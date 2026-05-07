Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Unveils New Executive Chef Diego Sobrino, Elevated Dining Experiences and Refreshed Luxury Menus

MIAMI, May 8, 2026 — Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, the luxury beachfront resort conceptualized by world-renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-founders Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, announces new culinary leadership and refreshed menus to meet the evolving tastes of modern travelers. Executive Chef Diego Sobrino and Ana María Martínez Núñez, the resort's newly appointed Director of Food & Beverage and certified Tequila Master, lead this exciting evolution.
The resort welcomes Chef Diego Sobrino as Executive Chef, overseeing the culinary vision across all restaurants on property. He brings extensive experience from Michelin-starred kitchens. Born in Coatepec, Veracruz, Sobrino trained at the Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France. He spent over twelve years working in France's most renowned establishments, including Michel Rostang, Les Fables de la Fontaine, and Du Côté Cuisine, where he was part of the opening team that earned a Michelin star within eight months. His career includes Executive Chef at Fairmont Mayakoba, St. Regis Mexico City, and more. He also served as Corporate Chef for Richard Sandoval Hospitality Group, overseeing operations across the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, and led special culinary assignments with Auberge Resorts Collection in France, Corsica, and Costa Rica.
Joining the culinary vision is Ana María Martínez Núñez, who brings specialized expertise in hospitality and agave spirits to her role as Director of Food & Beverage. She holds a Diploma in Hotel Business Management from the Centro Superior de Hostelería de Galicia and completed specialized studies in tequila and mezcal at the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara and the Centro de Estudios sobre el Maguey y el Mezcal in Oaxaca, where she became certified as Mezcóloga y Promotora del Mezcal.
Chef Sobrino's refreshed menus showcase a range of refined preparations across the resort's dining venues. At Ardea Steakhouse, guests will find dishes including aged bluefin tuna with light Tonnata sauce and Caravaggio capers, baked oysters with truffle and creamy porcini sauce, and a selection of wood-fired proteins including dry-aged prime beef, Pacific prawns, and Wagyu cross from Punta Espada. Muna Restaurant features a nine-signature-dish experience, including homemade bluefin tuna mojama with chutoro tartare and tomato bread, wood-fired catch of the day with chili grape sauce and green apple purée, and steelhead trout from Ensenada with tapenade, pistachio mojo, asparagus, and clam sauce.
Both venues offer thoughtfully crafted vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options integrated throughout the menus, ensuring that every guest experiences the same level of culinary artistry and attention to detail.
"I'm excited to lead the culinary vision at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos," said Chef Diego Sobrino. "The refreshed menus celebrate globally inspired techniques paired with the finest local and premium ingredients. From flavors that capture the essence of fire and smoke at Ardea steakhouse to Mexican cuisine mixed with Mediterranean techniques at Muna, each dish reflects our commitment to both contemporary innovation and ingredient excellence."
Under Ana María Martínez Núñez's expertise as certified Tequila Master and Mezcóloga, the Beyond the Agave program elevates the dining experience by offering daily guided tastings and education on Mexico's premium agave spirits. This innovative program transforms the guest experience, celebrating tequila and mezcal heritage while complementing the refined culinary offerings across the resort.
"As Tequila Master, my passion is to deepen guests' appreciation for Mexico's agave heritage," said Martínez Núñez. "The Beyond the Agave program is designed to celebrate tequila and mezcal as integral parts of Mexican culture and cuisine. Combined with Chef Sobrino's exceptional culinary offerings, we are creating a truly immersive and memorable experience for every visitor."
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