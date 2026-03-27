Miami’s Most Anticipated Spring Restaurant Openings 2026

Spring in Miami tends to arrive with momentum, and this year’s restaurant openings reflect a city continuing to refine its palate. Across Brickell towers, waterfront rooftops, and design-forward dining rooms, a new class of restaurants is shaping how Miami eats and entertains in 2026. The throughline is clear. Culinary precision meets considered design, and dining is treated as a full-sensory experience rather than a single course. Below, eight openings setting the tone for the season ahead.
Perched atop 830 Brickell, Seia introduces a rarefied dining experience that blends architecture, art, and Italian gastronomy across two levels overlooking Biscayne Bay. Developed by The Bastion Collection and OKO Group, the concept unfolds between a contemporary Italian restaurant on the 54th floor and a private members club above it, designed to evolve throughout the day into a curated social setting at night. Executive Chef Salvatore Martone, in collaboration with Chef Alessandro Morrone, leads a seasonally driven menu grounded in Italian tradition, while mixologist Michele Montauti brings a global perspective shaped by his work across Aman properties. The result is a destination that feels both expansive and intimate, anchored in nature’s rhythms and elevated by its setting.
Making its U.S. debut in Miami, KARYU brings Tokyo’s Michelin-starred Oniku Karyu to the city with a deeply considered interpretation of wagyu kaiseki. Led by Chef Haruka Katayanagi and supported by a team relocating from Japan, the restaurant presents a multi-course experience centered on Tajimaguro wagyu sourced from a single Hyōgo-based ranch. Each dish reflects the precision and ritual of traditional kaiseki, unfolding through a progression that highlights texture, temperature, and seasonality. Designed by Rockwell Group, the intimate 10-seat space moves guests through a series of layered environments before arriving at the chef’s table, creating a sense of ceremony that mirrors the cuisine itself.
Stephen Starr’s latest concept arrives at Bal Harbour Shops with a steakhouse that leans into cinematic nostalgia while refining the genre through technique and sourcing. Designed by GACHOT, SLIM’S pairs plush interiors and art deco-inspired murals with a menu led by Chef Anthony Micari that revisits classic steakhouse staples with precision. Premium cuts, a polished raw bar, and a caviar program set the tone, while signature dishes such as a Wagyu cheesesteak layered with black truffle and foie gras bring a playful edge. A dedicated martini program and a globally minded wine list round out a space designed to linger well into the evening.
Opening on Coral Way, Takay offers a focused, intimate omakase experience built around a 10-seat counter and a highly personal approach to hospitality. Founded by Glen Kotlyarski and Yoni Matz, the concept follows Edomae tradition, with seafood flown in from Japan and presented through 17- and 20-course tastings that emphasize balance and restraint. The space, designed by Japan-based firm KTX, is anchored by a sculptural hinoki wood installation and a serene Zen garden entry, creating a calm, transportive environment that feels intentionally removed from the city outside.
Set to open in South of Fifth, GAIA Miami brings its globally recognized Greek-Mediterranean identity to the U.S. for the first time. Founded in Dubai and expanded across destinations including Monaco and London, the concept is known for its refined approach to hospitality and ingredient-driven cuisine under the direction of Chef Izu Ani. The Miami outpost carries the brand’s signature Cycladic aesthetic, reinterpreted with a coastal sensibility, while its Ice Market allows guests to select seafood that is prepared to order. The experience leans into simplicity, letting pristine ingredients and thoughtful execution define the table.
Following a major renovation of the property, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne introduces Luma, a modern Italian restaurant shaped by coastal influence and a strong sense of place. Executive Chef Patrizio La Gioia brings a background rooted in Michelin-starred kitchens to a menu that moves between handmade pastas, Josper-fired seafood and meats, and vegetable-forward dishes. Ocean views anchor the dining room, while the experience extends into weekend brunch with a menu designed for shared, family-style dining. Tableside elements and evolving seasonal offerings signal a restaurant that intends to grow alongside its audience.
Located within The Plaza Coral Gables, Mottai introduces a refined approach to modern Japanese cuisine with an emphasis on precision and balance. Led by Chef Brian Nasajon alongside Executive Chef Moritz Esser and Sushi Chef Hiroshi Shintaku, the menu moves beyond sushi into composed small plates and grill-focused dishes, while maintaining a strong nigiri and maki program. The design draws from French Japonisme, pairing marble, velvet, and sculptural elements with a lighting scheme that shifts the mood throughout the day. It marks the U.S. debut of Brazil’s Attivo Group, bringing a layered perspective to Miami’s evolving dining scene.
On the Miami River, Riviera Dining Group expands its footprint with CASA NEOS Lounge and its members-only rooftop counterpart, introducing a multi-level concept that merges dining with late-night programming. The Lounge transitions seamlessly from dinner service into a DJ-driven atmosphere, while the rooftop offers a more intimate, open-air setting designed for a curated crowd. Under the direction of Chef Michaël Michaelidis, the menu carries Mediterranean influences across dishes such as lobster, truffle-focused plates, and premium cuts, supported by a cocktail program that evolves in energy as the night progresses.
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