Food and Drink

Del Mar's Summer Lineup Brings Wine Wednesdays and Oceanfront Brunch to Fort Lauderdale

Cameron Mitchell's Mediterranean restaurant adds weekly wine, early dining and happy hour programming through the season
Del Mar's
South Florida’s Del Mar restaurants roll out midweek wine deals, Champagne-fueled brunch and daily happy hour against oceanfront and cityscape backdrops.Credit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Del Mar Fort Lauderdale and Del Mar West Palm Beach, both from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, have introduced new weekly summer programming.

  • Wine Wednesdays offers half off all bottles priced at $99 and under, every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m.

  • Weekend brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with half-price Veuve Clicquot by the glass and bottle.

  • Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. with discounts on cocktails, dips, flatbreads and wine by the glass.

Del Mar has turned its two South Florida locations into a weekly rotation of reasons to show up, from a Wednesday wine discount deep enough to notice to a weekend brunch built around half-price Champagne.

What is new at Del Mar this summer

Wine Wednesdays offers half off all wine bottles priced at $99 and under, every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. Early Dining runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and guests who order an early dining entrée receive a complimentary starter and dessert.

Drinks
DrinksCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

How does Del Mar's weekend brunch work

Weekend brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring half-price Veuve Clicquot by the glass and bottle, with live DJ entertainment added to the Sunday sitting.

Lamb Rack
Lamb RackCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Open Roasted Shellfish Platter
Open Roasted Shellfish PlatterCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted CauliflowerCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Salmon
SalmonCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Sea Bass
Sea BassCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Shakshuka
ShakshukaCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Snapper
SnapperCredit: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

What are the happy hour details at Del Mar

Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., with $5 off signature cocktails, $4 off dips and flatbreads, and $3 off select wines by the glass.

Mushroom Frittata
Turkish Flat Bread - Spicy Lamb Sausage
Lobster Spaghetti

Why Del Mar's two locations work as a pair

The two restaurants share a Mediterranean identity but lean into different settings: Del Mar Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront patio, and Del Mar West Palm Beach's indoor-outdoor footprint in the Nora District. Between the Wednesday wine deal, the early dining incentive and the weekend brunch, Del Mar has built a full week of programming into two restaurants that already had a loyal following.

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The Art of Waterfront Dining at Kaluz Fort Lauderdale

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