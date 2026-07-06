Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu Refresh Adds Wagyu, Bluefin, and a Cacio e Pepe Udon

Paperfish Sushi has launched a summer menu refresh across its Brickell and Española Way locations under Chef Michael Asalie.
New dishes include an A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak, a Wagyu Sando, a Bluefin Sando with kimchee aioli, and a Langostino Robata with truffle butter.
The Cacio e Pepe Udon, tossed with pecorino, black pepper, and dashi, joins the menu as a signature new plate.
Paperfish Sushi, the Nikkei izakaya with locations in Brickell and on Española Way in South Beach, has refreshed its summer menu under Chef Michael Asalie without abandoning what built the restaurant's following. The update sharpens the kitchen's Peruvian-Japanese combinations, bluefin tuna, truffle, and acevichado sauces among them, rather than replacing them.
The additions lean into ingredient-driven cooking: an A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak served with fresh wasabi and Maldon salt, a Wagyu Sando on toasted milk bread with panko A5 wagyu and truffle aioli, a Bluefin Sando finished with kimchee aioli and trout roe, and a Langostino Robata with truffle butter and Maldon salt. The Cacio e Pepe Udon, tossing udon noodles with pecorino, black pepper, butter, and dashi, is the menu's most unexpected addition, an Italian technique folded into an otherwise Japanese-Peruvian format.
Asalie's approach across the refresh is restraint: new rolls, crudos, and izakaya-style plates built around clean flavors rather than novelty for its own sake. The result reads as an edit of a menu that was already working, sharpened rather than replaced.
Paperfish Sushi operates two Miami locations, in Brickell and on Española Way in South Beach, both offering the new menu.
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