side, Caviar Kaspia at The Mark is a Parisian legend that has found a glamorous second home within one of New York's most storied hotels. The room, designed by Jacques Grange, is all emerald mohair banquettes and sophisticated Belgian marble, and has long served as the de facto clubhouse for the fashion world during New York Fashion Week. Deep roots in the global fashion community and a history of designer collaborations make it less a restaurant and more a living piece of fashion culture.
In Midtown Manhattan, just steps from Grand Central Terminal, Le Pavillon, at One Vanderbilt is the destination for a power lunch with genuine presence. Chef Daniel Boulud's refined French cuisine, the soaring greenery-filled dining room, and the discreet hum of high-stakes conversation make it effortlessly compelling. Midtown visitors will find it an easy walk from most of the neighborhood's major hotels.
Grey Goose is bringing a series of chic pop-up carts to Manhattan, serving "The Devil's Roast," a fashion-forward twist on the espresso martini. The carts appear at Hudson Yards, Zuccotti Park, and Manhattan West Plaza on April 14th, 21st, and 23rd, open from noon to 2pm and again from 4pm to 6pm. A well-timed detour for anyone already in the city, and the kind of only-in-New-York moment that makes the trip feel complete.
The premiere may be invite-only, but the city it inspired is open to everyone. Book your hotel in the Meatpacking District and you are within walking distance of the High Line, the Whitney Museum, and three of the best lunch tables in New York. Stay in SoHo or the Lower East Side and the boutiques, galleries, and brasseries of downtown Manhattan are yours to navigate at whatever pace suits you. Midtown places you steps from Grand Central, One Vanderbilt, and the kind of power lunch that Miranda Priestly would consider a minimum standard. New York City has always rewarded the well-planned trip. The sequel is simply a very good reason to finally book yours.
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