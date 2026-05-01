The Art of Waterfront Dining at Kaluz Fort Lauderdale

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JE: The three key things that set the popular Kaluz Restaurant Fort Lauderdale location apart from our other locations start with its unmatched Intracoastal setting. Positioned directly on the water, the restaurant offers sweeping views and an outdoor patio where guests dine just feet from the Intracoastal, creating an experience that feels immersive and almost cinematic, especially at sunset as boats pass by and the waterfront comes to life. Secondly, this is the original Kaluz location and the flagship where the brand was born. With more than 13 years of history, it established the foundation for Kaluz’s reputation and success, ultimately paving the way for the opening of three additional locations across South Florida. Lastly, the combination of elevated service, consistent culinary execution, and a commitment to daily fresh product delivery ensures a level of quality and hospitality that remains distinctive, not only within our sister restaurants but also in comparison to the broader Fort Lauderdale dining scene.