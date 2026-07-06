Food and Drink

Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu Refresh Adds Wagyu, Bluefin, and a Cacio e Pepe Udon

Chef Michael Asalie sharpens the Nikkei izakaya's Peruvian-Japanese menu with new sandos, crudos, and robata plates across both Miami locations.
Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu
Summer refresh at Paperfish Sushi leans on ingredient-driven wagyu, bluefin, and langostino plates while folding a creamy cacio e pepe udon into its Peruvian-Japanese lineup.Credit: Paperfish Sushi
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Paperfish Sushi has launched a summer menu refresh across its Brickell and Española Way locations under Chef Michael Asalie.

  • New dishes include an A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak, a Wagyu Sando, a Bluefin Sando with kimchee aioli, and a Langostino Robata with truffle butter.

  • The Cacio e Pepe Udon, tossed with pecorino, black pepper, and dashi, joins the menu as a signature new plate.

A Menu Refresh, Not a Reinvention

Paperfish Sushi, the Nikkei izakaya with locations in Brickell and on Española Way in South Beach, has refreshed its summer menu under Chef Michael Asalie without abandoning what built the restaurant's following. The update sharpens the kitchen's Peruvian-Japanese combinations, bluefin tuna, truffle, and acevichado sauces among them, rather than replacing them.

The New Plates Worth Ordering

The additions lean into ingredient-driven cooking: an A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak served with fresh wasabi and Maldon salt, a Wagyu Sando on toasted milk bread with panko A5 wagyu and truffle aioli, a Bluefin Sando finished with kimchee aioli and trout roe, and a Langostino Robata with truffle butter and Maldon salt. The Cacio e Pepe Udon, tossing udon noodles with pecorino, black pepper, butter, and dashi, is the menu's most unexpected addition, an Italian technique folded into an otherwise Japanese-Peruvian format.

Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu
Summer refresh at Paperfish Sushi leans on ingredient-driven wagyu, bluefin, and langostino plates while folding a creamy cacio e pepe udon into its Peruvian-Japanese lineup.Credit: Paperfish Sushi
Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu
Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu
Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu

A Chef Who Edits Rather Than Overhauls

Asalie's approach across the refresh is restraint: new rolls, crudos, and izakaya-style plates built around clean flavors rather than novelty for its own sake. The result reads as an edit of a menu that was already working, sharpened rather than replaced.

Where to Find It

Paperfish Sushi operates two Miami locations, in Brickell and on Española Way in South Beach, both offering the new menu.

Paperfish Sushi's Summer Menu
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