Del Mar's Summer Lineup Brings Wine Wednesdays and Oceanfront Brunch to Fort Lauderdale

Del Mar Fort Lauderdale and Del Mar West Palm Beach, both from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, have introduced new weekly summer programming.
Wine Wednesdays offers half off all bottles priced at $99 and under, every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m.
Weekend brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with half-price Veuve Clicquot by the glass and bottle.
Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. with discounts on cocktails, dips, flatbreads and wine by the glass.
Del Mar has turned its two South Florida locations into a weekly rotation of reasons to show up, from a Wednesday wine discount deep enough to notice to a weekend brunch built around half-price Champagne.
Wine Wednesdays offers half off all wine bottles priced at $99 and under, every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. Early Dining runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and guests who order an early dining entrée receive a complimentary starter and dessert.
Weekend brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring half-price Veuve Clicquot by the glass and bottle, with live DJ entertainment added to the Sunday sitting.
Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., with $5 off signature cocktails, $4 off dips and flatbreads, and $3 off select wines by the glass.
The two restaurants share a Mediterranean identity but lean into different settings: Del Mar Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront patio, and Del Mar West Palm Beach's indoor-outdoor footprint in the Nora District. Between the Wednesday wine deal, the early dining incentive and the weekend brunch, Del Mar has built a full week of programming into two restaurants that already had a loyal following.
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