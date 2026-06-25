Five Miami Spots for a Summer Friday That Goes from Work to Unwind

Five Miami venues where the transition from work to weekend happens in a single seat: Casa Nané (Brickell), Amalia Café (Miami Beach), Clevelander (South Beach), Salty Flame (Brickell), and Cortadito Coffee House (multiple locations)
All five offer Wi-Fi; Salty Flame adds a three-course executive lunch at $29.50 and World Cup match screenings through July
PR-approved images available from each venue through Identity Media PR ()
Miami summers run long, and the pace that defines the city from June through August has a particular mode on Fridays: the workday shortens by degrees, and by mid-afternoon, the smartest move is to find a room with good Wi-Fi, a strong coffee or a cold drink, and a menu that rewards the decision to stay. Five spots across Miami and Miami Beach make that transition without asking you to plan ahead.
Casa Nané, at 1130 SW 2nd Ave., is an all-day café in Brickell with indoor and outdoor seating, specialty coffee, and a menu that carries from morning through lunch. The natural light and open layout make it a functional remote workspace, and the food and beverage program is strong enough that this does not feel like a concession.
The café operates as a neighborhood spot and does not have the turnover pressure of a hotel lobby. Arriving at noon with a laptop and staying through 3 p.m. is not a problem here.
Amalia Café is inside Lennox Hotel Miami Beach at 1900 Collins Ave. The café sits in the hotel's courtyard, which provides shade and greenery without the noise of the street. The coffee program runs through Counter Culture Coffee, and the pastry selection includes Churro, Nutella, and Espresso Croissants made daily.
The grab-and-go menu extends to Smoked Salmon Brioche, Caprese Focaccia, Roasted Chicken Sourdough, and Yogurt Parfait. The seating splits between 16 indoor seats and 12 outdoor, and the café runs daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Clevelander, at 1020 Ocean Dr., is primarily known for its pool and nightlife programming, but the property offers complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, including the poolside patio, which makes it a legitimate afternoon workspace before the evening crowd arrives. The shift from laptop to pool, whenever the workday ends, requires no logistics at all.
This is the least "café" option on the list and the most South Beach option, which is its own kind of recommendation.
Salty Flame, at 1414 Brickell Ave., is a full-service restaurant with a specific draw for Summer Fridays: an Executive Lunch Special at $29.50 that includes three courses plus dessert and coffee or tea. The opening courses include Salmon Tiradito, Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and Chop Chop Salad; mains include Salty Flame Fried Rice, Udon Carbonara, Sashimi Power Bowl, and Faroe Island Salmon.
Through the World Cup this summer, the restaurant is also running FIFA match screenings on indoor and outdoor projectors, alongside a World Cup Burger & Beer special, a Salty Burger with Michelob ULTRA for $25.
Cortadito Coffee House operates in Brickell, on Lincoln Road, and on Washington Avenue. The brand is built around the cortadito, the traditional Cuban espresso drink that is Miami's defining coffee format, alongside iced lattes, specialty drinks, and a breakfast and bakery selection.
All three locations offer indoor and outdoor seating. The Brickell location makes a natural pairing with Salty Flame if the plan involves a long afternoon across multiple stops.
All five venues are in Miami or Miami Beach, accessible without a car from most central neighborhoods. Salty Flame and Casa Nané are both on the Brickell corridor, making them natural stops on the same afternoon. Amalia Café and Clevelander are within walking distance of each other on Miami Beach.
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