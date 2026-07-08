Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Brings Back Culinary Month This August

Nobu Hotel & Residences Los Cabos brings back its Culinary Month program throughout August 2026.
The daily Beyond the Agave tasting is led by Tequila Master and F&B Director Ana Maria Martinez, pairing five regional agave spirits with Mexican cuisine.
Executive Chef Diego Sobrino's refreshed menus anchor both Ardea and Muna restaurants for the month.
Programming includes cocktail classes, cooking sessions, brunch experiences, and sunset hours at M Bar, alongside the property's spa and pool amenities.
Nobu Hotel & Residences Los Cabos is bringing back Culinary Month this August, a monthlong program built around hands-on tasting rather than a standard dinner reservation.
The centerpiece is the daily Beyond the Agave program, led by Ana Maria Martinez, Tequila Master and Food & Beverage Director at Muna Restaurant. The tasting walks guests through five regional agave spirits, each paired with a dish built to complement it. Executive Chef Diego Sobrino, who joined the property earlier this year, has refreshed the menus at both Ardea and Muna.
Culinary travel has moved past the point where a well-reviewed restaurant is enough on its own. Nobu Los Cabos built Culinary Month around cocktail classes, interactive cooking sessions, and brunch experiences layered throughout the week, along with sunset hours at M Bar.
Culinary Month sits inside the property's broader amenity set, which includes the Esencia Wellness Spa, a hydrotherapy garden, four pools, and private cabanas with ocean views. Reservations for the month are open now.
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