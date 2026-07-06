Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu Refresh Adds Wagyu, Bluefin, and a Cacio e Pepe Udon

The additions lean into ingredient-driven cooking: an A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak served with fresh wasabi and Maldon salt, a Wagyu Sando on toasted milk bread with panko A5 wagyu and truffle aioli, a Bluefin Sando finished with kimchee aioli and trout roe, and a Langostino Robata with truffle butter and Maldon salt. The Cacio e Pepe Udon, tossing udon noodles with pecorino, black pepper, butter, and dashi, is the menu's most unexpected addition, an Italian technique folded into an otherwise Japanese-Peruvian format.