Chefs and Bartenders Share Their Best Summer Entertaining Tips

Chef Nikol Zarbalas at Hellenic in Coral Springs solves the gap between when the food is ready and when everyone is ready to eat: set one side of the grill to low and use it as a warming zone. Cooked meats in an aluminum pan, loosely covered, with a splash of broth or butter, will hold juicily for the time it takes a summer gathering to settle. Rest the meat five to ten minutes before moving it to the warming pan.