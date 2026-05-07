Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Unveils New Executive Chef Diego Sobrino, Elevated Dining Experiences and Refreshed Luxury Menus

The resort welcomes Chef Diego Sobrino as Executive Chef, overseeing the culinary vision across all restaurants on property. He brings extensive experience from Michelin-starred kitchens. Born in Coatepec, Veracruz, Sobrino trained at the Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France. He spent over twelve years working in France's most renowned establishments, including Michel Rostang, Les Fables de la Fontaine, and Du Côté Cuisine, where he was part of the opening team that earned a Michelin star within eight months. His career includes Executive Chef at Fairmont Mayakoba, St. Regis Mexico City, and more. He also served as Corporate Chef for Richard Sandoval Hospitality Group, overseeing operations across the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, and led special culinary assignments with Auberge Resorts Collection in France, Corsica, and Costa Rica.