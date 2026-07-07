Vanilla Meets Tequila: A Luncheon That Fires the Imagination

Vanilla is grown in a tropical area spanning the northern part of the state of Veracruz and into the northern limits of Puebla. Artists use the shiny brown stems to make figurines for tourists and restaurants serve dishes infused with vanilla for the full experience. Near the town square in Papantla, Veracruz is a plaque that tells “The Legends of Vanilla.” It is not a pretty tale. The story goes that a beautiful Indigenous princess was decapitated by the priests for having a romantic liaison. Now vanilla orchids grow from the place her blood fell. Orchids are so woven into the identity of Papantla that it is known as “the city that perfumed the world.”