Miami’s Most Anticipated Spring Restaurant Openings 2026

Set to open in South of Fifth, GAIA Miami brings its globally recognized Greek-Mediterranean identity to the U.S. for the first time. Founded in Dubai and expanded across destinations including Monaco and London, the concept is known for its refined approach to hospitality and ingredient-driven cuisine under the direction of Chef Izu Ani. The Miami outpost carries the brand’s signature Cycladic aesthetic, reinterpreted with a coastal sensibility, while its Ice Market allows guests to select seafood that is prepared to order. The experience leans into simplicity, letting pristine ingredients and thoughtful execution define the table.